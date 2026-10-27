Transcript: Trump Unravels as Brutal Early-Vote Data Rattles Even MAGA

And so I think the sort of prudence that the Senate campaign people have shown has been appropriate, given just the outrageous levels of money and how much we’re being grossly outspent in all these races.

But I just interviewed Adam Hamilton today. The early vote in Kansas is through the roof for us. He told us today that he was at an event in Pratt, in a red part of Kansas. A group of farmers came up to him and complained about the tariffs and the fertilizer costs. He said this state is going to go blue.

I think let’s just hope, fingers crossed, right, that things break our way in these final eight days, that the trends are going in the right direction, and that we close and we win this thing in the Senate. But you’re right. I mean, could we fall a little bit short in these Senate races? Of course we could. I mean, these are very close races in places that we just don’t have a lot of history of doing well in. But I’m very encouraged about where we are, and we’ve got to put our heads down and do everything we can to push this thing towards us in the last eight days.

Sargent: You mentioned this in passing, so I just want to highlight it before we say goodbye. Donald Trump later this week is campaigning in, yep, South Carolina. And that sure says something about where they think the election is.

Rosenberg: They’re spending money, Greg, in this final week in Nebraska, in Kansas, in Mississippi and South Carolina. You know, in a campaign at the end, you can tell where their strategy is based on where the candidate goes and where they’re spending money. The candidate’s going to be in South Carolina twice in the last two weeks. He’s going to Mississippi. This is the sign of an eroding, deteriorating battlefield, not a positive development for them.

And so we should take that to heart, but we can’t take our—you know, we’ve got to keep our pedal to the metal and run through the tape, close strong, all those, you know, things. Because as my friend Anderson Clayton said, elections may be decided in November, but they’re won in October. And we just have to do everything we can now to close strong and run up the score and win this thing next week.

Sargent: Simon Rosenberg, best of luck to all of you. Thanks so much for coming on. Always a great pleasure to talk to you.

Rosenberg: Thanks, Greg. Always fun.