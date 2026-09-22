Transcript: Trump Press Ban Backfires as Leaks Reveal Its Dark Motive

The things he’s doing now are more aggressively extreme in the way that they are playing out than the first iteration was. But we could have seen what was coming the first time. And so it would be nice if we didn’t have to have these object lessons over and over, and we would just go from first principles, which is: if you come in trying to violate our Constitution and say that you’re a king and not a president, we’re going to stand up to you. All of us are, and not work an angle for our personal interests. And then we’ll all be better off.

Sargent: Yeah, it would have been nice if our institutions had seen it that way at the outset of Trump 2.0. But we’re headed in what may be a salutary direction. Midterms coming, the people are going to weigh in, and that’s going to, I think, potentially change the equation even more, right?

A sizable midterm victory, and all of a sudden, on the other side of that, this kind of emperor-has-no-clothes weakness you’re talking about, this kind of facade, is even flimsier, really falls apart, I think. What do you think?

Parker: Well, I mean, I’m a huge sports fan. I like to think this is halftime of his second term. We’re making the halftime adjustments. We’re smart, savvy people, raised in a democracy and in the belief that we the people are sovereign, and we’re going to come out and we’re going to have a good second half and continue winning these battles.

Sargent: I love it: We’re going to have a good second half, people. Kristy Parker, always a great pleasure to talk to you. Thank you so much.

Parker: Thanks, Greg.