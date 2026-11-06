Transcript: Trump Shivs Hegseth in Weird Aside as GOP Knives Come Out

Smith: Yes.

Sargent: OK, what would have to happen for that step to be taken?

Smith: The same thing, I think, as on the war in Iran. We have to pass, no fund is authorized for boat strikes in Latin America. And then we’d have to face the president’s veto.

And I mean, look, before we get into all of that, I think there is going to be a legitimate effort on our part to say, hey, can we do this the easy way? Can you change these policies that are manifestly unpopular? Can you stop the war, stop the boat strikes, and move in a different direction? While at the same time being prepared to use those stronger levers that you described.

Sargent: I do want to ask you a little bit more about these stronger levers. The administration’s going to defy your subpoenas. So you’re going to subpoena people to appear and discuss the boat strikes. You’re going to subpoena people to release or discuss the report on the bombing of the girls’ school.

Trump’s going to tell people not to testify. This is my speculation, but it seems reasonable to expect that there’s going to be intense obstruction. They’re going to throw subpoenas in the garbage.

There will have to be, in a general sense, a little more of a comfort level, I think, about using the defunding lever. I’m wondering if you could just kind of talk about whether you think Democrats have to get to that point a little bit.

Smith: Well, we do. I mean, as I said, we need defense money, and pass legislation that says, no funding shall go to these particular purposes. And we’ll have to have that fight. Look, it’s going to be an ugly fight between Congress and the executive branch for the next two years. There’s no question about that.

Sargent: How far do you think you’re going to get? Do you think you can get that report on the girls’ school released? Do you think you’re going to be able to stop the boat strikes? Will you stop the war?

Smith: Look, I really don’t know. I mean, and if I said I knew—anyone who says they know, it’s just—we are headed into uncharted territory here. The Trump presidency is absolutely unprecedented. He is completely unresponsive in a way that no other president has been, even after the shellacking that they took in the election.

I mean, you saw Clinton when he lost in the midterms in ‘94, he pivoted. You saw Bush even pivot after losing in 2006, certainly saw Obama pivot after we lost in 2010. What’s Trump going to do? It’s unprecedented. So we’ve got to try to figure out what he’s going to do. And, you know, so it’s going to be a major challenge.

Sargent: I do wonder whether the war can actually be defunded successfully here, or whether it’s going to actually have to come to that.

Smith: Yeah. No, look, the one thing I hope people understand is, the damage that Trump has done is not easy to unravel. Because even if you sort of dig down a little bit on what ending the war means, you know, we pull out, we pull back, what happens then? That’s why I think the diplomatic element, the peace negotiations, are such a crucial part of this. But it’s going to be a challenge.

Sargent: Do you think that if it actually comes to a defunding fight, like if everything you’ve tried has failed and you vote to cut off funding for the war, do you think the leadership will be supportive of that, the Democratic leadership in Congress?

Smith: Yes.

Sargent: Do you have, like, special assurance of that, or is it just speculation?

Smith: I think ending the war is one of our central pledges in this election.

Sargent: Yeah, it has to be done. It would be a catastrophe if Democrats punted on that, don’t you think?

Smith: Absolutely. Yeah. But again, the problems are complicated. You know, Trump has dragged us into a conflict that’s going to be problematic.

Sargent: Yes, it looks that way. You came out for impeachment of Donald Trump the other day. You want to just make your case?

Smith: Yeah, look, I mean, he’s out of control. He’s not a normal president. What he’s doing is not normal. He’s incredibly dangerous. He has defied over 250 different court rulings. He ignores Congress. He is corrupt beyond imagination, enriching himself, raffling off pardons, the whole Bitcoin stuff, his family.

So all of that is terrible. But the bottom line is, as long as he’s president, we can’t really trust that he’s not going to do even more incredibly damaging things. So that’s the big concern.

Now look, I’m mindful of the fact that a lot of our new members in the House are going to come from districts that don’t want impeachment. So we’re going to have to have this conversation about what’s best for our caucus. And I will follow our leadership. I’m not going to try to undermine them.

I think we need to try to have a cohesive—unity is an overstated way of putting it—but we’re going to have right around 260 members in the House. Getting some sort of cohesive agreement on where to go is a key part of this.

Sargent: I wouldn’t want to be in your shoes, Congressman. Let me just ask you, speaking about all these outer-tier members, these members from districts that Trump carried by eight, nine, 10 points, do you think at the end of the day they will be willing to support whatever it takes to end the war?

Smith: I don’t know. I don’t think they know. I mean, look, how to put this exactly? This election was primarily about, well, a couple different things. One, how terrible Trump is. His policies, certainly, but also just his general demeanor and attitude.

We had candidates all across the country who were just decent people, who said, enough of this nastiness. You know, let’s get back to working with our neighbors, trying to figure out how to make things work better.

And then there were Trump’s policies, the tariffs, the immigration crackdown, the war in Iran and huge feeling amongst the American people that life in America fundamentally isn’t fair. And so you could go out there on the stump and you could say, I’m a farmer, I’m a veteran, I’m a teacher, I understand our community, I’m with you, I’m going to help you, I’m going to help protect you. But what does that mean in terms of policy?

We’re $39 trillion in debt. Yeah, we need to get rid of the Medicaid cuts. We need to get rid of the Affordable Care Act cuts, a lot of other cuts. How’s it going to be paid for? Are people in favor of the tax increases that are going to be necessary to get us there? How are we going to accomplish those things, given the hole that has been dug? Certainly by Trump, but even before Trump, we just put ourselves in a weaker position that made the whole thing more difficult.

Sargent: Are there clawback options that you think should be exercised to try to fund the restoration of Medicaid and stuff?

Smith: Yeah. I think we should repeal the entire One Big Beautiful Bill, which means we should put taxes out there. But we have to, I believe, as Democrats, make the case that tax increases are not always bad. All right? If we can’t make that case, then we’re going to have a difficult time delivering on our promises in terms of how to help people.

Now, and part of that is all the billionaires and multimillionaires, all the money that has gone there instead of being available for the programs we need. But those things are going to be difficult. And like I said, I think the people who run for office, they’re great people and everything, but the actual legislative solutions are going to be a lot harder.

Sargent: It certainly is going to be extremely challenging and extremely tense stuff. Congressman Adam Smith, thank you so much for coming on with us. Great stuff. We really appreciate it.

Smith: Thanks, Greg. Thanks for the chance.