And then, everything started to change. And so I thought well, this is boring.

I had boxes from the AT&T archives in New Jersey, which are now long gone. But as somebody writing about tech and about science, I was excited by the new stuff. The internet arrived. And what the telephone was just changed dramatically. And it didn’t change overnight into the thing it is now; it took time. Some people will remember when the first mobile phones were gigantic, they were unwieldy, and you mostly had to worry about keeping it charged. And then there were pagers. And most of this stuff appears at the end of my book; it was only five or six years ago that it occurred to me to go back to it; that the story had new meaning because of all these changes … and because the original book that I had started writing did in fact lay the foundations for the world we’re in now. And so the story is just as surprising and I hope even more relevant than when I started out.

L.C.: Part of the story told in the book is the race to “invent” the telephone—the drama between Elisha Gray and Alexander Graham Bell. But they didn’t foresee how the telephone would be used.