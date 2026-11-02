Transcript: Trump Erupts as GOP Leaks About His Sunsetting Get Worse

But now they’re in the driver’s seat. And I think it’s becoming very clear to a lot of young men that voted for them that they don’t actually have a way to make that vision happen.

Sargent: They don’t have a way to empower young men. I think that’s really the essence of this. That was sort of what Trump and Vance were promising: we will empower you, we’ll give you control over your lives again.

Marcotte: I think so. I think that, in a sense, the nuclear family, Leave It to Beaver fantasies they were dangling out were something of a distraction. I don’t think that a lot of these young men actually want that necessarily.

I think that it was just because they’re so economically disempowered, it was easier to blame women for, like, a hot minute than it was to think about some of the real issues here.

But now, again, we’re two years into the Trump administration. It’s both clear that they’re not actually going to be able to change the relationship between men and women in any fundamental way, and also that that wasn’t the problem in the first place. That actually what young men need are better-paying jobs, access to education, and things that the Trump administration has no interest in getting them.

Sargent: That’s why I think it’s really important that figures like James Talarico and Jon Ossoff are kind of modeling an alternate liberal version of manhood, of masculinity. And I think they’re doing that quite consciously, don’t you, Amanda?

There is a sense that there is now going to be an opening, because Trump has just flamed out so horribly and just turned out to be so profoundly depraved and all that. There’s going to be an opening to start talking to these young men again with a different model in mind. What do you think of that?

Marcotte: I certainly hope so. I have always felt that this hyper-masculinity that we’ve been served by social media algorithms for, like, a few years now is exhausting. I think that a lot of young men are starting to get tired of the chest thumping, gym bro, super sexist, like, constantly about money and cars and appearances and, you know, treating women like trash. Those things are empty.

And I think that at a certain point in your life, you’re just like, you know, I would actually just like a snuggle with a girlfriend on the couch. I’d like a real job. Like, I want normal things. And I think that hopefully we’re getting to the point where a lot of young men are beginning to realize that that’s what’s important in life.

And that the Republicans have no answers for you.

Sargent: And Talarico and Ossoff are saying things like, being good to your neighbors is real masculinity, taking responsibility for your own messes, that sort of stuff.

So that’s why I think it’s just important that we’re seeing a sort of new kind of Democratic politics emerge here.

One last great quote from a Republican speaking about a potential loss. This Republican said this: “No one expects Trump to take any blame after the election. So if he doesn’t, who does?”

Amanda, he’s going to screw them one last time, right? Like, he is going to be the reason—if again, if there’s a big Republican loss, he’s why. And he’s going to fuck them with his own voters, with his own people. He’s going to tell his own people it was all their fault. I just love it.

Marcotte: Yeah. Maybe I’m a sick person, but I’ve been watching a lot of his speeches. I’ve been reading Truth Social. And when you actually sort of take it all together, it’s clear that Trump is very fixated right now on figuring out who to blame that’s not himself. His speeches at his rallies, a lot of them are focused on who he’s going to blame that’s not himself. Truth Social, he’s blaming Fox News. You know, it’s anybody but him. We know this, this is who he is. And yeah, in a sense, like, you know, second verse, same as the first, right?

Sargent: Absolutely. And I guess a big question is whether he can kind of take his voters with him and away from other Republicans in a scenario like that.

Marcotte: That’s where I don’t know. I think that maybe some, but I also get the strong sense that because he’s a lame duck, a lot of the people that have been, like, riding for him hard for the past decade are starting to slowly peel off and go away. I mean, his rallies have gotten a lot smaller. And you can just feel the air coming out of the balloon, because he doesn’t serve a purpose for them anymore.

Now, is there someone else who can come in and fill that role? No, I don’t think so. Not that I see. But, you know, weirdly, I kind of think there’s a stasis that could be gone back to, a pre-Trump one, where there’s still a lot of Republican voters, they’re loyal to the party, but they’re just not as fired up as they used to be.

Sargent: Amanda Marcotte, we got pretty far afield this time, but that’s why we love having you on.

Marcotte: Yeah, thank you for having me. It’s always a pleasure.