Transcript: Trump Rages over Texas Senate Race—and Even Fox Is Rattled

And I think that people are really sick of a politics that is about scoring political points, and are ready to hear something that feels more authentic. When you can go back not to somebody’s political ideology, but to understand I think I know where they’re coming from and how they might make a decision, because I feel like I know who they are, like, where are they grounded? And when that resonates with, you know, how you were raised, that really means something to a lot of people.

As I said before, he is actively liked here. And so when they throw out all of these insults, and they’re, what, that he’s too nice? God forbid. I think we’re all hungry to turn the page and have a politics that is less nasty and less full of hate. And I don’t blame people like the congressman and Donald Trump for being blind to it, because that’s where their politics is grounded in.

They can’t possibly understand why so many people might just like somebody because they think maybe we should help people, and we should be good, and that we shouldn’t call people names, and that that might be a better way of doing politics.

Sargent: That is so beautifully said. And I’m going to throw this out there. Every time Trump unleashes some deranged, crazed rant like that, it just reminds everybody of what they don’t want. And it could in fact make Talarico look good in comparison.