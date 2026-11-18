I mean, it’s like the funniest—it’s not funny. I would say, on your point about what the Democrats can do, or where Trump is: Trump thinks AI is a widget, you know. I mean, in other words, he looks at it as a market, right? Do I gain, and do my people gain, from this commodity?

But it’s a dangerous commodity. And he knows that the more regulation, the more friction that occurs, maybe people make less money. He doesn’t have a philosophy of AI. He has a philosophy of the market. And now, you know, the consumer—us, the voter—is pushing back.

Sargent: And you know what? That’s exactly why the tech titans attached themselves so corruptly to this guy, for the very reasons you laid out, because he would essentially give them a free hand. And now, boy, is it looking like they miscalculated after that midterm, huh?

Kayyem: Yeah, the smartest boys in the room. I mean, it is remarkable, the way that they managed the politics of this. Because part of it is they’re all arrogant, and, you know, if Elon’s in the room, they want to be in the room. But part of it is, I think—I mean, you probably see this world, and I get glimpses of it—they are so in their own cocoon that they literally can’t see that there’s a world out there.