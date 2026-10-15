Transcript: Trump Boast about Rallies Wrecked by Humiliating GOP Leaks

I’m mindful of the fact that money is going into Nebraska and South Carolina, but I think that realistically those are real stretches. I think that Democrats would see that as a moral victory if they came within, say, five to six points. It would show that things were going really strongly for Democrats, even though they ended up losing those races.

But really, I think your summary is sound. I mean, I think Talarico continues to lead in polls in Texas. I think Sherrod Brown—I think, in fact, Jon Husted hasn’t led in a poll in Ohio, I think, since the summer.

Michigan is looking stronger for El-Sayed. Even though I think that there was a lot of concern about him being able to consolidate Democratic support, as of now, I think that he has largely succeeded along those lines. I think Susan Collins is in trouble.

I actually think you and I might disagree a little bit on Kansas. I think Adam Hamilton is running a very strong campaign, and in fact I think he is well positioned to be the first Democrat to win Kansas since the early 1930s. It has been a long time.

I think if the election were today, I would put money on Hamilton over Marshall. And so I think, all things considered—I’m not a betting man, I’m not making any predictions necessarily, but at the same time, if I’m Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, I’m looking at these races and I’m feeling pretty good.

Sargent: Right. Just to boil it down: North Carolina is one, Maine is two, and Ohio is three. So you just need one more out of Iowa, Kansas, Texas, and Alaska, basically, and ideally two more out of those four to get Fetterman-proofed, right? I mean, that’s basically the size of it, I think.

Benen: Yeah, I think that’s exactly right. And you know, the fact that we’re even having this conversation, Greg—I hate to keep going back to where we were talking about a moment ago, in terms of where we were in the spring. But the fact that you and I are even having this conversation about the fact that it’s possible Senate Democrats could end up with 51, 52 seats, that that is no longer unrealistic—I just think it speaks to the fact that the backlash against Donald Trump and his corruption and his failures is hard to overstate.

I think that we’re in an environment where the things that seemed impossible—let me put it this way. We look back at 2024. I remember, in the immediate aftermath of 2024, Republicans weren’t just going into the majority. They were considered to be ascendant. We were entering an era of GOP dominance.

Democrats were not only defeated, they were demoralized, they were withdrawing from public life. And Donald Trump was going to be reigning for the foreseeable future, and he was going to be dictating American politics for well into the future. The road ahead was red.

And yet, here we are, what is it, not quite two years later. And not only have conditions changed, they’ve reversed. Everything that we were told in the immediate aftermath of 2024 looks absurd in hindsight.

In fact, it looks ridiculous in hindsight, because what we didn’t know at the time was that Donald Trump and his party were going to fail so spectacularly that Americans were going to demand something new and better and different. And so the fact that now we’re seeing that happen just speaks to the fact that all that talk from the immediate aftermath of 2024 was completely wrong.

Sargent: Absolutely, Steve. And you know, if Democrats do win the House, or the House and the Senate, and it’s clear that Donald Trump’s catastrophic presidency is why, it would be nice if there was something of a reckoning for commentators who jumped the gun and predicted that, because of Trump’s 2024 win, we were in the midst of a great realignment. But that reckoning will not happen. Steve Benen, always, always great to talk to you, man. Thanks so much for coming on.

Benen: Thank you so much.