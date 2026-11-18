The following is a lightly edited transcript of the November 18 episode of The Daily Blast podcast. Listen to it here.
Greg Sargent: This is The Daily Blast from The New Republic, produced and presented by the DSR Network. I’m your host, Greg Sargent.
Donald Trump’s top advisers are at war over Nvidia, the big AI company at the center of a major national security scandal involving its leader, Jensen Huang. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is sharply criticizing Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for not doing enough to block Chinese companies from using Nvidia’s chips. Trump has been sucked into this scandal, and Fox News is now frantically running propaganda on his behalf, insisting it’s mostly orchestrated by Democrats and the media. That’s a good sign that this poses a serious threat to Trump. And it really does, revealing that Trump is exactly the wrong guy to have as president when something as big as AI’s future is involved.
To really grasp what’s at stake here, we’re talking to Juliette Kayyem, a former DHS official in the Obama administration, who’s been writing well on that topic at her Early Warning Substack. Juliette, thanks for coming on.
Juliette Kayyem: Thanks for having me again.
Sargent: So, to briefly sum up: Nvidia’s leader, Jensen Huang, had an affair with Alice Huang, no relation, who U.S. officials believe was a Chinese spy at the time. Trump was briefed on intelligence concerns about Alice but didn’t do anything. Alice Wong’s company, Mega Speed, appears to have been moving technology to China. Juliette, can you explain why these revelations are something we should all care about?
Kayyem: Yeah, this is about sex, but it’s also about national security, so I’ll focus on the latter. So, just to give people a sense, Nvidia has a close to 90 percent market share of what you might just call the architecture behind what animates AI. So we talk about semiconductors, but you don’t have to get into the technicalities of it.
We have won—in the sense, when I say, like, the U.S., you know, in this fight with China—the U.S. has advanced production and manufacturing of something that the Chinese would want. There are laws prohibiting selling to China. There’s loopholes and all sorts of stuff, but I’ll just say the general rule is that it should be prohibited.
In the process of Nvidia’s, like, absolute surge to own the bones of AI, Jensen becomes a rock star. He is untouchable. And he’s friends with Trump. He then is known to be sleeping with a woman who the intelligence agencies view as an asset of the Chinese. At the same time, her company is clearly benefiting from sales that are, we believe, eventually going to the Chinese. So she becomes sort of a pass-through.
Now, whether she is truly a Chinese asset or not is still unclear. It could be that they colluded to bypass these laws and then ended up sleeping together. But in the process of all of this, more affairs come out, and Jensen is kicked out.
Sargent: Can you explain the relationship between Trump and Jensen? Why does Trump need him? How has Trump benefited from him?
Kayyem: So, like many AI CEOs, he believed that Trump was going to be the last president. So he starts sucking up to Trump, paying for the ballroom, paying for—well, honestly, we don’t know what, but at least we know that there were significant investments in all of Trump’s pet projects.
We know Trump owns individual stock in Nvidia. And so there’s a sort of embrace of each other. He travels with Trump. He’s part of the boys of AI groupings that Trump is always holding. He went to China with him.
For the last three to six months, we know that the Trump administration, and Trump specifically, have known of this affair—that, you know, however it began, at best, it’s a honeypot situation, right? Because then he’s just duped by a beautiful woman. At worst, the two of them colluded to bypass U.S. laws.
Sargent: Well, basically what’s at stake here is whether China is going to be able to use Nvidia’s technology to catch up in the AI race, right?
Kayyem: Exactly right.
Sargent: Right. So Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is taking a huge beating for doing too little to crack down on this technology transfer to China. Scott Bessent is taking the opposite side, and I guess Trump is sort of adrift in the middle. What should the posture of the United States, and of Trump, be right now, exactly?
Kayyem: The United States should prohibit such sales to China, and enforce those laws that are already on the books, and those that need to be strengthened to prohibit the kind of sales that were possibly going on with Nvidia or any other company. This is an enforcement issue and a legal issue.
Sargent: And I think that, with Trump in control of the executive branch, we can’t even be sure that anybody seriously is looking into what actually happened here, right?
Kayyem: That’s right. And he’s gone back and forth in terms of whether he thinks Jensen should stay or go. The AI titans are, you know, pushing for him to come back in. Jensen has said he’s willing to go back in. And so I can’t say that we have much guidance right now. It’s only what we’re hearing of the fights in terms of the Cabinet. We certainly know where the new Congress and Senate are going to be on this.
Sargent: Well, Fox News has turned this into a story about how Democrats and the media are out to get Trump. Matt Gertz of Media Matters had a good rundown on this. Fox’s Jesse Watters said this about Jensen.
Jesse Watters (voiceover): And the Democrats did not like him. He was anti-doomer, remember? He—no guardrails, no nothing, just let AI rip. But now, all of a sudden, you have people like Liz Warren using this situation to take down Trump and regulate AI.
Fox’s Greg Gutfeld, meanwhile, called the story orchestrated, said it aligns with efforts to stop AI data centers.
Greg Gutfeld (voiceover): This was a plot to get rid of Jensen Huang, the same way they’re targeting Elon Musk. Here you have two people that are responsible for the innovation of technology that is going to change our future, and people are out to destroy them. I think this is orchestrated. I don’t know what it’s about. Maybe it is to slow down the pace of innovation, allowing China or other competitors to catch up. And it aligns perfectly with the attempts to stop data centers.
Sargent: And Sean Hannity accused Democrats of “hypocrisy” because of something involving Congressman Eric Swalwell, who resigned some time ago. Hannity bashed Democrats for wanting to investigate the Trump administration’s handling of this. What do you make of all that?
Kayyem: They’re obviously in denial about what happened during the blue wave. Like, they sort of view this as a conspiracy against Trump. Most Americans are nervous about AI, skeptical about its capacity, think it needs to be regulated. Data centers have just become something that they can touch and feel, because most Americans don’t understand how AI works.
I think Jensen is similar, that it’s like, OK, now I can sort of see what’s going on—a total megalomaniac billionaire who’s giving away state secrets and getting sex in the process. So I think Jensen and data centers are the manifestation of a real, wide, bipartisan nervousness that the private sector, with the help of this administration, is just throwing this technology into the world and saying, live with it. And I think Americans are like, you know what? I don’t know how I can fight back, but I can vote.
Sargent: Yes, I think you’re absolutely right. I also think Fox is doing this because they know Democrats are taking over Congress and they’re going to have subpoena power. And this Nvidia scandal is the sort of thing that suggests we have no idea how deep Trump’s corruption and malfeasance really go.
The Trump administration is really vulnerable, in the sense that if Democrats start seriously subpoenaing private sector actors who had questionable or even corrupt dealings with Trump and the administration, then you’re going to suddenly get a real wellspring of stuff that would be harder to get to if you were going after executive branch actors.
Kayyem: Hey, what privilege are they going to assert? I mean, what is Trump—Trump could pardon everyone, I guess, but that’s going to take political might. But that’s the way in. And Jensen just gave them a really, you know, great opportunity to do it, right? I mean, in other words, that’s why I think they’re panicking.
I think also, Greg, like, I think, you know, all the media has been around this idea that she’s a honeypot. And I have to say, there’s a growing sense in the national security world that that might be too simplistic.
That in fact, while, yes, they were together, Jensen always wanted to open up the Chinese markets. I don’t think he needed to sleep with someone to discover that. And so, in a weird way, I wonder if they are much more co-conspirators than that he was a victim. But, you know, these guys have such ego. He wants back in.
Sargent: And isn’t there more to find out about Trump’s relationship with Jensen? That’s what I’m trying to get at as well, which is, this is the kind of scandal which makes you think, holy shit, we didn’t know about all this yesterday. It’s the kind of thing where all of a sudden these things pop out that are just horrifying, and hint that there’s always more underneath the surface.
Kayyem: Just think about this process, right? The Trump administration is told about Jensen’s vulnerability. The Chinese likely knew that, right? That the White House knew. And they also saw that the White House didn’t do anything about it. So if you’re the Chinese, you not only have a vulnerability with Jensen, you now have a good vulnerability, in the sense that you now have a White House that’s going to let you do this. I mean, that is crazy.
Sargent: Yeah, that is crazy. So, Juliette, with Democrats taking over Congress, what can they be reasonably expected to establish about this whole thing? In other words, if you were running these oversight operations, what would you want Democrats to try to figure out?
Kayyem: Go after the boards. Subpoena these board members, because they got very rich, they had no oversight, they weren’t caring about the shareholders, they weren’t controlling the CEO. And how did these kinds of sales occur without them ever wondering, why are we selling $400 million worth of inventory to a woman who has, you know, three employees?
So I would go after the boards, because they are vulnerable. They are legally liable, and they will not have the protections, or, you know, the superstar status, of Jensen. You’re on a public board, babe. You own it.
Sargent: Right. So what you want Democrats taking over Congress to do is, A, get to the bottom of who Jensen is and what he’s really doing, and B, get to the bottom of what is really going on with these technology transfers to China.
Kayyem: Yeah, I think that’s exactly right. And I think the boards, because these are public companies, really become a way in, because you’re going to get people who will be, I think, more transparent than obviously the administration, which will either try to not have to testify or lie. And so I think it would be an interesting tactic. That’s how you want to do it, to make a case that these companies cannot manage themselves.
They absolutely cannot. Just a little tidbit: The board, up until the day they announced the acting CEO, never had a chairman or chairwoman. It was, like, just a blob of fancy people. I was like, how do you not have a chairman? How do you not have a leadership role? It’s just because they were just there to make Jensen and themselves richer.
Sargent: I think you really hit the essential point here, which is that Democrats need to use this moment to show to the public, to the American people, that these people can’t be trusted to manage something of this magnitude.
Michelle Goldberg had a good point in the Times, noting that Trump keeps saying that we can’t regulate AI because it’ll allow China to catch up with us, but here he seems to turn a blind eye to something that is very much aiding China in doing that.
I think, Juliette, ultimately the big story here is that Trump has exactly zero conception of what the AI race could unleash, and has exactly zero interest in thinking about what we should be doing to harness it, right?
Democrats have this opening here to become the party that really is going to steward all this, whereas Trump and the Republican Party are basically just MIA.
Kayyem: Yeah. And I think, I mean, look, we know that the AI titans tied their future to Trump. We owe them nothing. Over the last two years, we have seen them suck up, pay, denigrate progressives, denigrate the left, run away from DEI, troll us.
And so, in terms of, you know, these titans, I have long thought they are putting a dangerous commodity into our market. Some of them should be in jail if something very harmful happens. So I think that is very, very important for the Democrats to own. And they have the American public on their side. The AI titans chose, and now they’re seeing that the American people were not with them.
You see a lot of them—my favorite is Palantir’s Alex Karp. Alex Karp, who—I mean, people can’t see me, but, you know, I’m doing the—that’s a man with a lot of energy, if you know what I mean—has spent two years essentially using his platform to vilify, surveil, undermine democratic movements in the United States. And now that they overcame that, he is now, I’ve always been a Democrat. Well, guess what?
I mean, it’s like the funniest—it’s not funny. I would say, on your point about what the Democrats can do, or where Trump is: Trump thinks AI is a widget, you know. I mean, in other words, he looks at it as a market, right? Do I gain, and do my people gain, from this commodity?
But it’s a dangerous commodity. And he knows that the more regulation, the more friction that occurs, maybe people make less money. He doesn’t have a philosophy of AI. He has a philosophy of the market. And now, you know, the consumer—us, the voter—is pushing back.
Sargent: And you know what? That’s exactly why the tech titans attached themselves so corruptly to this guy, for the very reasons you laid out, because he would essentially give them a free hand. And now, boy, is it looking like they miscalculated after that midterm, huh?
Kayyem: Yeah, the smartest boys in the room. I mean, it is remarkable, the way that they managed the politics of this. Because part of it is they’re all arrogant, and, you know, if Elon’s in the room, they want to be in the room. But part of it is, I think—I mean, you probably see this world, and I get glimpses of it—they are so in their own cocoon that they literally can’t see that there’s a world out there.
It’s not that, you know, they’re horrible and they’re myopic, but they just don’t have the kind of experiences that you and I have. In many ways, they have all the money in the world, and they’re more limited than most people who are living in the world and seeing what’s going on.
Sargent: Absolutely. I think a very clear illustration of that was Elon Musk being absolutely shocked at this enormous turnout against them. Juliette Kayyem, awesome to talk to you. Folks, if you want to get more of Juliette’s stuff, check out her Early Warning Substack. Juliette, thanks for coming on.
Kayyem: Thank you so much.