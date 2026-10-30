Transcript: Trump Rages as Leaks Show Aides Feeding Him Midterm Hopium

And look, I should be the last person to say this is the election that does it. But like I said, I’m going to be looking very closely at the overwhelmingly white red states. Because if we see Trump losing eight, 10, 12 points in some of these rural counties, even if he wins them—I mean, even if the Republicans win them, you know, by 70 percent, but Trump did 78 or 82 or 84 percent in the last election—that is a dramatic drop-off in those counties.

Sargent: I’m wondering if what’s making the circumstances here a little bit different than usual is that the conditions are such that Democrats can actually get heard in some kind of new way. I think part of this is people like James Talarico, who, you know, he talks—like, he sounds different. He doesn’t sound like what I think most Texans think a Democrat sounds like.

And so I wonder if that’s what’s happening here as well, that some of these Democrats are figuring out how to pick the lock on the cultural stuff, but also are being assisted by the terrible economic conditions, in the sense that people are now opening their ears to these Democrats. What do you think of that?

Schaller: Well, I think the Democrats are getting better messages and better messengers to deliver that. And I think that’s what’s scaring the Republicans. And I think they sort of saw this coming, which is why they realized, well, if we can control the megaphone, it doesn’t really matter if they improve their messenger and message delivery system, because we’ll just buy up all the media. Which is what the right is doing, right? They control X, they control Meta, they control everything now.