Transcript: Trump Rages Viciously at Female Journo as Even Fox Cringes

Sargent: Well, to your point, the Harvard Youth Poll came out just a few days ago, and it confirms your point to a T. It says that among young men, men under the age of 30, nearly 70 percent disapprove of his performance in his second term.

I think maybe part of what’s going on here is that the cultural moment that made 2024 possible is just gone. It’s not here anymore. And they don’t know that, I don’t think. That cultural moment was, there really was this kind of massive disaffection out there among young men, men more generally, you know—I don’t know, wokeness or whatever, whatever it is, but it was mostly, I think, probably economic in a lot of ways, and things just felt kind of adrift after the pandemic, maybe.

And so Trump was essentially telling all these men, I will give you purpose, right? And the stuff you’re talking about, the promise not to go to war, the promise to get inflation under control—these are all basically ways of saying I will empower you, men. You’ll have control of your lives again.

And now that he’s in the White House, he hasn’t delivered that empowerment, right? And so he’s got no real way to appeal to them anymore, I don’t think. Can you talk a little about the lapsing of the 2024 cultural moment?

Hemmer: Yes. And it is exactly as you say, that there was an appeal that he was able to make because he was able to make promises based in some ways on a bit of a fantasy. And he was able to make them while he was in a race against a Black woman, which made it much easier for him to leverage that polarization and to leverage misogyny and racism in that election.

What I would say is that we have not seen the end of the mobilizing of this idea of a crisis of men for reactionary politics. Like, that is going to be with us for a very long time. It has been part of U.S. politics for a very long time.

It’s something that we saw, for instance, in the 1992 campaign when Pat Buchanan was running. He was constantly attacking feminism and women as being kind of the enemy of white working-class men, right? They’re taking your jobs, they’re feminizing our culture.

And that has been a strain of right-wing politics for a very long time. It will continue to be a strain of right-wing politics, particularly because this idea of the crisis of men is now so embedded in both conservative and, frankly, liberal politics as well. So I don’t think that that’s over.

But I think Trump as the avatar of that position, or Trump as the most persuasive proponent of that position—he’s fallen on hard times, because what voters have seen and what young men have seen is that Trump is raking in the cash for himself while the economy flounders, while they can’t find jobs, while they’re fighting inflation and not able to pay for things.

They’re seeing Trump start wars that they’re worried that they’re going to have to fight in. And so that sort of imaginary version of Trump that has mobilized so many male voters, it has come into conflict with the reality of Trump. And they’re not going to go vote for Democrats, but they’re very unlikely to go vote at all this election.

Sargent: That’s fascinating stuff. Just to close this out, let’s talk a little about JD Vance. I think he’s calculating that that energy is still there in some sense. You know, he goes out there and he says, stop whining, Republicans. He’s very tough and he’s dressing down the wimpy Republicans, and he’s saying manly politics requires that we stand by this ad and grind the female candidate under our heels into the dirt, basically. I mean, that’s what he’s saying, right, Nicole?

And so he seems to be calculating that he can kind of maneuver his way around, I think, the broken promises that you’re talking about, by kind of leaking here and there that he was a skeptic of the war, but then also going full misogyny with this ad.

How do you sort of see his trajectory playing out when it comes to this kind of, you know, male-baiting reactionary politics?

Hemmer: This is Vance’s only play, is to lean into the kind of cultural grievance, to lean into the I’m just one of the guys kind of politics, to lean into the Trumpian look-at-me-saying-the-things-that-I’m-not-supposed-to-say kind of politics, trying to play the tough guy against the beta male and the feminist and the women out there.

The problem is, he has a really hard time selling it. Vance is not Trump. And he actually has, in this scenario, right—we have Trump, we have Vance, we have Vivek Ramaswamy, and Vance is so much more like Vivek Ramaswamy than he is like Donald Trump. And he has the same kinds of problems that Ramaswamy has, which is they’re both very off-putting every time they open up their mouths. They’re smarmy, you don’t quite believe them when they talk.

And they both have a problem with the core Trump base. In Vivek’s case, it’s because he’s Indian. And in Vance’s case, it’s because he’s married to an Indian woman. And so he’s got a problem with the racist base of the Trump coalition. And by the time Trump’s done with his presidency, that might be the only part of the MAGA coalition left.

So Vance can’t play to that part of the base. He can play to the misogynist part of the base, but I don’t know that he is convincing as the alpha male of the Republican Party, and that’s going to be a big problem for him going forward.

Sargent: Nicole Hemmer, so awesome to talk to you. Folks, if you enjoyed this, check out Nicole’s books. They’re really good. One is called Partisans, another is called Messengers of the Right. Nicole, always a great pleasure to talk to you. Thanks so much for coming on.

Hemmer: Lovely to chat with you, Greg.