Transcript: Trump Rage over Failing Press Ban Erupts in Epic Self-Own

And when that happens, that sends a signal to other candidates that they can do the same thing, and it’s what’s necessary to survive. And this kind of edifice that he’s built, of fear and intimidation in his party, begins to crumble. And that’s, I think, what we’re seeing right now. And as we get closer and closer to election day, I think that’s only going to accelerate.

Sargent: And we’re finding that if institutions band together the way the news organizations did, it actually diminishes him further. I just have to say, it’s a little unnerving to think back to early 2025 and ask yourself, well, if institutions had shown a little more fortitude, a little more courage, a little more willingness to put aside very narrow short-term interest and band together sort of the way the news organizations are doing now—I think things would look a little different now.

I think the history of the last two years would have been maybe not quite as bad. But again, this sense of Trump as having won this gargantuan cultural referendum in 2024 kind of encouraged this institutional cowardice and capitulation and kind of elite softness that I just wish hadn’t happened, Paul.

Waldman: Yeah. And obviously we can’t rerun the experiment to see if things would have been different had they stood up for themselves. And you could make a case, I guess, that it wasn’t until Trump’s popularity got lower and lower that that became more possible. And after all, most of that stuff has to do with, you know, mistakes that emerged over time—the trade wars and the Iran war and all the things that have driven the voters away from him.