The following is a lightly edited transcript of the November 20 episode of The Daily Blast podcast. Listen to it here.
Greg Sargent: This is The Daily Blast from The New Republic, produced and presented by the DSR Network. I’m your host, Greg Sargent.
Things have gotten awfully rocky for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin amid a series of major outages that have hit government agencies and major companies across the country. He’s getting absolutely crucified by a lot of MAGA personalities, and he was just publicly humiliated when the White House leaked word that he’s going to be banned from appearing on TV for a short spell.
But something’s missing from this story. It’s this: These are Donald Trump’s failings. This administration just cannot function in a crisis, and by every indication, the last week suggests that the crises are going to get much worse. Can a Democratic Congress get all this under control or not?
We’re talking about all of it with New Republic senior editor Alex Shephard, who recently argued that the GOP is going to be saddled with their Donald Trump problem for a good long time. Alex, thanks for coming on.
Alex Shephard: It’s great to be back here.
Sargent: A quick rundown on all these outages. Last week, Microsoft was hit. Then there was a flight stoppage nationwide. Then many banks had serious tech issues. The National Security Agency’s internal network went offline. That’s only a partial list. Alex, what the hell is going on, man?
Shephard: Well, I mean, one of the problems with this is that there’s, I think, a real sense that no one in the Trump administration is actually being straight with us about this. And so on Friday, I was in the airport with thousands of my closest personal friends, and was trying to figure out what was going on. Am I going to get on this flight?
And I remember watching the secretary of transportation, Sean Duffy, and the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin. I turned, probably—you know, joke’s on me—to them to try to figure out, will I make it on my flight or not?
One thing that has been abundantly clear from all of these things is, if you turn to people like Mullin and Duffy, or Trump for that matter, you can’t get that kind of information. And I think what we’re seeing bubbling up in the right-wing, you know, media sphere is frustration about this, right?
Particularly after the midterms. But again, the fact that it’s been so narrowly placed on Duffy and Mullin is, I think, also very interesting for trying to tease out where this goes for the next two years.
Sargent: Well, let’s talk about Mullin, the Department of Homeland Security secretary. He’s getting absolutely killed all over the place on this. He flew to a college football game over the weekend while many were stranded at airports.
His communications with the public over these outages have been really sloppy and hard to follow, and almost comically bad at times. Beyond what you’ve said so far, what’s been your takeaway from watching Mullin? Like, what’s the problem here?
Shephard: Well, I think the big problem, right, is that he comes in, he replaces Kristi Noem, and he’s supposed to sort of bring an air of normalcy after, like, the corruption fest that was Noem’s tenure at DHS, and, like, all the weird stuff with Corey Lewandowski—
Sargent: Not to mention ICE killing people.
Shephard: And ICE killing people, yeah. So you kind of have all of this very belligerent, let’s say, and, like, in-your-face corruption, in-your-face murder, right? In-your-face immigration enforcement. And Mullin is supposed to be the kind of normal guy.
And I think there was always a lot of doubt if Markwayne Mullin was going to be able to pull off this kind of thing. But he’s got a background in business, and you could sort of talk yourself into it.
Instead, going to this LSU-Texas game—I was going to Austin, Texas, so hook ’em, but also, screw you, Markwayne Mullin—I think it was sort of insult to injury, where there’s a sense that you’re supposed to be steering the ship here. And in all of Mullin and Duffy’s communication, what have they done? They’ve said, this is actually the Democrats and Congress’s fault. That’s the Biden administration’s fault. That’s Pete Buttigieg’s fault. And there’s a sort of real sense of buck-passing.
But I think what you have to remember is that the whole theory of this administration, of the second Trump term was essentially that the Biden administration and the larger woke culture had taken over, and they had put in incompetent DEI hires: There are transgender people everywhere, there are Black people everywhere. And we’ve got to get them out of there and replace them with guys named Markwayne. Like good Irish lads like Sean Duffy, the real-world guy.
The theory behind it was, OK, well, these guys are not focused on taking care of you. We will put the people in that are competent, because we don’t care about all this politically correct nonsense.
The exact opposite is true. They’re tripling down on all of the throwing around blame, on blaming immigrants and trans people and Democrats, not taking responsibility. And most importantly, they’re doubling down on the idea that Trump is still the godhead of the Republican Party. And as long as that’s true, right, we still exist in the world that produced the biggest wave elections since Watergate.
Sargent: And this is really, really a feature of autocratic regimes like this one. Everybody’s got to tiptoe around the despot in terror. And so you’ve got people who should be communicating with the public, but instead are sending all their messages to Donald Trump. And if I read you correctly, there was a sense right after the midterms that maybe they are realizing that they can’t build everything around this lunatic at all times.
But that was so fleeting. And already, in the middle of a serious series of crises, we’re seeing them revert right back to that old habit of ministering to the audience of one. That’s basically what’s happening, right?
Shephard: There was this sense for a long time that Republican politics had to look like Trump. In some cases literally like Trump, like the long red tie. But it had to have the aesthetic character of, like, this kind of pugilism and always blaming somebody else, never apologizing, never taking responsibility.
But when you’re governing, and when you have hundreds or tens of thousands of people stuck in an airport, you don’t want to then say, you’re there because of something that happened three years ago.
Sargent: So Politico reports that the White House is so frustrated with Markwayne Mullin’s communications that he’s now getting a timeout from appearing on TV. According to Politico, Stephen Miller called from Manila, where he was traveling with Trump, and insisted Mullin must be replaced by other officials.
One official tells Politico this: “Despite the mixed messaging from Mullin, the administration was able to take the reins even overseas and put together a coordinated response to inform the American people.”
Alex, what I love about this is that they’re actually trying to portray this as hands-on, decisive leadership, when in fact it’s a desperate cleanup act amid an utter comedy of errors, total chaos, which is happening while Trump is entirely checked out. Amazing, isn’t it?
Shephard: Yeah, I mean, again, there was a point where I was, I think, on hold with American Airlines, and I was like, what is the president posting on his Truth Social account? And he was posting about, like, some Hollywood bill or something.
And, you know, I think, like, the focus on Mullin is understandable right now. But I think there’s something about this that I find very frustrating, because Mullin is, in many ways, doing his job, right?
His job is to deflect attention from the president, who is actually—he’s the guy who put Markwayne Mullin in charge of this stuff. He’s the guy who saw Sean Duffy as the answer. The Republican Pete Buttigieg.
And what you’re seeing with people on the right throwing Mullin under the bus in particular is also notable for what they’re not saying. They’re not saying Trump put him here. They’re not saying, hey, Donald Trump has not actually said anything about this.
Sargent: Well, let’s listen to some MAGA voices tear into Mullin [courtesy of Media Matters], with some of them also talking about Sean Duffy as well. Here’s MAGA podcaster Megyn Kelly:
Megyn Kelly (voiceover): I’m sorry. No offense to Markwayne Mullin, but he seems like an idiot. I just—I have zero faith in this man. Zero. Less than zero. And this is a very serious agency, one in which I would like to have some faith in the person heading it up.
Here’s Greg Kelly of Newsmax talking about Mullin and Duffy:
Greg Kelly (voiceover): Those two bumbling, mumbling, stumbling people. Cabinet members? Were they Cabinet members on Friday night? Did you see that? Markwayne Mullin and the other guy, the reality star, Duffy, Sean Duffy.
And here’s The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh:
Matt Walsh (voiceover): If there’s any silver lining for Republicans here, it’s the timing. Because if this catastrophe had occurred before the midterms, I don’t think Republicans would have won a single seat anywhere in the country. We’d be talking about a 435-to-zero margin in the House of Representatives. Would have been a biblical wipeout.
Sargent: Alex, obviously these guys, as you said, think they’re taking the focus away from Trump by doing this, but I just don’t think there’s any chance that most Americans see things that way. I think they fully blame Trump for every last bit of it. What do you think?
Shephard: Yeah, I think that they should blame him, right? Like, the issue here is, who’s in charge, right? This has been, I think, in some ways, the fundamental question of American politics, dating back, let’s say, to the pandemic, maybe.
I was just looking at his Truth Social feed before I came on, and it’s all AI photos of him looking very svelte and, you know, physically well, and, again, powerful, right? And this idea of Trump has always been that he’s in charge of everything.
And I think what we’re seeing now is, like, in practice, right, that’s never really been true, to a large extent, even in the first term, right? That bureaucracy was under threat, but the federal bureaucracy was still very much functioning well during the first term. And that’s just not been true at all in the second term, right? The DOGE cuts—they took them out in a nuclear strike in the first three months, and it’s never been the same.
And what we’re seeing here, I think, is the decimation of the federal bureaucracy that happened in the first few months of this administration, combined with the other, I think, definitive factor of the sort of second Trump administration, which is this idea that every department has to be a mini-Trump, right? There can’t be a sort of Reagan-y guy over there and an establishment figure over here. They have to all look and sound like Trump.
If you want, for instance, the Republican Party to win the 2028 presidential election—which, for the record, I do not—then you probably want that person to recede from view, right? You want to start to look for people who can break the mold. And that’s not what we’re seeing.
Sargent: Everything is still structured around this one mega-personality, and ministering in every conceivable way to his passing whims and craziness. I wonder whether we’re seeing, in a sense, MAGA kind of catching up with us in a way. You brought up this contrast between term one and term two.
With the exception of the pandemic, which was an utter catastrophe, a world-historical catastrophe in the United States, right—with the exception of that, there was sort of a federal bureaucracy that mostly functioned. But now, this time around, it really isn’t, in many ways.
And you brought up DOGE, and I think maybe the kind of MAGA contempt for public service, the hatred of science, the hatred of governing, the kind of basic idea of Trumpism as something that’s fundamentally hostile to public service at a very deep level—I wonder if that’s really what’s catching up with us.
It’s all show for them. Everything is an opportunity to humor the despot. Everything is an opportunity to troll. Everything is an opportunity to get in good with Trump. And now the shit’s really hitting the fan.
Shephard: Yeah. And I think, like, Trump, again, on the trail has a genius for metaphor to some extent. And I think it’s important to dwell on it, right? Like, what’s the fundamental Trump idea? It’s the wall, right? And the wall is a literal wall, but it’s also a metaphor. And the metaphor of the wall is that people say that immigration policy is complicated. But what if you just build a wall, right? It’s common sense. It’s something that, like, the politicians don’t want you to know about.
And this is, like, the theory of the whole, like, anti-DEI thing, right? Is that they’ve put people in charge that shouldn’t be there, and we’re going to put the right people in. And that is fundamentally hostile toward complexity, right? It is hostile toward expertise.
And I think in the first term, for the first three years, for the most part, you still had people that respected complexity in the federal government, or in high positions in the federal government. You still had people that, you know, respected expertise there. And I think what we’re seeing here is this kind of hostility to that.
Sargent: I think we’re heading into some strange and new territory next year, because on the one hand, the Democratic Congress is going to want to get to the bottom of all of Trump’s corruption and put the brakes on things like the war and ICE and all the oligarchic looting and so forth.
But on another, more fundamental level, I think a lot of Democrats coming in are going to feel a sense of responsibility to really try to get the country back on track when it comes to its basic day-to-day operations.
But how much can Democrats in Congress really do on that front? How do you expect them to proceed to try to restore just a semblance of stability here? Is there any way they can?
Shephard: I mean, I think that we’re seeing some of this, right? I’ve been impressed, at least, talking to Democratic aides and reading about where their interests are, in part because I think it’s so wide-ranging. I think one of the fears, I guess, coming in is, you could say, look, you know, like Trump—as we were saying, Trump is in charge.
You could really just go after Trump for two years and probably do pretty well here. But I think you’re seeing a really concerted effort to, like, dig into various administrations or various departments.
And I think what we’re going to see—for instance, we saw this earlier this week, when you call Mullin before a Republican Congress still—is that you’re going to see at least more accountability on display.
Now, I think what we’re also seeing, again, which is interesting to me, is the appointment of Stephen Miller—as the defining post-midterm, like, Republican act, the appointing of Stephen Miller as chief of staff—because it indicates, essentially, that when they get pushed, they’re going to double down, or triple down, I think, in the case of Miller.
So one of the, I think, fascinating questions here is that, for the most part, we’re looking at a real, like, kind of post-Watergate mentality among Democrats. They want to get the various departments, like, humming and not corrupt again.
But what we’re seeing, I think, is that the response is, like, sort of equal and opposite from the administration so far. So I think how that plays out is going to be very interesting to me.
But again, I think partly there’s, like, a legitimate political question of, like, if you make the country run better, that’s probably bad for Democrats in 2028. But it actually does seem like that’s where most of the energy is right now. Which I think is great.
Sargent: I think it’s essential. I think Democrats are really going to have to do everything they can, in addition to accountability and stopping the craziness—everything they can really just to get the country fucking functioning normally. Anyway, Alex, I think next year is going to be even crazier than anything we’ve seen so far. Honestly, I really think that.
Shephard: I just want to get on a plane.
Sargent: Great idea, man. Alex Shephard, always awesome to talk to you, man. Thanks for coming on.
Shephard: It’s great to be with you.