Transcript: Trump Rages Openly at Midterm Woes as Worst Poll Yet Drops

That’s just crazy stuff. I mean, the 68 to 25 in the generic matchup—those are the types of numbers where you look at Texas and you say, well, this is still going to be very hard. The Texas Senate race sure looks like it’s doable, but it’s Texas, and Democratic hearts have been broken before. But then you look at these numbers and you say, if this is going to happen, these are the numbers you need to see that will make it happen.

Legacki: That’s exactly right. And I think it’s important that you point out Texas has broken our hearts before. I think when you look at Beto O’Rourke, he came within two of Ted Cruz. I think the key difference we’re seeing here, with people like Talarico and Gina Hinojosa and Mary Peltola and Rob Sand and Josh Turek—all these guys and women that are running in pretty solidly red states—they’re clearly playing to win. They are taking positions that are the right positions for their states, whether it’s Mary Peltola on oil and gas, or Talarico and Turek, who both have made news about their positions on trans kids in sports.

That I think maybe is a little bit outside the mainstream for a lot of Democratic voters, but it reflects the mainstream of their states. And that tells me that they’re going to do everything they can to win these races and make this possible. And I think that’s what matters.