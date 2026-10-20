Transcript: Trump Hits Brutal Poll Low—and MAGA Finger-Pointing Erupts

Andrus: Yeah. At the beginning of all of this, they were calling Tano Tijerina their star recruit. He was the best of the best that they had, that they were propping up in South Texas. And to just go from, this is our prized recruit, to pulling millions of dollars away from him—I think it goes to show exactly how much Republicans have failed, but also just how strong of a candidate Henry Cuellar is, and how strong of a representative he is.

He has brought billions of dollars back to his district. He’s been a leader on how Democrats are talking about immigration. And he’s one of the most well-known people in all of South Texas.

And so I think we are just starting to see, one, the pipe dream that Republicans were ever really going to take him on fall apart, but also this Texas dummymander. Like you said, Republicans drew these districts, redrew these South Texas districts, to try to flip these seats. And this was one of their prime targets, and we are already seeing complete and utter failure there.

Sargent: Yeah, I mean, a collapse of this magnitude in a place like that is striking. What’s going on in Texas’s 35th district? That’s another one. It’s a Democratic-held seat that Republicans redrew in hopes of winning, right? Like, what’s going on in that place?