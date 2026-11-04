Transcript: Trump Presidency on Life Support as Blue Wave Drowns MAGA

Sargent: He called it cultural heroin. He saw the people around him in his home state of Ohio, site of Hillbilly Elegy and all that. He saw those people slip into that trance and understood that it was a toxic force back then. And then of course he recognized that it was a route to fulfill some sort of ambition of his.

I think it’s more complicated than that, but basically JD Vance started to buy a certain vision of, I don’t know, the liberal cathedral or whatever they call it, whatever the new right calls it. You know, he started to think that the left is really some sort of major threat that required a tribune-like figure like Trump to break. And he hitched himself to that.

And I think after tonight, that’s going to have looked like a colossal mistake, a colossal miscalculation. I don’t see how Vance manages to kind of escape this wreckage now. What do you think of that?

Tomasky: Yeah, this wipeout really weakens him, because he has tied himself, he’s lashed himself, so aggressively to the MAGA mast. And how does he wriggle out of that? I don’t know that he can.

So it opens up the Republican field, I think, in 2028. I think you’re absolutely right about that. I would still, for now, call him the front-runner, but we’ll see how this shakes out over the next few weeks and into next year.

And one of the things that I’m really interested in watching, Greg, particularly when the new Congress convenes, is, I bet we’re going to see Republicans a lot more willing to criticize Trump.

Sargent: Yeah.

Tomasky: I mean, he’s down and it’s easy to kick a man when he’s down.

Sargent: Yes. And I think they really don’t have any reason to let themselves get pushed around by him anymore, do they?

Tomasky: Right. No, no, they don’t. So it’s going to be really interesting to see.

I think it now possibly portends a much more wide-open 2028 Republican field, right? Don’t you think?

Sargent: I do.

Tomasky: I mean, it was Vance versus Rubio, we thought, or so the conventional wisdom thought. But I think now you get governors, you get Sarah Huckabee Sanders in there, you get a couple senators, and I don’t know, there could be a dozen people.



Sargent: Right. And JD Vance has been prancing around as if MAGA is still culturally ascendant, as if it’s still a real dominant force in American life, I think. And they didn’t really realize what was happening right under their noses, the degree to which MAGA and Trump were deeply alienating the country, both with policy but also with affect, right? Also with the constant stream of hate, the constant rage, the constant derangement.

Everyone’s just had it, and all these Democratic candidates stepped into that breach and sort of created a new politics, I think, almost a decent values-based politics. Which, I mean, look at Talarico. He talks about religion all the time.

Amy Acton talks about her difficult childhood. Every one of them is talking to voters and saying, you don’t need to live this way anymore, you know? This is not what we should be. And it seems to have worked. I think that is a big part of what happened.

Tomasky: I agree. And I think the authenticity of so many of the Democratic candidates in this cycle is something that shouldn’t go unremarked, and is something that, you know, I may do a little reporting on, and may encourage you to do a little reporting on too.

I mean, you know, in so many places you looked, they had a candidate who was from the area, went to college in the area, joined the Navy, or owned a farm, or was a fifth-generation farmer, or, you know, a third-generation small business, you know. It was just a series of people like that, who weren’t your typical Democratic cookie-cutter maybe grew up there but went away to some fancy law school and became a lawyer and moved back to the district in a quasi-opportunistic fashion to run for Congress.

That’s an all too common Democratic story. But these were, like, homegrown people in many, many districts. And they were right for the moment. And I think that probably ties into what makes them a little bit more economically populist too, because, you know, the struggles and the pain of the people in the district are more real to them.

Sargent: I think we might be seeing the birth of a new Democratic Party, Mike.

Tomasky: Wow. That would be good. That’d be a good thing. We need it.

Sargent: We do indeed. Mike Tomasky, let’s all try to get some sleep, man.

Tomasky: Yeah, I’m pretty jazzed. I’m going to be up for a little while. No—Josh Turek, projected winner. Just now.

Sargent: There you go. Iowa two. The whole Midwest.

Tomasky: Yeah. Amazing.

Sargent: It is. Mike Tomasky, awesome to talk to you.

Tomasky: Likewise, my friend. Thanks.