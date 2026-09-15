Transcript: Trump’s Angry New Tirades on AI Wreck GOP Midterm Strategy

I think also in the long term, even as Trump eventually will pass from the scene. And I think what everyone can agree on, apparently even these AI executives—I mean, they want to self-regulate, but they agree that there needs to be some. Now, there’s sort of the question of, OK, who does the regulating, what forms does it take?

And we have seen in their spending over the last couple of years—including against Sherrod Brown in Ohio, for example, in 2024, where they spent millions and millions against him, just to get someone who the AI industry saw as an enemy out of the Senate.

The Democrats are going to have to face down this industry, if they want to be anything other than no-regulation AI. And this industry has so much money right now. So the earlier you make it politically toxic for the AI industry to be spending money in support of an opponent, the earlier you disarm that weapon.

And we have seen over the last 40 years, we’ve seen that too many times, Democrats think that we can also win over that industry if we take and get some of their money. And then it ends up handicapping or neutering regulations. And what we’ve seen in the long run is that people see Democrats as also not being responsive to the people, as being responsive instead to donors. And that hurts the party’s image long term.