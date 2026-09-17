Transcript: Trump Iran Humiliation Worsens as Leaks Take Damning Turn

Let’s just wrap this up. Donald Trump is essentially becoming a global laughingstock, isn’t he, Nick? I mean, that’s the opposite story of the fascist warmongering rejuvenating story that they think they’re telling.

And we’re now looking at a possibility that one or both chambers will be under the possession of Democrats going forward. What can they actually reasonably, credibly do with the House to put real brakes on this?

Grossman: What he really doesn’t like—and this is of that type, but really doesn’t like—is sort of being ignored, being shrugged at, not taken seriously, which is happening with a lot of the countries.

What the Democrats can do if they take the House, and hopefully the Senate, but just the House would be enough for it—I think two of the biggest things would be funding. They should very seriously not fund various things, including relating to the military, that is just going to be burned up in the Iran war, to try to force congressional power—both power of the purse and also Congress’s war powers—to end the war.

And also to do investigations, and to impeach Pete Hegseth. Start with that. Funding and investigations. So those are two biggest tools, and they should use them to the max.

Sargent: That’s right, Nick Grossman. They should defund the war, impeach Hegseth, and investigate the shit out of all of this. Nick, always really, really great to talk to you. This was really interesting stuff. Thanks so much for coming on.

Grossman: Yeah, great to be here. Thanks for having me.