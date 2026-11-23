Sargent: That’s actually very heartening stuff. And I think it’s worth remembering that Democrats were really able to make extraordinary headway in putting together what happened with the Trump-Ukraine scandal. And so you can actually see them being able to uncover something extremely, extremely damning, something much more damning than we know with the Nvidia stuff, right?

Saunders: I think so. I think there’s got to be a tremendous amount that we don’t know. I don’t think it will only be Trump who’s implicated. I don’t think it will only be Howard Lutnick that’s implicated. But I think Congress’s investigatory powers could be well spent in that area.

It’s clearly of vital importance to not only geopolitics, but, you know, all of our retirement funds. This is an issue that will resonate politically: the corruption, the effect on the U.S. economy.

And the climate is just very different. The political climate is very different than it was with the first Ukraine impeachment, right? He’s had his last election, and clearly Republicans are starting to pull away from him, and he doesn’t inspire the same level of fear.

I still don’t know that you get 67 votes to convict under pretty much any circumstance, but I do think that, for the sake of what comes after—there’s so much rebuilding that’s going to have to be done on corruption and national security to put us back on sound footing. That would be investigatory effort well spent.

Sargent: Yes. And Trump is a substantially diminished figure relative to the time during the Ukraine scandal. Elizabeth Saunders, it’s going to get really interesting. The Democratic Congress is going to be, I think, a little bit more formidable than people are ready for. It’s big majorities. Elizabeth, thank you so much for coming on.

Saunders: Thanks for having me.