Transcript: Abdul El-Sayed on His Viral Takedown of MAGA Heckler

When he says you should express gratitude for what the U.S. has given you, I think he’s really saying you’re lower on the American hierarchy than “heritage Americans” are, the ones who have ancestors buried in Kentucky or whatever he says. I want to give you a chance to respond to that deeper veiled point he’s making.

El-Sayed: Yeah, look, people like JD Vance think America is too small for some of us. I think America is big enough. I think America has been big enough to include people like JD Vance, to include people like me, to include people whose families came here and immigrated here and built a life here, or whose forefathers came here, or whose people were here before anybody else showed up, or people whose ancestors were brought here despite themselves.

I think America is big enough for all of us. His view of America is small. It’s small like him. It’s small-minded. It’s about pointing to other people and making the argument that the reason you don’t have is because of them. That’s what he’s been doing his entire political career. I understand America, and I certainly understand Michigan. Michiganders are a lot bigger than he thinks we are. He thinks by pointing to my name and my faith that he’s going to distract us from the terrible policies of their administration.

And in the end, right now, whether you are a child of immigrants, or your family’s been here for decades, or you’re Native, or you’re Black American, you need gas you can afford. You need to be able to afford your groceries. You need to be able to pay your rent, or believe you can own a home. You need to know that you’re not going to drown in debt. You need to breathe clean air and drink clean water. And they want to distract us, because it’s their ridiculous policies that have left us where we are. I aim to consistently be talking about how we’re going to get gas prices down, make sure people can afford their groceries and that they can see a doctor.