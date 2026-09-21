Transcript: Trump’s Pollster Drops Bomb on GOP as Midterm Panic Erupts

And so, quite frankly, the trans issues just seem small to them, right? And it’s just—I’m not saying that it won’t work in some places against some people. It depends on how you’re actually doing the negative. But I’ve got to tell you, in Texas, against a Christian—and everyone knows his faith, that he can talk about his faith—[I doubt] that it’s really going to work in any way.

Sargent: Well, OK, let’s talk about some of these other outer-tier races. Do you take any of them seriously? Do you take Nebraska seriously? Do you take Kansas seriously? Then of course you’ve got things like South Carolina, where there’s a very good candidate, but man, does that seem like an unlikely one? If you’re going to get a surprise somewhere—and you often do get surprises out of nowhere—it’s in an environment like this one.

This is where you’re going to get a surprise, with independents turning against the president by such dramatic numbers and Trump collapsing so badly and Republicans unsure what to do about it. If you’re going to get a surprise, it’s in this kind of situation. Are we going to get a surprise? What do you think?