Transcript: Fox News Poll Shocker Is an Absolute Disaster for Trump

Likely voters don’t exist as a principle. The election hasn’t happened yet. So we are trying to cobble together several other things that predict how people vote. Some of that comes from using actual vote history. A lot of pollsters use the voter file and get their respondents’ information off of the voter file, which obviously tells you whether they voted or not the last time, the last few elections.

Some of us aren’t using voter files. So we ask a series of questions. How likely are you to vote? Some people say I’m certain to vote. Some say I’m probably going to vote. Very few will tell you straight up, I am not going to vote.

So that makes it tricky in a midterm, where turnout’s likely to max out 50, 55 percent usually. We know when we get 70, 80 percent of people saying they’re going to vote that it’s overshooting somehow. So when we try to cut that down and make it look more like the electorate, it is possible to trim too many Democrats out.