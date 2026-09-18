Transcript: Fox in Meltdown as Fox’s Own Poll Turns Brutal for Trump

To be slightly fair about this, the George W. Bush strain of the GOP in Texas itself was certainly trying to bring Mexican Americans and South Asian Americans into the Republican Party. And so this sort of absolutely naked bigotry was enough for Karl Rove to say, “the GOP has a growing number of Bo Frenches, and not only in Texas...it’s raw, uncut bigotry.” And he sort of goes on to say that this is a huge problem for the Republican Party and they need to fight it.

This is a message that is important for the Fox News audience to hear, right? Like, there is a fight within the Republican Party about what it means to be a conservative. It is now being articulated by someone who not only has sterling credentials in Republican politics, but who has worked for Fox News for 18 years now as their, like, top political analyst. He wrote this in The Wall Street Journal, which is another publication owned by Rupert Murdoch, like Fox News. And this got covered on CNN, it got covered on MS Now. It was not mentioned, this Karl Rove column, on Fox News, where he works. And in fact, Bo French has not been mentioned this entire week. It is the sort of story that is just not part of their discussion, because they don’t have a way to frame this to make it actually about how Democrats are bad.

Sargent: So Matt, it seems like Fox is in meltdown kind of across the board, in the sense that they’re just going quiet on a number of fronts. Can you just briefly sum that up?