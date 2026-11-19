The following is a lightly edited transcript of the November 19 episode of The Daily Blast podcast. Listen to it here.
Greg Sargent: This is The Daily Blast from The New Republic, produced and presented by the DSR Network. I’m your host, Greg Sargent.
Donald Trump is reportedly angry with JD Vance for blaming the midterm debacle on the war with Iran. That’s bad for Vance, but it gets worse. Trump is also privately telling people that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would make a good presidential candidate, a clear move to shiv his vice president.
What’s really striking about this, however, is that it’s being leaked at all. People around Trump are really out to get Vance now. And this comes as a leading Fox News figure just tore into him.
Only a few months ago, Vance looked like a formidable figure for 2028, as both a candidate and an intellectual spokesperson for MAGA and the post-liberal movement. So we’re trying to take stock of the sudden downturn in Vance’s fortunes with Berny Belvedere, senior editor at The UnPopulist, which has done great work dissecting the vice president. Berny, so good to have you on, man. Thanks for coming on.
Berny Belvedere: Great to be here, Greg.
Sargent: So the New York Times reports that Donald Trump has grown “frustrated” with Vance for recently blaming the midterm rout on the Iran war. Here’s a remarkable tidbit from the report. Trump has been “complaining to aides and allies that Vance should have made a point of saying the president made the right decision in going to war.”
Berny, Vance hasn’t publicly praised Trump enough over this disaster. What do you make of that?
Belvedere: I think this is something that Vance obviously would have known would have rankled the president. But I think he has very few options left when he thinks about the 2028 race. And I think he is already sort of floating some trial balloons, some forms of messaging that he thinks will be his lane. Unfortunately, it’s one that involves having to acknowledge that the Iran war has been a disaster.
Trump has always acted this way. He’s always demanded 100 percent allegiance, loyalty. He does not brook any kind of apology. He does not allow any of his people to suggest that he’s done anything wrong. And so, of course, Vance is somewhat shrewd politically, in it for his own political prospects, but also thinking about what chance the Republicans might have in 2028.
You have to let the midterms swallow up the Iran war fallout. You have to pin it on that and try to pivot away from it. He understands that, again, both for his own lane and also for the party as a whole. But of course, that requires suggesting that the Trump administration hasn’t done something perfectly.
Sargent: And Marco Rubio is very shrewdly recognizing exactly the dynamic you’ve pinpointed. Here’s another bit from the Times. I’m going to read it. Here goes:
“Trump has continued to praise Marco Rubio in private conversations, suggesting that he could be a strong presidential candidate.”
Berny, Rubio has been careful to say publicly that Trump has made a very heroic decision in attacking Iran, and Vance, of course, has not done that. And it really does seem to be working for Rubio, right?
Belvedere: It is working for Rubio. I think that there are two reasons for that, at least. One of them is because Rubio is a political figure who has been very pliable for a long time. He was part of the Gang of Eight immigration reform bill. That is as far away from the immigration stance of this administration as you can get.
So he was on that. Then he somehow found a way to come back from that in the midst of a Tea Party fervor. And he positioned himself like a candidate who would possibly be able to be the next, you know, GOP standard-bearer.
He lost to Trump because the mood was different. People wanted something else. They weren’t in favor of a kind of Reagan-esque, you know, shining city on a hill. They didn’t want that. So they went with Trump. So you’d think Rubio’s out, right? Nope.
Rubio has managed to somehow align as much as he can from his own political convictions with this new project, the MAGA project. And now he’s potentially Trump’s successor. I mean, that’s remarkable pliability there. And Vance hasn’t shown that he has that capacity. That’s point one about why he went with Rubio.
Point two, there’s a natural fit between a belligerent, militaristic policy and Rubio, and there is a non-fit with Vance. So the issue that happens to be, you know, the one that we’re talking about, it kind of fell into Rubio’s lap perfectly. That is the one thing that is his calling card: being sort of militarily interventionist, going for the bombing, wanting to oppose regimes like Iran.
Vance wants to, you know, the America First legacy—he wants to pull back and do all of that. Well, this situation lends itself to Rubio. So for those two reasons, I think, and also because Trump likes the chaos. He’s been pitting them against each other for a while now.
Sargent: So Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade is getting some attention for blasting Vance and saying he should never have been Trump’s vice president. Here’s Kilmeade talking about Vance’s stance on the war. Listen.
Brian Kilmeade (voiceover): I’m talking about the vice president of the United States. He never should have been vice president. And then what he said last week—two weeks ago, after they lost the midterms: ‘Any honest conversation about what went wrong in the midterms for Republicans has to start with the Iran war.’ Really? So you’re telling me how I have to argue something, and my beliefs? If I don’t argue the way you want me to, it’s not worth your time?
Sargent: Berny, I think this captures how badly the Iran war has screwed over Vance. He tried so hard to leak word of his skepticism of it. He knew this was probably going to go badly, and he really wanted to position himself in advance to be able to deal with that.
But now he’s just getting absolutely destroyed for breaking with Trump on it by some of the biggest voices and biggest institutions in the Republican Party. Your thoughts on that?
Belvedere: Yeah, it’s interesting, because on the one hand, we have the data that about six in 10 oppose the war, and maybe even seven out of 10 suggest, you know, it hasn’t been worth it. And in one sense, Vance voicing that is just sort of a correct read of reality. And Trump, in his more lucid moments, to the extent that he has any, has sort of begrudgingly admitted that there’s, you know, problems with the whole Iran saga, whichever thing about it he points to.
But Vance is also, again, doing this for personal political reasons. This is his trajectory. And Trump is sending a warning message to him. He is telling him, if you don’t show sufficient enthusiasm for my policies, if you try to get into Vance-campaign mode rather than vice-president-who-is-utmost-loyalist-to-Trump mode, I’m going to hit you hard.
He had a prior fraud post that Vance was involved in. And now he has taken Vance off of Iran diplomacy and told him, focus on that full time. In other words, we’re going to diminish your remit. We’re going to circumscribe the set of things you’re responsible for in our administration if you continue to not be the loyal servant.
And that’s a problem for Vance, because the only path that he has forward, with DeSantis looming, with Rubio there, is to distance himself from the Iran war, which, again, almost accidentally, is the thing that Americans don’t want. By accidentally, I’m saying that Vance would probably be against it irrespective of American feeling. It just so happens to also be unpopular.
So it seems as though he’s getting a correct read of reality, but he’s also doing it for personal political reasons. This is his path. To put distance between himself and the war—he can’t, though, because that means suggesting that Trump did something substandard, right?
Sargent: Yes, absolutely. I think that’s a really smart point. And I think the leaking that we’re seeing out of Trumpworld about Vance really underscores it. I just want to pick up on a little bit more from the Times piece. There’s more leaking going on.
The Times piece says this about Trump: “His advisers say he is in no rush to endorse a successor.”
There you have it. What they’re all saying—not just Trump, his advisers as well—they’re all saying, hey, JD, that’s a nice presidential hope you got there. Would be a real shame if something happened to it. They’re basically saying, if you step a smidgen away from Donald Trump, we will crush you. That’s what they’re saying.
Belvedere: That’s it, Greg. In a prior interview, Vance had said, I think if I run, the president will endorse me. And he was asked after that, would the endorsement come right away? And his answer was, I would think so, but I don’t know.
And now, you know, the way to do it, for Vance, is basically to torpedo your own chances at 2028. That’s basically what Trump is asking of him. Because if he can’t maneuver in a way where you let the midterms hold the albatross of the Iran war, and you create that distance and move forward—unless you do that, as Vance, it’s hard to know where your path is.
Sargent: Yes. And the fact that Fox News is actually—especially Fox & Friends, Brian Kilmeade is from Fox & Friends, and Fox & Friends has basically become, like, an anti-Vance zone, as Media Matters recently chronicled. There you have another major institution in the Republican Party essentially saying, don’t step away from Trump, JD, because we will just keep grinding you into the dirt. That’s basically the message.
Belvedere: Yeah. And I’m of mixed feelings about this. I think Vance would be the easier challenger for a Democratic opponent in 2028.
Sargent: You mean than Rubio.
Belvedere: Yeah. Yeah. I think it would be an easier one than Rubio. I think Rubio would be a more formidable challenger. Think about this, Greg. You can hit Vance with things like, he said that he would have backed an alternate slate of electors in 2020, but Rubio voted to certify Biden’s win on January 6.
So it’s like, there’s levels to this. And Rubio is more palatable generally than someone like Vance, to whom the “weird” and “freak” sort of terms really did apply—to him and the company he keeps and the ideology that he’s steeped in.
Sargent: So let’s go big picture here. You wrote a good piece earlier this year arguing that Vance is a genuine ideologue in the post-liberal vein, and you argued that he’s a good intellectual spokesman for that idea, and for MAGA in a somewhat more vulgar sense.
But there’s a tension here, I think. Suddenly this side of Vance doesn’t look so formidable anymore. Because MAGA has been so dramatically repudiated in the midterms, it’s as if all his skill at putting intellectual gloss on MAGA and on anti-liberal ideas might not be enough to make these ideas all that competitive in the next national election.
And on top of that, you’ve got Trump essentially saying to Vance, you don’t get to make an intellectual case for MAGA that’s independent of me. I am MAGA. You have to suck up to me. You can’t be differentiated from me in any sense. You cannot create a MAGA that’s not me. That’s what Trump’s saying. So suddenly Vance looks like this shrinking figure. Does that make sense?
Belvedere: It does. And to a large extent, this is an extremely contingent outcome, in the sense that if the Iran war hadn’t happened, there may not have been something that Vance would have needed to create that kind of distance from the president on. There may not have been a need for that.
The fact that it happened to be the very thing that Vance’s entire political persona is kind of premised on—a kind of America Firstism—sort of required Vance to come out this way. And again, for his future prospects, that’s what he’s got to do.
In that piece that you talked about, I suggested that Vance was the perfect articulator of the kind of MAGA ideological set of beliefs. I said he provides the shiniest possible spin for everything that spills out of the Trumpian id.
So that’s the dynamic. Trump would say something unhinged, Vance would sanitize it, articulate it in a register that created a lot of fist-bumping from MAGA intellectuals and the entire discourse set, the people who wanted a memorable statement to be a dunk on some public official.
Vance is great at that stuff, so long as Trump is very cool with him, so long as he’s getting Trump’s views right, and so long as there’s no cleavage between him and the president. But when any of those things is ruptured, all of a sudden Vance is discarded, like anyone is in a personalist populist movement when they mess with dear leader, right?
Sargent: I think the added critical nuance here, though, is that Vance, as a super-articulate spokesperson for MAGA ideas and for post-liberal ideas, is going to run into trouble now that might have looked unexpected just a few months ago, precisely because of how thoroughly discredited MAGA ideas have been.
I wouldn’t want to say that they’re dead at all. I don’t think right-wing populism is dead. I’m not saying that at all. But this last election was a fairly dramatic repudiation of really a lot of the main pillars of MAGA: tariffs, mass deportations, America First foreign policy, and so forth.
And so I see Vance as suddenly significantly less formidable, even though I used to fear that he would be able to make a really, really articulate and sanitized case for right-wing populist MAGA ideas. You see my point?
Belvedere: Yeah, it’s a great point. I think the blue-nami pretty decisively routed MAGA ideology across a number of dimensions. And it isn’t going to be possible for Vance to run back the playbook from when they were an insurgent force that felt like they had the country behind them because of whatever problem they were having with the Biden administration. There was a momentum to what they were doing. Vance was articulating this to great fanfare.
Now, if he tries to do that, people are going to point to concrete examples of that very ideology failing, overreaching, being a menace to the American people, being a menace to the world. So it’s not going to land with the people in the same way.
Instead, Rubio, a more smooth operator, might have more purchase in a 2028 election. This is not the election for MAGA triumphalism. And that’s what Vance can offer.
Sargent: That’s really interesting, and that’s where we should conclude. Rubio was very shrewd. He kept MAGA at just the right distance from himself. Vance went all in, made a huge bet, put his whole future, all those chips, on MAGA. And it’s now looking like a very bad bet, whereas Rubio’s looking like he was a little bit sharper about it. What do you think?
Belvedere: I think that’s exactly right, Greg. I think Vance’s only hope is to win over the Republican base and be the nominee. Then he might crash out in a general election. But his only hope is to win over enough of the radicals on the right for him to be the successor to Trump.
That’s looking less likely now that there is more fracturing, now that there are other people on whom the leader has bestowed his favorable gaze. So that’s complicated his picture. Again, nothing has lined up well for Vance, so he’s taken dramatic measures to try to create a path for himself. I’ll tell you what, Greg, I’ve got the popcorn out.
Sargent: That was all really well put. And I think there will come a point when Vance and Rubio might have to have it out in some sense. Berny Belvedere, so awesome to talk to you. Folks, if you want to check out Berny’s stuff, go to The UnPopulist Substack. I’m a huge fan of that site. It does great work. You should check it out. Berny, thanks so much for coming on.
Belvedere: That’s very high praise. Thank you, Greg.