Not everyone makes the minimum wage, but everyone who gets a paycheck and has a boss and makes an hourly wage, especially, knows what it’s like to add up the hours that you’re working, figure out what your paycheck’s going to be, and figure out what that covers. And so I think they have to understand that those things aren’t just nice things to do if you’re a Democrat. They’re emergencies.

And so they also need to understand that people know that CEOs and corporations are getting richer and richer and richer, that shareholders are getting richer and richer and richer, the harder they work and the more the economy grows. They want to know that they’re getting a fair share of the goods that they’re producing in the country, of the value that they’re producing in the country.

And so I’m not a Democratic messaging expert, but I think that when I talk to voters, and when I do reporting around the country, that’s what I see more than anything. It’s not affordability necessarily. It’s the unfairness of it all.

That you used to be able to, work really hard, get raises, get promotions, get a good job, and you could write your checks at the end of the month and not have a zero balance, and not feel like you had to make compromises on a nice date with your partner, or not feel like you had to not get your kid a flute if they wanted to play flute in the band next year, because you couldn’t afford it. And so I think that those things really, really, really matter to people.

And that involves doing a lot of things that people might not see right away on the economy, but also finding things to do that they can see, like raising the minimum wage, that shows that they speak the same language, that shows that they know how people are feeling, and that they’re on their side. And supporting unions—there’s just reams of evidence that union membership will make working lives better for most working people. So I think that those things really matter.

Sargent: Yeah. And I think if Democrats can articulate this stuff in a values-based way, it could really appeal to a lot of these audiences that these podcast bros are now speaking to and Trump has utterly lost. Monica Potts, really awesome to talk to you. Thanks so much for coming on.

Potts: Thank you so much for having me.