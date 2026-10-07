Transcript: Trump Spirals Into Fury as GOP Pollsters Deliver Bad News

Sargent: OK, so you guys, the Fresh Start PAC—you guys are going up on the air in coming days, right? How much money are you putting in, and what’s the ad?

Washington-Price: This first tranche of ads that is coming out is about health care. It’s really hammering in on Annie Andrews’s kind of credentials and her fight when it comes to lowering health care costs in South Carolina. I think this first ad—and I’ll send you the article too, Greg—but we want to put about $2 million behind the first ad, and we’re still raising money. We’re hoping we get some more money.

Between me and you, I maybe shouldn’t announce this, and this might be breaking news, but we also have some testimonials from Republicans who have been lifelong Republicans who are breaking away from the party and voting for Annie Andrews, the first time voting for a Democrat. But they’re tired, and they’re fed up.

Sargent: So these Republicans are going to be in these ads?

Washington-Price: Yeah. We have some testimonials with Republicans that are on camera, that are going to be in ads.

Sargent: Why don’t you give us one or two names? Nothing wrong with breaking news here.

Washington-Price: So one I can give you is—his name is Scott Singer. He was a former county councilman from Aiken County, which you could say is a mostly Republican county, or goes back and forth. It’s Joe Wilson’s district. But he was a lifelong Republican, and he is tired of the party. He has said that he’s voting for Annie Andrews this election cycle.

Sargent: And he’s going to be in your ad saying that.

Washington-Price: He’s going to be in our ad saying that.

Sargent: OK, well, listen, best of luck to you all. It’s going to be an uphill climb, but it’s certainly worth watching.

Washington-Price: It is. Greg, thank you so much for your time and having me on.