Transcript: MAGA Voters Wreck Trump in Focus Group: “Nothing But Lies”

Voters are seeing through this. Even voters who maybe two years ago voted for Trump, voted for Republican candidates—they are now primed to see that all of this is just flimflam. It’s Trump lying. Like, they’ve always known that he’s a liar, but now his lies are a little bit more real, and they’re a little bit more prepared to call him out on the lies and not put up with them.

Sargent: I want to say one more thing about this Russia announcement. I think that for Trump and some of the more fascistic advisors around him, they really think that there’s this latent majority out there in the United States that is kind of for abandoning Ukraine and kind of for aligning the United States with Russia. Don’t you think that they think that?

And I want to say that I think that’s not at all true. Like, the polls have actually shown real support for Ukraine, and that calculation by Trump and the fascistic advisors around him is really quite disgusting. What do you think about that?

They do think that this sort of thing, this kind of softness with Russia, this kind of—I don’t know—this alignment with Russia has support in the United States among populist voters, or whatever, or anti-globalist voters, or whatever phrase you want to use for it. I think that they are making a very bad miscalculation here. Is that too optimistic?