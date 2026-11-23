The following is a lightly edited transcript of the November 23 episode of The Daily Blast podcast. Listen to it here.
Greg Sargent: This is The Daily Blast from The New Republic, produced and presented by the DSR Network. I’m your host, Greg Sargent.
Donald Trump’s summit with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping is getting widely pilloried in the press for accomplishing just about nothing. And speaking to reporters, Trump accidentally revealed exactly how Putin and Xi manipulated him at the gathering, by skillfully playing on his ego in all kinds of embarrassing ways. All this tells us a lot about what to expect from the next two years.
So we’re unraveling what really happened over there with foreign policy expert Elizabeth Saunders, who’s been arguing for Foreign Affairs that a lame-duck Trump can still do tremendous damage internationally. Elizabeth, thanks for coming on.
Elizabeth Saunders: Thanks for having me.
Sargent: So let’s start here. The press coverage of this has been absolutely savage. The Associated Press called it a fleeting photo op. Trump legitimized Putin’s claim that he wants peace in Ukraine, which is preposterous, and handed China a major victory, even as we’re discovering that China may have spied on American AI. Elizabeth, what exactly did Trump accomplish at this summit?
Saunders: I think you summed it up well in one word: nothing, except damaging photo ops. And so there were things he might have tried to do, like put pressure on Putin to end the war in Ukraine, to continue talking to China about rare earths. In the end, he just did photo ops, because he doesn’t put in the diplomatic legwork. Number one.
And number two, he’s not interested in putting pressure on Russia, because he’s friends with Putin, and that’s all he really cares about. And same with Xi. So for him, he’s cozying up to authoritarians, and that means not doing anything that will put them ill at ease and actually advance an agenda.
Sargent: Right. Not only did he not pressure Putin to end the war in Ukraine, he actually relaxed the pressure on Putin to end the war in Ukraine. Isn’t that what happened?
Saunders: Absolutely. And on the way home, he called the European leaders. He dialed in to their meeting and said Putin wants to end the war, and you should really stop aiding Ukraine. And that is just contrary to what’s in the American national interest.
It’s contrary to any sort of understanding about American values and interests abroad. It’s clearly contradictory to what the Europeans want and the Ukrainians want, but Trump just doesn’t care. He likes Putin and considers him a friend, and he doesn’t see that his interests and the American interests ought to be aligned.
Sargent: Just to clarify for people, what you’re talking about here is that there were reports after the summit that Trump called in from Air Force One, called European leaders, and essentially told them that they could save money and save lives by ending the war with Russia. He more or less pressured them to stop aiding Ukraine.
That’s what essentially seems to have happened, which is just so contrary to what’s in the interests of the Western alliance, it almost can’t even be quantified, can it?
Saunders: Absolutely. But the problem is, Trump doesn’t believe in the Western alliance, right? His three lodestars when it comes to foreign policy: He doesn’t like multilateral trade deals. He doesn’t like alliances. And he loves authoritarian rulers.
And so the summit sort of captures all of it, right? He didn’t bother to put in the legwork to complete the Thailand trade deal, which was even just bilateral. He had the hugs with Xi and the handshake with Putin, cozying up to authoritarians. And he did things that were completely not in the interest of America’s longtime allies. It’s really quite shocking.
Sargent: It really is. And speaking to reporters, Trump let out an aside about Putin that was pretty revealing. Here he’s talking about Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. He says he privately asked Putin a question about this. Listen.
Donald Trump (voiceover): I actually asked him. I said, would you have gone in if I was president? He said, no. Would never happen. It was handled so badly. By our country, it’s handled very badly.
Sargent: So what Trump means by this is, Joe Biden handled things so badly that Putin felt free to invade Ukraine. And Trump claims Putin privately assured him that he couldn’t have done that if Trump were president.
Elizabeth, presuming for now that this is true, which it could be, given how Putin has Trump’s number, this is exactly how Putin manipulates Trump, by flattering his belief that he’s strong, just like Putin is, right?
Saunders: Absolutely. And what does Putin have to lose by saying something like that? He’s already invaded, so—he’s heard Trump say this 50 times on television: It never would have happened if I’d been president. So maybe he didn’t say it, but it’s totally plausible that he would try to manipulate Trump by saying, I would never have invaded if it’d been you in charge.
Sargent: Well, let’s listen to another one of Trump’s exchanges with a reporter. It really underscores what’s going on here. It’s about Trump’s frequent description of Putin as a friend, which he reiterated at the summit. Check this out.
Reporter (voiceover): While you were there, you said that Putin is your friend. Russia, of course, is Iran’s biggest ally. Do you believe Putin is a friend to America?
Trump (voiceover): I can’t speak to America. I’ve been dealing with Putin during the fake Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. And to be honest, he was very nice about it. It was a rigged hoax. It was a hoax that was made up by the Democrats. It probably helped me win the election, rewin the election. And I consider him to be somebody that have a very good relationship.
Sargent: Note there how Trump has nothing to say about whether Putin and Russia’s various stances benefit the American national interest. He only says that Putin was good to him.
Here again, it’s laid entirely bare how Putin manipulates Trump, and Trump basically admits straight out that how Putin treats him personally is more important to him than how our country fares out of all of this. Your thoughts on that?
Saunders: Well, to me, what’s so revealing about that clip is that Trump actually says out loud that he can’t speak to whether Putin is a friend to America, right? He has always cared about how Putin treats him personally, but his job is to represent the American people and American national interests.
That’s what we hired him to do—we, as in the voters. That was the verdict in 2024. And his job is to go and represent American interests. And he’s literally saying in this clip that whether Putin is a friend to America doesn’t matter to him.
Sargent: It’s an extraordinary faceplant moment, especially when you take it with the other one. It just could not be clearer how he has zero conception of how this relationship with Putin actually affects our country.
What’s the right answer to the question Trump was asked? What should he say when asked whether Russia is a friend to the United States? What’s the best way to explain the right answer to the American people?
Saunders: Well, the right answer is “no.” Putin is not a friend to the American people. He’s not a friend to Europe. He is promoting violence—I mean, he’s committing violence in Ukraine, and he’s promoting violence, if not behind it, in European countries.
He is a threat to Europe, and he’s a threat to American interests. I worry that we’ve all become so numb to this, but the answer is “No, Putin is not a friend to the United States.”
Sargent: Well, let’s listen to one more short snippet from Trump, this time talking about China.
Trump (voiceover): President Xi met our country—didn’t meet me, met our country—at the plane, something he’s never done before. And that means he respects our country. He didn’t meet Sleepy Joe at the plane, that I can tell you.
Sargent: So Xi meets our country at the plane. He’d never do that for Sleepy Joe. This shows he respects Trump’s America. What do you make of Trump’s conception of international respect there?
Saunders: I think it shows tremendous canniness on Xi’s part, because he knows all Trump cares about is the red carpet and the trappings, right? And so I don’t think that Xi—I don’t think he ever did meet Biden’s plane, but that’s because he respected the U.S. presidency. He wouldn’t bother to try that on a Joe Biden, right? Or a Barack Obama. It’s quite striking how Xi and Putin both have Trump’s number.
And it’s also striking that in the same news conference, Trump complained about Canada and said that they’ve been very unfair to us for 50 years, and we’re not going to tolerate that anymore. What we have is a through-the-looking-glass foreign policy. We are still, all these years later, watching the president of the United States attack our allies, undermine our allies and friends, and cozy up to dictators.
Sargent: Richard Stengel, a former State Department official, made a very similar point to what you’re saying there. He tweeted the following: “China sees Trump as a chump. Can you imagine any other American president having a summit with China the week after it was revealed that Chinese espionage was threatening our national security?”
Saunders: I think it’s worse than that. I think the Nvidia scandal is far more serious in terms of national security than I think we’ve even grasped. I think the other problem with the summit is, yes, it was basically a nothingburger in terms of substance. And yes, these photo ops legitimize authoritarian regimes, and that’s very dangerous. But I think the other thing it does is, it just allows these dictators to continue to run the clock, right?
And especially in the case of Russia and Putin in Ukraine, it’s allowing Putin to spin this along for another winter and take another year to potentially continue the war. And Trump doesn’t understand that this talking during war can be quite dangerous and give Russia a chance to catch up and regroup.
And with China, you know, he’s just allowing Xi to make preparations, military preparations, and do things with the economy that the United States might not really want.
And so I do think the opportunity cost is something we don’t really think about. You know, these summits don’t come around very often. And if you don’t think you’re going to get anything done, maybe just don’t go, right? And other presidents have just decided not to go. So I really worry that there’s actually a real hidden cost to what we just witnessed.
Sargent: Well, yes, Trump doesn’t have any conception of getting something done for the country. He just sees this as getting something done for himself, which maybe it did in some ways, at least to certain parts of the country, I don’t know. But it’s correct, as Richard Stengel says, that China sees Trump as a chump, right?
Saunders: Absolutely right.
Sargent: In exactly this way. Like, China gets that the pomp and the pageantry is all Trump cares about. They know he just suffered the most dramatic repudiation in a midterm election in half a century. They know that he’s desperate to feel a little stronger and look a little stronger, and they just milked the shit out of it, basically, didn’t they?
Saunders: Worse than that. I mean, I think it’s not just that it accomplished nothing, it’s that it accomplished a lot for Xi and Putin, right? They gained a lot just by standing still. And I think that’s part of what their goal was, right? And they knew it would be easy. It was easy.
They didn’t have to do a whole lot, right? There was almost no contention that has been reported. And so just by delivering the pomp, they buy themselves a lot of time to do things that are against American interests.
And I think the fact that Trump sort of blessed this, by sitting in for those pictures and coming back and giving a news conference where he’s talking about how great the whole thing was, and how great it was that Xi Jinping met him at the plane—it’s harming, actively harming, American interests. It’s not just a failed or nothingburger summit.
Sargent: Right. Well, just to go big picture: Russia and China do see themselves as usurping American power in the world, as Ed Wong wrote recently. China especially believes Trump is presiding over a declining American empire.
Putin very likely believes he’s made real strides in weakening the United States, in the sense that he’s had success in dividing the U.S. from its Western allies, and he surely sees Trump as his useful idiot in doing that. Is this basically the shape of things, more or less what I just said there?
Saunders: Yes, I think that’s exactly right. And I think one thing that Democrats are going to have to realize—or supporters of the Democratic Party, or supporters in the Republican Party of what used to be the sort of garden-variety GOP foreign policy—is that Trump still has two full years, and this is the sphere where he’s going to be able to do the most, or, worse, not do the things that they might want him to do to rebuild alliances and counter Ukraine and so forth.
And so, again, their goal at this summit wasn’t necessarily to get Trump to sign a piece of paper. It was to just tread water so that they can grow and face less resistance from America than they would under virtually any other president that I can think of.
Sargent: Well, speaking of those last two years, what should Democrats in Congress do, recognizing that their powers are somewhat limited in this domain? They do have the power of the purse. They have investigatory power. They really do have a lot of levers here. What can they do to mitigate this damage that he’s doing on these two fronts?
Saunders: Well, I think people have been talking about kind of three different levers. One is the power of the purse. I think that’s the weakest. I think it is very, very hard to actually wield the power of the purse in wartime. A lot of effort went into that in Vietnam, and it repeatedly failed. It’s just not politically popular, even in an unpopular war, to take money away from troops. So I have my doubts about that.
The second would be passing Ukraine legislation. I think that’s maybe the one area where they do maybe have a veto-proof majority. Of course, it’s still the executive branch that has to distribute that money, and that’s what Trump got impeached for the first time: for getting in the way of congressionally appropriated aid to Ukraine, with his perfect phone call.
Sargent: What would legislation look like if Democrats pass something?
Saunders: A big aid package for Ukraine that we haven’t done in a long time, right? And the Republicans might join that. And maybe they wouldn’t, you know. If Trump vetoed it, at that point that would be sort of a come-to-Jesus moment for them, right? Are they really, in this climate, going to vote against aid to Ukraine with Trump kind of on his way out?
Where I do think that the Democrats can have a very, very big effect is in investigating corruption, and in investigating this Nvidia scandal, which is both corruption and national security, right?
If Trump was really told on the flight to Beijing, before they stopped in Alaska—and maybe even before that, depending on the reporting that you look at—that Jensen Huang was having an affair with someone who had links to Chinese intelligence, and then did nothing about it—I can’t think of much anything really in the national security space more serious than that, right?
I mean, the insurrection of January 6 was in some ways more serious, but a very different domain. And that is really an impeachable offense, straight up. And that’s just based off what we know already.
And so if they can uncover that, I think it would kill two birds with one stone, in the sense that it would highlight the corruption—because Trump has made so much money, and Howard Lutnick, and the U.S. stake in Nvidia—and also the devastating effects of this second Trump administration on national security and intelligence gathering and just, you know, keeping the nation’s secrets and keeping policy on track.
Sargent: That’s actually very heartening stuff. And I think it’s worth remembering that Democrats were really able to make extraordinary headway in putting together what happened with the Trump-Ukraine scandal. And so you can actually see them being able to uncover something extremely, extremely damning, something much more damning than we know with the Nvidia stuff, right?
Saunders: I think so. I think there’s got to be a tremendous amount that we don’t know. I don’t think it will only be Trump who’s implicated. I don’t think it will only be Howard Lutnick that’s implicated. But I think Congress’s investigatory powers could be well spent in that area.
It’s clearly of vital importance to not only geopolitics, but, you know, all of our retirement funds. This is an issue that will resonate politically: the corruption, the effect on the U.S. economy.
And the climate is just very different. The political climate is very different than it was with the first Ukraine impeachment, right? He’s had his last election, and clearly Republicans are starting to pull away from him, and he doesn’t inspire the same level of fear.
I still don’t know that you get 67 votes to convict under pretty much any circumstance, but I do think that, for the sake of what comes after—there’s so much rebuilding that’s going to have to be done on corruption and national security to put us back on sound footing. That would be investigatory effort well spent.
Sargent: Yes. And Trump is a substantially diminished figure relative to the time during the Ukraine scandal. Elizabeth Saunders, it’s going to get really interesting. The Democratic Congress is going to be, I think, a little bit more formidable than people are ready for. It’s big majorities. Elizabeth, thank you so much for coming on.
Saunders: Thanks for having me.