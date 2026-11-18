“How does a technology, an invention, a machine, change the people who adopt it? Can it be said to alter modes of living or reshape society?” A pair of curious academics posed these questions after the New York Telephone Company fire of 1975—a subterranean inferno beneath Second Avenue that resulted in an outage of phone service on a then-unprecedented scale. The fire had knocked out service to 173,000 phones in Lower Manhattan for six weeks, upending communication in the neighborhood and radically altering the lives of its residents.
In their survey (ironically conducted later by telephone), the researchers learned that residents had altered their behavior by resorting to pay phones, using messenger services, fretting about how to contact others in an emergency, wondering whether to knock on each other’s doors unannounced, and sending “courtship letters” to prospective love interests. The telephone, the researchers concluded, was key to people’s sense of connection and control.
More than 50 years later, in a perpetually connected digital world, it’s not hard to imagine dependence on a singular device—even though, as James Gleick, author of The Telephone, notes, “When the telephone was first invented, people really had no idea what it was going to be good for.” During our recent conversation, which was edited for length and clarity, we discussed how Alexander Graham Bell’s invention—the basis for AT&T, once the world’s largest company—became the dominant communications technology of the twentieth century, altering worldwide commerce, language, and social habits, and then receded into the background at the end of the century as wireless technologies took over.
Lorraine Cademartori: What drew you to the tale of the telephone at this moment?
James Gleick: I’d actually started working on this book more than 30 years ago, before we had cell phones, before we had the internet, when the telephone was almost dying but it was a very standard and familiar object. I began to realize it had changed our social lives; it had changed the organization of our economy, it had changed what was already then-modern life in ways that we were utterly unaware of, because as an object it had become so ordinary that it had faded into the background of our consciousness.
And then, everything started to change. And so I thought well, this is boring.
I had boxes from the AT&T archives in New Jersey, which are now long gone. But as somebody writing about tech and about science, I was excited by the new stuff. The internet arrived. And what the telephone was just changed dramatically. And it didn’t change overnight into the thing it is now; it took time. Some people will remember when the first mobile phones were gigantic, they were unwieldy, and you mostly had to worry about keeping it charged. And then there were pagers. And most of this stuff appears at the end of my book; it was only five or six years ago that it occurred to me to go back to it; that the story had new meaning because of all these changes … and because the original book that I had started writing did in fact lay the foundations for the world we’re in now. And so the story is just as surprising and I hope even more relevant than when I started out.
L.C.: Part of the story told in the book is the race to “invent” the telephone—the drama between Elisha Gray and Alexander Graham Bell. But they didn’t foresee how the telephone would be used.
J.G.: It seems obvious that what [the telephone] is good for is talking to people; having conversations. But what people—and this was almost universal—thought was, oh, you can send the sound of somebody’s voice, or you can send the sound of music, electrically, across wires, so obviously what we should do is put one telephone in the concert hall, and you’ll have your telephone in your house, and so you can listen to concerts. Or you can put the other end of it in the church, and you can listen to sermons from your pastor instead of getting off your butt every Sunday. Or you can listen to lectures. In other words, they thought it was going to be radio. They thought it was going to be a broadcast medium.
But of course, the sound quality was terrible, and you didn’t really want to pick up this heavy device and listen to an opera that was being performed. Conversely, the ease and sheer pleasure of being able to just speak, and somebody else could hear you, turned out to be incredibly powerful.
L.C.: There are some great scenes in the book—bribes for patents, the Hartford drugstore owner who started running multiple lines into his drugstore, farmers using barbed wire for party lines.… Yet ultimately, AT&T and the Bell company emerged as a monopoly.
J.G.: The power of that monopoly and the unshakability of it is hard for people to remember today. There was populist opposition, and there were competing telephone companies. But in the end, the bankers and financiers won, and the Bell system monopoly was sanctioned by the government on the theory that the government would regulate it and keep prices down. And the fact is, people grew comfortable by and large with the Bell system monopoly. They were aware—because it was true—that the United States had the best and most broadly spread phone service of any country in the world. People lived their entire lives as customers of the Bell system.
L.C.: Tell me if I’m wrong in seeing some parallels between the AT&T monopoly and Bell Labs to Silicon Valley now.
J.G.: Well, Bell Labs was actually a great thing. Anybody who cares about science and looks at the history of Bell Labs has to admit, no matter how fervent of an anti-monopolist you are, that they ran Bell Labs largely for the benefit of science. Today, large corporations like Microsoft and Google have their own research labs, but they are very much focused on the bottom line. I forget how many—10, 11, 12 Nobel Prizes—were awarded that were not directly related to telephone research [at Bell Labs]. And the most important of them, the one that could have benefited the telephone company more than all the rest combined, was the invention of the transistor, but it also very quickly became available for the whole world to use.
L.C.: Was that part of the deal with the government? That AT&T would simply be the carrier?
J.G.: [Part of the deal], especially as the decades went on, was that the phone company wouldn’t be allowed to get into the brand-new computer business.… Even before AT&T was broken up, people could see that it would be a bad thing if the telephone company was allowed to extend its monopoly into this new and growing field.
So, in a way, we can look back at the Bell monopolies through rose-colored glasses. And I’m worried that—if you look at how quickly the AI companies are forming conspicuously, with no attention at all to the public good, almost unabashedly in the pursuit of personal profit, for the benefit of wannabe oligarchs like Sam Altman and Elon Musk—I find it all somewhere between depressing and terrifying.
L.C.: There are ways that people adapted their behaviors to the telephone—the adjustments to language, the development of the word “hello” …
J.G.: People do find their own uses for new technologies. People often outwit the designers and manufacturers of new technology and use it in ways that those inventors or marketers hadn’t anticipated. And this is certainly true of the single phone that we all now carry around in our pockets. … People find their own habits of texting, and using emojis and enjoying podcasts or whatnot.… So [now] we’re in a much wilder, more unbridled world than some people expected.
But I don’t want to be too Pollyannish about that, because, of course, it’s just as true that the free and democratic internet that I saw coming 30 years ago, that I believed was inevitable, has really been taken over by centralized platforms.
L.C.: Is there any lesson from the story of the telephone that we can map onto today’s technological landscape?
J.G.: Brought to the surface by the story of the telephone is how eagerly, how humbly, as a matter of necessity, we human beings crave connection.… In this era of ubiquitous communication, when we do have a thing we call a phone on our person at all times, we truly are more connected to our fellow creatures than ever before. And I also believe that with all the … incessant attacks on our concentration and demands for attention and all the distractions, we are still able to find a kind of community building, a kind of communion with other individuals that is wonderful.
It is, I believe, extremely important to—maybe I’m a naïve humanist in this way—I still think it matters whether you’re talking to a person or you’re talking to a bot, even though there’s a whole industry that has grown up to confuse us, and to persuade us that those bots have personalities and are, in many contexts, as good as humans. I don’t believe that, and I think it’s important to resist.