Transcript: Trump Rages as Awful TV Speech Ratings Humiliate Him Badly

Shephard: Yeah. And I think there’s a lot of things to be rightly angry about, but the two biggest reasons why people are upset with the president is really just one, right? Is that the war in Iran and the trade war are causing prices to rise. And actions taken by Iran—I mean, over the last several months, but really over the last week. Like, the Houthis now control a vital second strait, right? A second Strait of Hormuz has basically emerged, this time in the Red Sea.

Canada, I think, has been very open about the fact that they are choosing tariffs that will affect key Senate races in places like Kansas and Maine. Kansas is a very interesting one, right? Because Trump is four points underwater in Kansas right now, which is just a truly insane thing to say.

And so I think what we’re seeing is in the piece that I wrote was about the kind of delicious irony of this—that Trump’s second term has marked, I think, a real aggressive and troubling shift in American foreign policy, to the extent that he’s just openly doing election interference in other countries. He’s using tariffs to try to get candidates that he wants to win.

He’s using most-favored-nation status, using all kinds of tools to try to help other people that he likes—it usually backfires. And you know, what we’re seeing now is that Canada and Iran are hitting him, I think, much harder and more strategically, in ways that will hurt and are going to prolong what’s the biggest driver of his unpopularity right now.

Sargent: That absolutely seems like the key dynamic. Alex Shephard, always awesome to talk to you, man. Thank you so much for coming on.

Shephard: This is fun. Thanks.