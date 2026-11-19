Belvedere: I think this is something that Vance obviously would have known would have rankled the president. But I think he has very few options left when he thinks about the 2028 race. And I think he is already sort of floating some trial balloons, some forms of messaging that he thinks will be his lane. Unfortunately, it’s one that involves having to acknowledge that the Iran war has been a disaster.

Trump has always acted this way. He’s always demanded 100 percent allegiance, loyalty. He does not brook any kind of apology. He does not allow any of his people to suggest that he’s done anything wrong. And so, of course, Vance is somewhat shrewd politically, in it for his own political prospects, but also thinking about what chance the Republicans might have in 2028.

You have to let the midterms swallow up the Iran war fallout. You have to pin it on that and try to pivot away from it. He understands that, again, both for his own lane and also for the party as a whole. But of course, that requires suggesting that the Trump administration hasn’t done something perfectly.