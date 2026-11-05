Transcript: Trump Shivs Vance as MAGA Crackup over Losses Gets Vicious

And given how bad this loss was for them, and how far we are into the Trump era, and how exhausted some people are from it, and also how strong the argument is that it really is his fault that they lost—I don’t know how that one would happen either. So it seems like they’re headed for a split.

And psychologically, Trump has never been someone who either acknowledges error or admits any sort of mistake, or who is OK with anybody else being influential in the Republican Party anywhere near a level that he is. As much as he treats America now like his personal property, he’s been treating the Republican Party like it is his personal corporation for 10 years at least.

And so this idea of Vance coming out and saying sort of it was him, or a governor candidate that lost saying it was him—that he and some of his people are going to push back on that, that they don’t want to, otherwise he’s a total lame duck and just slinks away, and it would be out of character. And so both hopefully, and it sure looks to me like this is the path for it, Republicans are going to react to this by splitting. And if the midterm was closer, they might have been able to better hold together.

Sargent: I really wonder whether JD Vance actually ends up running. It strikes me that he’s deeply damaged goods at this point. And it’s easy to get a little seduced by the present, right? So I want to guard against that. Things can change, people can rehabilitate themselves, find new paths forward, they can rebound and so forth and so on.