Transcript: Trump Rages as New Press Sec Harshly Mocked Even by MAGA

The fact that you had so many people who thought that Trump was going to fix the economy in 2024, and that he was going to make sure we didn’t go into foreign wars and all that stuff—and they believed all that stuff. I don’t know why, because his track record was just of falsehoods here and there.

But they’re not believing him anymore. I think the vast majority of people—he’s not even doing well with people who voted for him in 2024, according to the polls. His approval rating has gone from 95 percent at the start of this term with his voters to something like 67 percent.

People go to the grocery store, and people drive by the gas station every day, and they see the prices. And he’s still, oddly, he’s still lying about all that crap. He’s talking about how he’s brought prices down and all this junk. And it’s not working anymore.

Sargent: Mark Jacob, really good to talk to you. Folks, for more of Mark Jacob, make sure to check out his Substack, Stop the Presses. It’s great work. Mark, good to have you on.

Jacob: Thanks a lot.