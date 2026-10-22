Transcript: Unraveling Trump Blurts Out Surprise Show of Midterm Panic

Sargent: So again, it looks like Trump may have shot himself in the foot again. I just want to underscore this, because it’s pretty fun. So basically, by threatening vote by mail, by talking about rigging the election, by talking about how our elections are fraudulent, Donald Trump essentially encouraged Democrats and probably a lot of independents as well to, A, vote by mail earlier and be damn sure that you’re getting it right so the vote can’t be taken away from you, and B, more people are voting in person early and not risking Trump stealing their ballot from the mailbox, right? So he really screwed himself in this way too.

McDonald: Yeah, it’s probably a net thousands of Democratic votes that are going to show up because of Trump’s rhetoric.

Sargent: Folks, if you enjoyed this, make sure to follow Michael’s stuff, and you can track what he’s doing on the early vote day in and day out. Go to michaelmcdonald.substack.com, or visit the early vote dashboard at the UF Election Lab. That’s the University of Florida Election Lab. Michael McDonald, awesome to talk to you. Thanks so much for coming on.

McDonald: Great to be with you.