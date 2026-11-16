Transcript: MAGA Fractures on Hegseth as Trump Iran Humiliation Grows

Sargent: OK. When Democrats take over in January, do you think Pete Hegseth will still be there? Yes or no?

Horne: Yeah, probably. Look, I think a lot of things about Massie’s attempt to impeach Hegseth, and we could have a whole separate conversation on that. But the top line is that it actually wound up really securing Hegseth’s job, at least for the next couple of months.

Because here’s what: This is an administration where being under attack is their comfort zone, and something like an impeachment attempt actually becomes a credential. In Trump world, getting impeached proves that you’re on the right side. And before the midterms, Trump was rumored to be asking his associates, I don’t know about this Hegseth guy, what do you think about him? Which is usually a precursor to someone getting fired in a very public and embarrassing way.

Instead, Thomas Massie impeached Pete Hegseth, or tried to, and he gave him a lifeline and a storyline—a storyline where he was able to hold a news conference at the Pentagon and say, I’m under attack. There he was able to stand behind the troops and use our military as a shield.

And he also probably overreached by introducing eight articles of impeachment, some of which Republicans may have agreed with, but some of which they would have said, I don’t know about that. And so if and when there is a Democratic impeachment movement against Pete Hegseth, I would expect that it would be more limited in scope, and it would be far more competently executed.

Sargent: So I guess that really means we’re going to have to absolutely hold Democrats to their pledge to defund this thing. Otherwise, we’re really screwed. But I think they probably will do it. Emily Horne, awesome to have you on.

Folks, if you want more of Emily, you can check out her Substack, which is called Spin Class. Emily, thanks so much for coming on.

Horne: Thanks, Greg. Great to be with you.