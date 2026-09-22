Transcript: Are Dems Still A “Professional Class” Party?

I think they come out of a much more socially democratic tradition within the Democratic Party. So I see their roots actually in certain aspects of what liberals and Democrats have stood for going back to the New Deal. But it’s an emergence of a different thing.

And Bernie Sanders is interesting, because he was like the lone voice in the ‘90s and 2000s coming out against a lot of this, but now has more people there. And then I think the other major thing that they embody is a populist tradition too. This idea of really challenging, and doing that on economic terms as well.

Bacon: You said it’s a different thing—different than the professional class liberals, or different than the New Deal, or different than both?

Geismer: I think they’re definitely different than the professional class kind of liberal approach.

Bacon: And they would define themselves as running in the New Deal way. Zohran talks about the New Deal a lot. Bernie talks about the New Deal a lot.

Geismer: Oh, totally. I think that’s the fascinating thing. I think they see themselves as carrying on a New Deal tradition, and actually see groups like DSA as a mechanism to do that, or that’s where the policies come from. But I think they’re actually deeply committed to some of these core things that the Democratic Party or liberals have long stood for.

Bacon: How are they different than the sort of New Deal liberals?

Geismer: On a couple of different levels. I think one is their own backgrounds, in composition. The New Deal was run by white men. Maybe Bernie Sanders is the most of that, but he’s probably the oldest. I think that they also combine that with what I would say is a kind of post-’60s, more left-leaning politics, especially on social issues, that the New Deal did not stand for.

The New Deal has a lot of different pieces, but that was not a core part of its tradition. So I think they combine the most left aspects of the New Deal’s economic liberalism with a different social orientation.

Bacon: We’ve bounced between defining the professional class in terms of the leaders, activists, and the voters. But talk about the voters here. What we’re seeing in these primaries is that the sort of more populist left candidate often wins postgraduates, college graduates, and the sort of non-college people, the sort of lower income, what I would define as the working class, often votes for the Haley Stevens, Joe Biden type.

So talk about why the candidates trying to do the New Deal are not winning the sort of electorate of the New Deal.

Geismer: Yeah, that’s been this fascinating question. I think there is a component of the ways in which certain candidates have been painted as too far to the left on social matters. And to certain constituencies, that is a fundamental challenge, even if you actually look at their policies and they’re doing different kinds of things.

I think there’s also, frankly—and I’m struck with this—still a lot of animosity to government. And also a lot of people who haven’t actually seen the benefits of that. And so I think that’s one of the problems.

This might be a little bit of a tangent, but you asked about Biden’s economic policies. They went away from neoliberalism, but they were still really technocratic. And if you think about something like industrial policy, it’s not saying, We’re giving you this check tomorrow. It’s saying, In 10, in 20 years, this is going to pan out and everything’s going to be great.

And I think there’s still hostility to that approach, probably with the voters who have leaned towards the Republican Party and Trump. So I don’t know. That’s not a great answer to the question.

Bacon: That’s OK.

Geismer: I think there’s a lot going on with those kinds of Haley Stevens voters. One of the things that I have been struck by is the assumption that those kinds of swing voters who would support her can carry the whole race. And that would be the Chuck Schumer or Hakeem Jeffries theory of politics: if we run exactly the same campaign we’ve been running for 30 years, we can win over those voters. Some of them are there, but they’re not responding enough.

I think the other issue, and this is where the taxonomy gets a little complicated, is there’s a lot of college-educated people who are not affluent. And so that’s an important question and distinction.

Bacon: That’s what I was trying to press you on in the beginning. Professional class, to me, might be useful distinguishing between lawyers at law firms and people with a BA who can’t get a job that has healthcare. College educated is the thing that—

Geismer: Totally. I think we have this category. Many more people are going to college than ever in the past, and actually are emerging from it with a tremendous amount of debt. So there’s the professional class, the lawyers and the private equity people. But there’s also college educated as this different kind of category, who are professionally trained but are not in jobs where they’re making a huge amount of money.

I think, frankly, unless you are working at a corporate law firm making half a million dollars a year or more, even if you’re in a job that would be considered at the top, there’s still a sense of profound insecurity around fundamental issues.

I will use our two sectors as examples of this. They’re in a state of tremendous turmoil. Wages have declined. I think journalism is actually a case study in these kinds of questions—jobs that were once somewhat—if you worked at The Washington Post, that was a stable job. And now there’s so much sense of insecurity. So I think that’s really appealing to a lot of people.

There’s the joke—I think Abdul El-Sayed won Ann Arbor, and there were, like, three voters in Ann Arbor who didn’t vote for him. But that’s not just, oh, all these fancy professors who are sitting around and don’t actually know what’s going on. I can say this—I went to grad school there, and I lived in Ann Arbor. There’s a lot of contingent faculty and grad students who are in really insecure positions, who are college educated but are not seeing their job prospects in a particularly rosy place, and are very much responsive to a lot of the things around universal healthcare, universal childcare, that have been critical to that group of Democrats’ politics.

Bacon: So unions are a big anchor for the New Deal. So how do you see unions today? Because we’ve mentioned the sort of New Deal group, and you mentioned DSA in your answer, but we haven’t even brought up unions yet. I don’t perceive unions to be a big part of politics the way they were then, or even a big part of politics, period. How do you see unions where we are today?

Geismer: One thing that’s fascinating, looking at the relationship over the course of the ‘80s and beyond between the Democrats and unions, is that in terms of donations, it actually goes up.

But unions were long essentially why Democrats felt like they didn’t need a lot of things that Republicans were going after, because they had this really strong union support that was doing a lot of their grassroots work. Union density in the United States dropped precipitously over the course of the ‘70s onward. And I think there was this idea of Democrats moving away from that as their core voter.

Or, the other side of it is, I think they thought union rank and file would always vote for them, even though that was not true. That was not true with Reagan. You can see this interesting long-term trend.

And then I think a lot of the actual policies of the Democratic Party moved towards promoting sectors that were historically quite non-union, especially when you look at tech and finance, and promoting globalization. So all of these things have actually come to harm unions. I do think unions have had a resurgence over the last decade, as a mechanism for forms of collective action.

We’ve seen a lot of big union drives, actually, among a lot of college-educated workers. Journalism especially—white-collar sectors are unionizing. I read Noam Scheiber’s book Mutiny, which is really fascinating about the college-educated drive of the Starbucks workers and various different things. So I think that has been a really powerful force, and I think it’s still one for Democrats, certain efforts to support unions. Biden famously said he was the most pro-union president ever.

But it is interesting that in this election cycle, unions have not had the kind of cultural hold that groups like DSA seem to be having. Even though, comparatively, there are many more people in the United States who are members of a union than are members of DSA.

DSA is still a really small organization numerically, compared to the amount of attention that it is getting in this particular moment. But I think also none of those people I just mentioned—Mamdani, Sanders, or AOC—are from a union background. That’s not their origin story, so that also affects this kind of composition.

Bacon: How do you see—I hate to use the term “the groups,” to reward the people who I think are doing harm—but the sort of NARALs and the Planned Parenthoods and the NDL place. The people who are demeaned as moving the party too far left, both in the ‘80s and now.

But I think there’s a legitimate critique—I don’t know how big the SCLC membership was in 1962, so I’ve always found the groups thing to be a little weird. But I think it’s fair to say a lot of the groups do not necessarily have huge on-the-ground numbers they can mobilize today. So how do you see the groups working in the party?

Geismer: Yeah, I think that is a really interesting question. They themselves have their own money bases, so that’s probably how they’re operating. And then they’re able to have an influence over policy, in shorthand, as if they represent—I think for a long time it was like NOW and NARAL represent all women, and that’s not actually the state. That doesn’t have the same kind of hold that it once did. And I think frankly that’s probably the question of not delivering the same kind of voters.

This isn’t my expertise, but just watching this, I think unlike after 2016, where you had this large surge in—to save democracy, we have to give money to the ACLU and to Planned Parenthood. That’s not happening in the same way.

I think there’s a sense that didn’t actually—not to say—I think those are amazing organizations, and full disclosure, my husband is a former ACLU lawyer. I think it’s an incredible place. But I don’t think there’s the same sense that that’s the route to protect all these different things. So I think that’s actually lessened their influence in certain ways, as far as I can see.

And I do think it’s important to acknowledge that this is a really complicated political moment on all fronts, with certain kinds of attacks from the right and from the Trump administration, where I think there’s also fear of attaching or aligning with certain kinds of groups who stand for certain types of politics. And so that’s lessened their power in certain ways as well.

Bacon: Let me talk about the Democratic electorate. Is part of the case that you’ve been making that the actual Democratic electorate has become more professionalized, or just a group of them has? Americans are becoming more college-educated. I think that’s just broadly true. But are we saying that the Democratic Party voter him- or herself has become more of a professional class liberal in their views and ideology?

Geismer: I think there’s a couple things. And I was going to say too, actually, to go back to my very underdeveloped, half-baked theory of different moments and where people are—I was struck by, post-2017, we had so much attention for these kinds of organizations. And that has gone away.

But I also think there’s a question about economic matters actually coming to the forefront at a different moment. And so groups like DSA stand for a different kind of economic message that has taken precedence right now, in a way that some of these other groups haven’t.

But yeah, I think one of the things is, you’ve seen the parties—and this is just at the presidential level, which is not always the best marker—but voters have become more college-educated. That doesn’t mean necessarily all of them share this kind of—it’s not like there are millions of little Obamas out there who are like, “All I want is—” No, I don’t think that’s what’s going on. I think that is a particular group.

One thing I’ve always said, and this goes back to my long-standing look at suburban liberals and other kinds of groups, is they’re actually a really small part of the population, but they hold disproportionate cultural capital. So I think they still hold a particular kind of cultural capital. If you read a lot of The Atlantic, that is who seems to run the world.

Bacon: So the elites have power. That’s obvious. When you say this group has a lot of power, do you mean the sort of small cohort of voters, because these people give money? They go to rallies and that kind of thing?

Geismer: Yes. They follow the news. So I think because of that. But I think it’s also the question of the Democratic voter. That’s been one of the issues, is who is actually—because there’s a lot of people who are not voting in every single election and showing up.

And one thing that has been happening is more voter turnout among certain kinds of groups and constituencies. So I think those constituencies are very much out there, of a more working class, lower middle class voter.

Bacon: If you follow the Senate race in Florida, that makes me think of it, where I assume Vindman is the MSNBC hero. He’s probably getting the professional liberal suburban vote, but Dixon is winning regular Democrats, the New Deal Democrats, in a certain sense.

Geismer: Yeah, absolutely. I think that’s a great example. And I know there’s been so much attention to Mamdani, and especially for both of us who don’t live in New York, it becomes a little bit exhausting.

But I do think there’s a question there, that he was able to win over those groups in a way that Cuomo was not. And so that’s also really interesting to see play out. But yeah, I think that’s a great example of it. Vindman very much stood for that anti-Trump thing.

And I think the other thing I will say, to go back to the Schumer, Jeffries component, is that I think there was a sense that just running against Trump would be enough. And I think the other piece of these candidates—the candidate in Florida, El-Sayed, I think Mondaire—is they’re not just saying Trump’s the problem. It’s actually about having some sort of a formative vision too, and that’s also where you can see certain constituencies responding to it.

Bacon: I think affordability is a way to bridge these things. My sense of it is, for Schumer and Jeffries, it functions like kitchen table, and you can come out with your bland expand-Medicaid-by-4-percent plan.

But it also functions as, if you want free buses, that’s an affordable—it allows both wings of the party to sound like they’re proposing something, and sound like they’re proposing something similar, I think.

Geismer: Yeah, I think that has been really interesting to see. Now that you have some of these more progressive candidates who’ve won, and because the races are so tight right now, the party has to go support the candidate in some way. And that has been a way to bring things together, which I think is a positive.

I think that’s actually a really positive thing. But the question is how that’s actually panning out, and is that just actually preventing the debate—Medicare for All, or this tiny incremental change? How are we going to find some common ground here?

Bacon: I’ll finish with looking forward a little bit, to this next year. So Buttigieg is the most in the mold of Obama and Clinton. Is that fair to say? The most technically—this is the thing you’re talking about, literally McKinsey.

Geismer: Yeah. And he embodies all of it. He’s the representation.

Bacon: Newsom and Harris, to some extent, represent those same kinds of voters you’re talking about, I assume.

Geismer: Yeah.

Bacon: Anybody beyond AOC, who we’ve mentioned, anybody else who obviously represents something different?

Geismer: Yeah, it’s an interesting question. I would’ve said Ossoff a couple months ago, but I feel like he’s not a traditional sort of professional class person. But I can’t figure out if that’s actually its own strand or not. There seems to be a kind of alignment. I think the other fascinating question, at a pure politics level, and maybe not to the question around the policies or ideologies—I think one of the problems with Democrats is they’ve waited for these once-in-a-generation talents. That’s also Clinton.

So I was probably giving the worst of Clinton and Obama, but they were also both really gifted politicians, and able, at least rhetorically, to speak to multiple different audiences. So that’s its own kind of power. And I think a lot of people look to Ossoff as standing in for that, that he can speak to a lot of different people. I think there’s actually a question of what’s the policy landscape behind that.

So those would be other people. I think there’s a question of whether AOC is going to run or not. That would be its own distinctive version. And one of the things I think happened in 2020 is that because there was no primary—or 2024, I’m sorry.

Bacon: 2024.

Geismer: 2024. I think a lot of these tensions are things that often get worked out in primaries. And because that didn’t happen, that is happening right now. But I think a primary is actually an important time to work out some of these kinds of tensions, for them to come to the forefront, so that could very well happen.

Bacon: We didn’t talk about Gaza in this conversation, and I’m not sure the most recent book you all did, the anthology, talked about it either. How do you see Gaza in this story about professional class liberalism, and whether that’s changing in the party or not?

Geismer: Oh, I think that’s a huge piece of it. That is another main fault line. I think if you go back to the question of both the status quo and technocratic, pragmatic solutions as the way you navigate these situations, there’s been a real frustration with that kind of approach. And I think it actually has been a place where you’ve seen Democrats responding to their constituencies in really important ways.

Because for so long, the Democrats took a very straight line, and I think there has been some important variation. So I think it’s a huge component of it, and it’s worth considering how it will fundamentally change this.

The other piece is, when people talk about neoliberalism, a huge part of what neoliberalism is, is foreign policy. That’s not the piece that I’ve looked at as much, but it is a really core piece of it. And so I think we’re also actually at a fundamental place of reimagining—what I have to go do after this is teach my class, Cold War America, which is all about the United States’ place in the world, and how it understands its place in the world. And this is a moment of actual transformation for that too.

So I do think that will be a major component of the 2028 presidential primaries, understanding what actually is the Democrats’ foreign policy vision. I haven’t looked at the polls of how voters perceive Democrats on some of those issues, but I think that’s an important question too.

Bacon: So let’s close with just broadly: the Democrats were this party of professional class liberalism for a few decades. Are they now? Are they drifting out of that? Are they still mostly in it? Is 80 percent of the party that, 20 percent of the party that? How would you rank it now? Because Obama’s been the most popular person in the Democratic Party by far, I think.

Geismer: I know. I think this is the question. I think there’s a really important move. I’m also really reluctant to make big sweeping claims. I’ve been really struck that after every primary vote, it’s been like, DSA is on the ascent, DSA is over.

So I think these hot takes have not been all that useful. I think it’s really interesting. I think they don’t hold the same power they once did, but I still think it’s a very dominant component of the party. And it’ll be interesting to see in the next several years how much that changes.

Bacon: OK. What are you working on now? Anything you can tell us about?

Geismer: Yeah, I’m working on a project about school politics. I’m looking at professional class anxiety around education. It’s a case study of DC. I’m looking at the professional class both as parents and policymakers, so how they are both making decisions about their own children, but then also making major kinds of education reforms. And so I’ve been doing a lot of research into DC and looking at school politics. So it’s still about Democrats. I can’t seem to get away from them. But the focus is on schools.

Bacon: Interesting. Lily Geismer, thanks for joining me. Great conversation. Good to see you.

Geismer: Thank you so much.

Bacon: Bye-bye.