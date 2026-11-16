Transcript: MAGA Fractures on Hegseth as Trump Iran Humiliation Grows

The following is a lightly edited transcript of the November 16 episode of The Daily Blast podcast. Listen to it here.
Greg Sargent: This is The Daily Blast from The New Republic, produced and presented by the DSR Network. I’m your host, Greg Sargent.
Donald Trump has finally figured out how to look as if he’s won a world-historical triumph over Iran: by doing nothing. Trump has decided not to restart military action, and not to make a deal either. Instead, he’ll wait until the regime collapses.
This comes as officials are suggesting in leaks that Trump is siding with Hegseth in this regard, and against others in the administration who want a deal, including JD Vance. Meanwhile, numerous MAGA figures are rallying behind Hegseth.
The situation is deeply humiliating for Trump. He’s still gotten nothing from Iran, yet he and much of MAGA are basically following Hegseth over a cliff. Is there any way out? We’re making sense out of all of it with former national security official Emily Horne. Thanks for coming on, Emily.
Emily Horne: Great to be with you, Greg.
Sargent: So let’s just quickly situate where we are. Trump now appears to be ruling out new military action against Iran, but his new strategy on Iran is just to wait until economic sanctions topple the Iranian regime. Can you quickly recap where we are, kind of?
Horne: Yeah, unfortunately, I don’t have a lot to add to what you just laid down, because we are in a very strange holding pattern, where there are ships that are moving through the Strait of Hormuz, but they are reliant on U.S. military support in order to do so. So it’s not accurate to say that the strait is open, as President Trump claims.
I don’t think open would include a personal escort by a U.S. aircraft carrier in order to move a shipload of goods or oil through what was previously an open commercial maritime pathway.
That said it’s still better than having open conflict, which is what the Trump administration had been rumor-mongering in the run-up to the midterms, that they were prepared to start massive strikes on both Iranian military and civilian infrastructure.
And so I don’t want to give anyone credit for avoiding yet another illegal war, but it’s worth noting that at least that scenario has not come to pass. The one thing that we know for sure is that the Iranians and the hard-liners and the IRGC really have all the cards right now, and Trump has really nothing to play.
Sargent: In fact, the New York Times’ David Sanger had an absolutely withering piece pointing out how absurd this all is. He noted that it’s not clear that Iran will crack under the sanctions all that soon.
And while oil is coming out of the Strait of Hormuz right now, as you pointed out, we’re spending enormous amounts of money on the U.S. military to enable that to happen. And it’s hard to know how sustainable that is.
And then on top of that, the enriched uranium is still there underground. This is the whole reason Trump went to war. He then claimed he had obliterated the nuclear threat entirely.
Now Trump and his advisers have flipped to saying, it’s no biggie that the uranium is still there, we got this. Trump is winning because he says so. Is that basically the situation we’re in?
Horne: You know, the analogy that I like to use sometimes when you’re talking about Trump and Iran is, do you ever watch South Park? You remember the underpants gnomes? This is Trump’s whole approach to Iran. The underpants gnomes were: Step one, collect underpants. Step two, question mark. Step three, profit. And that’s always been Trump’s approach to Iran.
And to be fair, it’s not just Trump. This has been a lot of hard-liner hawk positions toward Iran, where if you just take unspecified military action toward Iran, then question mark, question mark, question mark, and Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. Trump is just the latest flavor of that particular approach to Iran that we’ve seen for a long time.
Look, the fact remains, at the end of the Obama administration, the United States had a deal with the Iranian regime that would have kept Iran’s nuclear ambitions in check. We were on that path, and Donald Trump walked away from all of that hard work in the first administration that he won.
And everything that we are living through now is the logical outcome of that very foolhardy and shortsighted and, frankly, selfish decision that he made in his first administration to abandon diplomacy.
Sargent: There was even some leaking a while back that Trump was desperately urging his advisers to find some way, any way at all, for him to say that he had gotten more out of Iran than Obama did. And of course nobody could find anything. And so there you have it.
Horne: Yeah, and it turns out you can’t yada-yada your way out of a war. There’s been a lot that Trump has been able to escape consequences on, because he’s a master at manipulating media, and he’s a master at getting people to do his bidding if it makes him feel better about himself.
But when you are talking about deploying aircraft carriers and tens of thousands of troops to adjust our force posture across the Middle East, and trying to negotiate with allies for how they are going to protect their own assets from Iranian missile and drone attacks, you can’t just close your eyes and will it all to go away, or make someone bring you a better talking point that lets you feel bigger and more badass than the president who preceded you. It just doesn’t work like that.
Sargent: No, it doesn’t. And the Post actually shed some light with some reporting on the situation. One official briefed on ongoing discussions leaked word that JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner privately pushed Trump to make a deal, but Hegseth appeared opposed to one.
Emily, if I’m reading that right, Trump, by not making a deal and sticking to this waiting game of his, is essentially siding with Hegseth, right?
Horne: So I think we have to be really careful when we’re looking at what is essentially a Washington political media that is just a cesspool of people leaking against each other in the Trump administration right now, especially in the aftermath of the midterms.
JD Vance took almost a solid 24 hours after the shellacking of the blue wave on midterms eve to come out, and the first thing that he did was say the Iran war is responsible for Republicans’ losses on election night. And by doing so, he’s trying to differentiate himself from the very administration of which he is literally the vice president.
And so I think what we can know is that, one, people are going to keep leaking on each other, and they’re going to keep doing so with an eye less toward trying to curry favor with Trump, which was their goal for the first two years.
And now that Trump is a lame duck, it’s going to be much more with an eye toward what are their own future paths in Republican politics.
Sargent: Yes. I think we can probably conclude, based on Hegseth’s public posture, which is just nothing but malevolent fury and aggressiveness in basically every guise—we could probably conclude from that that Hegseth really doesn’t want to make a deal. He doesn’t want an easy way out of this thing that looks like any kind of capitulation.
Horne: As long as Trump insists the Iran war is going great, he’s got to stand by the guy he has running it. And to abandon Hegseth now, or to set Hegseth aside, as was rumored immediately after the midterms that Trump was considering doing, would be to admit that he made a mistake with the illegal war against Iran, that his attacks on Iran are not working, that there is no diplomatic or military end in sight in the foreseeable future, and that this is a catastrophe entirely of his own making.
And of course, Trump can’t admit that. He has to insist that the war is going great, because he’s never admitted in his life that he’s made a mistake. And so why would he start now?
Sargent: Well, that’s exactly why MAGA figures are rallying aggressively around Hegseth right now, and they’re in a rage at Hegseth’s critics. Media Matters flagged a bunch of examples. Here’s Fox’s Mark Levin ripping Republican critics of Hegseth.
Mark Levin (voiceover): What a bunch of cowards. We see this with all the isolationists. Pete Hegseth is a patriot.
Here’s influencer Jack Posobiec.
Jack Posobiec (voiceover): And I see a lot of people trying to blame all this on Secretary Hegseth. Don’t think I don’t see it out there. Don’t think I don’t see what’s going on. The blame game’s coming around. No, no, no, no. No, no, no, no. We’re not playing that game. We’re not playing that game. Pete Hegseth is an absolute patriot, and we’re going to leave it at that.
And here’s Hugh Hewitt.
Hugh Hewitt (voiceover): Pete Hegseth has done a great job for two years of executing the president’s orders. The president’s commander in chief. President Trump has done this well. And I think he ought to stick with his national security team, which means Rubio and Hegseth.
Sargent: Emily, these guys are really just following Hegseth over a cliff here, aren’t they?
Horne: I think a lot of them are. And you’re seeing a lot of defense of Hegseth come, unsurprisingly, from his former colleagues at Fox News—a lot of people with whom he has a longstanding personal and professional relationship, but also people who want to protect their access to the Trump administration. They’re defending one of their own, but they’re also defending their turf.
I think, though, it’s important to watch very closely where we’re starting to see some cracks emerging in this coalition. That’s something I’m keeping a really close eye on, especially as we are seeing more and more voices recognize the mandate that Democrats were given in the midterm elections, a lot of which came out of frustration with the Iran war.
And the ensuing rising cost of living—cost of gas, cost of groceries, et cetera—that have come from, yes, tariffs and other foolhardy economic choices, but also this conflict that is now entering its eighth month.
Sargent: Well, let’s just bear down on how humiliating this situation actually is for Trump. One expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told the New York Times this: “Trump began the war thinking he would be a hero. He’s now trying to figure out how to end the war without looking like a loser.”
Another expert, at the Middle East Institute in Washington, said that if Trump leaves the situation as it is, which is what he’s doing, that’s, “a victory for Iran.” Emily, is that basically the situation, the way those two experts described it?
Horne: It’s interesting. I hear that first quote and I think, who the heck was he listening to that was telling him that this would be a quick and easy victory? Because no Iran expert I know thought it would be.
Look, I think there were people in Trump’s inner circle that were telling him Venezuela was a big success: We got in, we got Maduro, we got out, no muss, no fuss. You hear Trump echoing that line of reasoning in his own defense of Iran.
Anyone who knows the tiniest thing about Iran specifically, or the Middle East broadly, about the history of the U.S.-Iran-Israel relationship—you know, take your pick of framing—but anyone who knows anything about that region would have told Trump, had they been asked, this is not going to be the quick and easy win that your inner circle is telling you. And a lot of people, I think, did try to tell him that in various ways.
Iran has all of the leverage right now. They control access to the Strait of Hormuz. They control the pace and the tempo of proxy strikes across the region. This is terrible to say, but that they do not care about the suffering of their own people is a strategic asset for them in this moment.
Because they are perfectly willing to let Iranian civilians bear the brunt of the humanitarian catastrophe that is coming to them via not just strikes, but the effects of sanctions and other forms of economic punishment that don’t impact the elites of the regime, but very much harm the life of the average, everyday Iranian.
So yeah, they have all of the leverage right now. And, you know, we don’t know what their demands have been exactly in the diplomatic negotiations that have happened to date, but I would be willing to venture they’re probably pretty maximalist.
They probably run along some line of, let us maintain control of the Strait of Hormuz, or at the very least impose tolls, which they have never done before. And now it’s hard to imagine a world in which they would not derive tremendous economic benefit from controlling access to the strait.
That bell cannot be unrung, and that’s entirely thanks to Donald Trump. But more broadly, that they would tell Trump pound sand on anything that we want to do vis-à-vis our nuclear program, and we’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing, and you’re just going to have to deal with it.
Sargent: Just to refer back to what one of those experts said, the fact that Trump is looking for a way to appear not to be a loser just is the real story in a nutshell, and everybody knows it.
And the entire national security apparatus around Trump, and the entire GOP, they’re all required to pretend this isn’t what’s happening. They must maintain the illusion that Trump is currently winning a glorious triumph. It’s almost like the North Korean dictator has no clothes, right?
Horne: Well, and it’s really interesting, because we are seeing a split that is emerging around Iran. We’ve talked earlier about the Fox News crowd, who need to protect their access to and relationship with Trump.
But there’s a different audience, a podcast and independent content creator and radio audience—they have their own audiences. They are young. They are more anti-war. They were people who voted for Trump in 2024 because of his promise of no new foreign wars and lower costs. They are not dyed-in-the-wool MAGA. They do not maintain the same loyalties. And a lot of them turned out for Democrats in the midterms this year.
And so you’re starting to see the influencers and content creators and hosts who reach primarily those audiences start to sing a very different tune than the Fox News crowd. Because this is not an ideological split for them. This is a business model split.
Sargent: Well, what’s the way out? Is it just essentially waiting for Democrats to take over and hoping, really, really hoping, that they make good on their threat so far to defund the Iran war? Is that the only way this gets resolved?
Horne: Look, Democrats were elected last week to do two things: affordability and accountability. And Iran sits right in the middle of those two priorities. So Democrats defunding Trump’s illegal war in Iran are going to be able to help bring down gas prices, the prices of goods and services.
But they’re also going to get America out of a war that it has no business being in. They’re going to cut back on the war profiteers who have figured out, whether through the prediction markets or through their investments in oil futures, how to personally profit from this war, while the average person can’t afford a pack of hamburger at the grocery store the way they used to.
I think people are really tired of the sense that a small group of elites are figuring out how to profit from the very kind of wars that Trump said he was not going to get us into anymore. And people are impatient for change. And defunding the Iran war is a great place to start delivering on the request for those changes.
Sargent: OK. When Democrats take over in January, do you think Pete Hegseth will still be there? Yes or no?
Horne: Yeah, probably. Look, I think a lot of things about Massie’s attempt to impeach Hegseth, and we could have a whole separate conversation on that. But the top line is that it actually wound up really securing Hegseth’s job, at least for the next couple of months.
Because here’s what: This is an administration where being under attack is their comfort zone, and something like an impeachment attempt actually becomes a credential. In Trump world, getting impeached proves that you’re on the right side. And before the midterms, Trump was rumored to be asking his associates, I don’t know about this Hegseth guy, what do you think about him? Which is usually a precursor to someone getting fired in a very public and embarrassing way.
Instead, Thomas Massie impeached Pete Hegseth, or tried to, and he gave him a lifeline and a storyline—a storyline where he was able to hold a news conference at the Pentagon and say, I’m under attack. There he was able to stand behind the troops and use our military as a shield.
And he also probably overreached by introducing eight articles of impeachment, some of which Republicans may have agreed with, but some of which they would have said, I don’t know about that. And so if and when there is a Democratic impeachment movement against Pete Hegseth, I would expect that it would be more limited in scope, and it would be far more competently executed.
Sargent: So I guess that really means we’re going to have to absolutely hold Democrats to their pledge to defund this thing. Otherwise, we’re really screwed. But I think they probably will do it. Emily Horne, awesome to have you on.
Folks, if you want more of Emily, you can check out her Substack, which is called Spin Class. Emily, thanks so much for coming on.
Horne: Thanks, Greg. Great to be with you.