Transcript: Trump Christian Allies Unnerved as His On-Air Rage Darkens

And they definitely were diluted by the overall turnout, but their actual raw numbers went down by about seven million. That’s, like, really significant.

Sargent: Wow.

Fletcher: Yeah. And granted, caveat everything: this is looking at early exit data, which is always adjusted later, and the real data, you know, will be done over the coming months and will adjust a lot of that.

But comparing to previous midterm exit data in particular, they’re usually about a quarter of the electorate, which is huge. That’s why they’re so influential. They’re only about 13 to 15 percent of the population, but they come out like no other group in our electorate.

They are overrepresented at the polls, and they still were this time. Seventeen percent is an overrepresentation of their numbers in the population. But it’s a massive decline from the 25 percent.

And they vote so much in lockstep. That’s why they’re the ultimate electoral prize for the Republicans: you have the combination of overwhelming turnout, overwhelming conformist support, and the immovability.

I have to confess, as heartbroken as I’ve been watching their behavior for the last 10 years, I thought maybe this time there would be more actual switching sides. And the data so far do not show that. A little bit in Kansas.

It looks like in the Senate race, about 5 percent of them actually did cross the aisle and vote for Adam Hamilton, which is not surprising really, because he codes really evangelical. His personal faith, the way he talks about his faith, is much more evangelical than, say, James Talarico’s. His church is the largest church in Kansas and has kind of a megachurch flavor to it, even though it’s technically part of a mainline denomination.

So if anybody was going to get them to cross over, Adam Hamilton was probably the type of candidate that would. But even then, not many of them did. They mostly just couldn’t bear it, and they just stayed home.

Sargent: Well, let’s talk about James Talarico for a second. In this midterm, we saw Democratic candidates seeking to offer an alternative to white evangelical Christianity. James Talarico, obviously, right, running very emphatically on a liberal Christian vision.

You saw him really do this with immigration. Talarico insisted that we have a duty to the stranger. And he actually pulled ahead of Ken Paxton on who was trusted to handle the immigration issue, which is really a rare thing for Democrats. And that was in Texas. I really wonder whether the religious talk helped there, maybe including with religious Latinos. What do you think of all that?

Fletcher: Yeah, I think so. I think the importance for Democrats of including these more liberal Christian voices is to create kind of permission structures and comfort with religion. White Christianity has been sort of the driver of a lot of authoritarianism in our history, going back to pro-slavery Christianity and the reaction to the Civil Rights Movement.

And even the ancestors of us mainliners were in a lot of that camp as well. And white Christianity has really driven this MAGA movement. So I think it’s really important for white Christians to be out there driving a wedge in between the Republican Party’s definition of faith and these voters, and just presenting another view of what Christianity can be.

And I want to say that the Black church has long been that. The Black church has long been a very strong voice for democracy and justice throughout American history. But unfortunately, religion and race have been so tied up in American Christianity that I do think, and I hate to say this, but white Christians need to see other white Christians putting forth this message. They’re used to not paying attention to the Black church, unfortunately. So kudos to the Black church. They remain a key bulwark for democracy.

And I think people like James Talarico and Adam Hamilton, and mainline churches—my own church, we read a lot of Black theology, and this is something we’re trying to learn as a tradition. So it’s not about replacing Black Christianity or not giving them their due, but it’s about showing our fellow white Christians there’s another way to be a Christian.

Sargent: Well, this story hasn’t been written yet, but the Black church obviously played a very big role in this outcome. The Black church and the Black vote throughout the South was really instrumental in helping to create this enormous outpouring.

We’ve just seen Donald Trump essentially say he won’t forgive his enemies. He hates them. He doesn’t care if that costs him eternal bliss or whatever. And we’ve also seen evangelicals not turn out in the numbers that I think Republicans are accustomed to.

How do you see this developing going forward? What’s going to be the story of the Christian right from here on out, in 2028 and so forth?

Fletcher: It is not over. Like, the biggest mistake Democrats could make, or anybody could make, is thinking that white evangelicals are now sad and they’re going to continue to stay home and lick their wounds. They will be back as soon as the Democrats give them the foil again.

I think that it’s almost better for their movement and their mobilization to have Democrats in power. So if they can have some Democratic enemies that do some things that they really don’t like—say on abortion, in particular in Texas, for instance—they will be back with a vengeance.

All of us as humans have a capacity to sort of find ways of managing cognitive dissonance and compartmentalizing things. But I tell you what, the psychological resilience of white evangelicals is unmatched.

Their ability to rewrite the story, to make themselves the heroes, to never admit they’re wrong—I mean, this is a 200-year tradition, you know, and it is unmatched. I’ve never seen anything like it in our culture. So they will be back.

I do not think that this whole chapter is going to measurably change their self-estimation. I think our greatest hope for democracy is that their numbers will continue to decline as the country becomes more secular, and as young people in particular become more secular.

Sargent: Yeah, it’s unfortunate. Hopefully Democrats can be a bit smart and try to appeal to them, just to peel down those numbers a little bit here and there.

Fletcher: A little bit. And to turn out everybody else to get candidates with very broad appeal, and to put together this huge coalition that overwhelms their vote.

Sargent: That is the key. That’s what we saw. Holly Berkley Fletcher, awesome to talk to you. Thanks so much for coming on.

Fletcher: Thank you so much.