It’s all show for them. Everything is an opportunity to humor the despot. Everything is an opportunity to troll. Everything is an opportunity to get in good with Trump. And now the shit’s really hitting the fan.

Shephard: Yeah. And I think, like, Trump, again, on the trail has a genius for metaphor to some extent. And I think it’s important to dwell on it, right? Like, what’s the fundamental Trump idea? It’s the wall, right? And the wall is a literal wall, but it’s also a metaphor. And the metaphor of the wall is that people say that immigration policy is complicated. But what if you just build a wall, right? It’s common sense. It’s something that, like, the politicians don’t want you to know about.

And this is, like, the theory of the whole, like, anti-DEI thing, right? Is that they’ve put people in charge that shouldn’t be there, and we’re going to put the right people in. And that is fundamentally hostile toward complexity, right? It is hostile toward expertise.

And I think in the first term, for the first three years, for the most part, you still had people that respected complexity in the federal government, or in high positions in the federal government. You still had people that, you know, respected expertise there. And I think what we’re seeing here is this kind of hostility to that.