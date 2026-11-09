Transcript: Trump Unravels as GOPers Admit He Wrecked Their 2028 Map

Sargent: Just to underscore your point, I’m going to pull up some demographic data from the New York Times here. Democrats almost reached parity with Republicans among white voters. They got 48 percent of white voters nationally, and Republicans got 51 percent. That was a swing of 12 points in the Democratic direction among whites.

And of course, at the same time, the swings were even bigger among Latinos. They moved 29 points in a Democratic direction, right? They won Latinos by 40 points, 69 to 29. And then they won Blacks by an even more lopsided margin there.

So that almost tells the exact story you’re talking about, doesn’t it? You know, they made big inroads with white voters and really got back on track with the demographics that were supposed to be favoring them for so long, but that Trump temporarily upended, right?

Waldman: Yeah. And it’s unlikely that the Democratic presidential nominee in 2028 is going to win by 13 points, which is the margin that Democrats won in the House vote this year. But they don’t have to win by 13 points. If they can just build on some of those gains they made and hold some of those people, then that will be enough. And the way that the vote looks like it could be distributed is going to be very much advantageous.

You know, for so long we thought the Electoral College just gave Republicans a natural advantage. And that’s why George W. Bush and Donald Trump were both able to win the presidency without winning the popular vote.

But now it may be that in the next couple of elections, Democrats will be the ones who start off with an Electoral College map that looks very much in their favor. And they don’t have to have a blowout in order to win. They could have a squeaker of a win, and the Electoral College will give them the margin that they need.

Sargent: Just stepping back a little more, the big story of the Trump era was that he created this coalition that just absolutely debilitated Democrats. He did that by supercharging turnout among white voters, pulling out all these white voters that hadn’t participated in the past.

He won them by enormous margins, especially blue-collar whites. But at the same time, he also chipped away at Democratic positions with minority voters, right? He chipped away at working-class Latinos especially, but also Blacks a little bit.

And now that’s reversed. The Democrats won by 40 points among Hispanics, and almost reached parity with whites. And that’s the story right there. It just took that immense gain that Trump made and completely reversed it, and then some.

And it’s hard to see—like, without Trump, there’s no way a Republican duplicates that Trump coalition. And now they’re even more on a back foot, having suffered this loss, I think.

Waldman: One other factor is that, you know, presidential races are so personal. If you look across the likely field of the Democrats and Republicans—this may be a topic for another day—but the Democrats have a whole bunch of really interesting, appealing potential candidates.

And I don’t see anybody on the Republican side about whom you’d say, wow, that guy is dynamite. And you know, if JD Vance is going to be their nominee, they’re going to have a lot to overcome.

Sargent: Wait, what about Ron DeSantis?

Waldman: True. Meatball Ron. You know, you’ve got to hand it to Trump. That was a good nickname.

Sargent: He’s good at that.

Waldman: Yeah, they just don’t have a lot in the charisma department.

Sargent: Right. And the Democrats are putting up these candidates that really are being very, very thoughtful in trying to appeal to a very wide range of people. I really think a new Democratic politics is being born here.

Waldman: Yeah, it may be. And you’ve heard me complain before about how Democrats have campaigned, or not campaigned, in rural areas, where everything was so apologetic, and basically approaching voters on their knees.

And there is a new generation of really bolder Democrats who do feel confident about speaking to anybody, and are really good—just good at politics, and are not kind of locked into the old categories of what is and isn’t possible for Democrats.

And even, as you say, candidates as different as Talarico and El-Sayed, they are both willing to go anywhere and make the argument to anyone. And I think that communicates a kind of strength that can open up new opportunities where Democrats haven’t had them before.

Sargent: Folks, Paul Waldman’s being a little bit modest here. He actually wrote a whole book about these voters. It’s called White Rural Rage. He wrote it with Tom Schaller. It’s a good book. Recommend it.

And if you want to find more from Paul, check out his own Substack, The Cross Section, or you can find him at the Public Notice Substack of Aaron Rupar. Paul, awesome to talk to you. Thanks for coming on, man.

Waldman: Hey, thanks so much, Greg.