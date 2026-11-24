The following is a lightly edited transcript of the November 24 episode of The Daily Blast podcast. Listen to it here.
Greg Sargent: This is The Daily Blast from The New Republic, produced and presented by the DSR Network. I’m your host, Greg Sargent.
In an extraordinary turn in the Nvidia scandal, its leader, Jensen Huang, has been reinstated after direct intervention from Donald Trump and top officials in the U.S. government. Trump openly flaunted this in an interview with CNBC, stating straight out that he’d pressured Nvidia’s board to rehire Huang, even though U.S. intelligence had previously raised alarms about his affair with a possible Chinese honeypot. What’s striking is that even as Trump did this, The New York Times was breaking another story based on leaked intelligence that Huang’s partner in the affair was in direct contact with senior Chinese intelligence, undermining Trump’s assurances about Huang.
We really like the take on this offered by Adam Gurri, the publisher of Liberal Currents, who argued that this saga underscores the need for the new Democratic Congress to go very hard at Trump corruption and elite corruption. So we’re talking to him now. Adam, thanks for coming on.
Adam Gurri: Thank you for having me.
Sargent: Quick recap. Jensen Huang got pushed out as leader of Nvidia after it was reported that he’d had an affair with a woman who appeared to be passing AI intelligence to China. Trump knew about that but did nothing.
Now Huang’s been reinstated after Trump pushed Nvidia’s board to do so. Nvidia itself announced that on this decision it had “received input from senior levels of the United States government.”
Adam, they “received input.” What do you think that means, and what’s your quick reaction to this latest turn?
Gurri: I think it’s just another case of elite impunity. You know, it seemed like such a good turn that they actually fired him, because that happens so little these days with corporate boards. So it was encouraging to actually see some kind of accountability, but they backtracked almost immediately.
I think probably because the Trump administration and the other tech people that were lobbying for this, they don’t like seeing accountability, particularly. And they do like stocks going up.
Sargent: Yes, that’s exactly what seems to have happened. Trump wanted the stock to keep going up. So let’s listen to Trump talk about this on CNBC. Here he’s confirming right out in the open that he directly pressured Nvidia’s board to reinstate Huang.
Donald Trump (voiceover): Well, I’ve been speaking to the board directly and indirectly, and I felt very strongly about it. And I felt more strongly as I saw what was happening with the company, because that was, to me, a very important part of our country. This is, you know, it represents something very special, what he’s done and what the company’s done. And I found the board to be very, very reasonable.
Sargent: And here’s Trump confirming that he and other officials assured Nvidia’s board that Jensen Huang posed no national security threat, despite everything they knew about Jensen and his affair.
Trump (voiceover): And they came back and they did the right thing. That was not an easy thing to do. But they did ask for assurance on the national security threat, and we gave him assurance, at least with everything we know, and we know a lot. So with everything we know, we gave him assurance.
Sargent: Adam, the core problem here seems to be that we have no way of knowing whether it’s actually true that top officials don’t see this whole affair as a threat, because Trump himself is so compromised, right? There’s no reason to suspect that he has the national interest in mind in any sense. This is shockingly corrupt, isn’t it?
Gurri: It is. And it’s just laughable how this administration always postures itself as the China hawk ones in our party system, whereas Joe Biden actually banned the selling of chips to China and actually enforced it. It’s the same thing with the tariffs. It’s the same thing with everything.
If there’s money to be had, enforcement is a matter of negotiation. You know, so one of the reasons, for example, that the tariffs haven’t hit as hard as they could have on paper is because there’s a lot of backroom deals that go on to get exceptions and things like that. And it’s similar here.
Obviously the chip ban was already in place. They claim to be for it and to be strong on China. But really they’re stronger on, like, Canada and the EU in practice than they are on China.
Sargent: So even as Trump was urging Nvidia’s board to reinstate Huang, the New York Times broke another big story on this. The Times reported that Huang’s mistress, whose name is Alice Huang, no relation, was regularly in contact with a senior Chinese spy during the affair. This is how U.S. intelligence came to suspect that this was a honeypot operation targeting Jensen.
And the latest Times piece is based on leaks from people who have seen U.S. intelligence reports on this whole thing. The fact that senior U.S. government people are apparently leaking this is itself important.
It directly undercuts Trump’s rationale for pushing Huang back and seems designed to alert the public that something might be seriously amiss here.
Clearly Trump sees in Jensen Huang a mirror image of himself in some sense. And once Trump has imprinted in that way, like, all bets are off, right? Like, the national interest is so far from his mind at moments like that that you can’t even—it’s laughable.
Gurri: The clearest lens to look at him through is, he cares first and foremost about his own personal power, and about people bending the knee to him, more than any substantive ideological goal.
He clearly hates immigrants. He clearly actually thinks tariffs work. And he clearly loves money. But that’s the personalism: enriching himself, his own personal power, even if it means weakening the institutions themselves that he exercises the power through.
And then you have a bunch of people that are under him that have their own agendas, and actually care about China, or actually care about deporting people, or whatever it is. And they can fight it out, but what they cannot do is actually call out Trump himself, right?
So Trump himself can step in and say, Huang is my guy. He is going back to Nvidia. I don’t care about this China stuff one way or the other. I don’t even care if it’s true, or to figure out whether it’s true or not. He’s my guy. I want my stocks to go up. He’s, you know, he’s going back. And the anti-China side can retaliate, but they can’t retaliate directly, because to do that is—you’re done. You’re done in Trumpworld.
Sargent: It’s probably worth pointing out as well that Trump was asked during the CNBC interview about the fact that he was briefed by U.S. intelligence some time ago about the risk that this affair that Jensen Huang had posed. Trump’s answer was this: “I won’t get into it.”
Adam, we just do not know anything close to the full range of what Trump’s own U.S. intelligence officials, A, told him about the situation, which he decided to do nothing about, and B, what they’ve actually learned, right?
We don’t know what intelligence has concluded about this affair. So how bad do you think these revelations could get? And is there a way for the Democratic Congress to get to the bottom of this next year?
Gurri: I mean, I strongly suspect that this goes well beyond this one affair and this one bad actor. I really wonder—and even, I think it very likely goes beyond Jensen Huang himself, right? There’s got to be more of Nvidia involved in shady dealings. So, I mean, really, as always, the main thing that Democratic members of Congress can do next year is investigate.
The senator from Arizona, Ruben Gallego, made a statement shortly after Jensen Huang was reinstated, essentially saying that we needed to look into the trades that occurred before this announcement, which I think is a good sign that he’s signaling that. And in general, Democrats have been making noises that they’re going to be going big on oversight. And that is something that they can do in Congress.
But we should not forget that Democrats are not just going to be in Congress. They are in the states, more states than ever now, including many states that Nvidia does business in. Frustratingly, the Democrats already had California and Delaware, pretty much the two most important for Nvidia specifically.
Both of those states can do a lot to investigate, especially Delaware, given that’s where they’re incorporated. So I think that’s where the most impactful actions can be taken. In Congress, the main thing they can do is investigate and share the findings of their investigation with both the public and prosecutors at the state level.
Sargent: And as you pointed out a little earlier in this discussion, Nvidia’s board did the right thing at the outset when they removed Jensen Huang, which was actually a sign of a positive push toward something like accountability for an elite.
And so the fact that Nvidia has now turned 180 degrees and just done what Trump has essentially told them to do really strikes me as a very major backslide for the prospects for elite accountability. That’s your argument. Can you talk about that?
Gurri: Yeah, so I think everyone remembers last year, at the beginning of the year in particular, it was just like elite institutions were caving one by one. They were treating the 2024 election like it was the 1984 election where Reagan won all but 13 electoral votes, when it really was not.
It was just another one of our polarized-era elections, where one side won by a coin toss, in a favorable environment, essentially. Anyway, they all caved then.
What’s crazy is, Democrats just won a midterm like we have not seen in something like 50 years. If anything, there’s the analogy with 1984. But still, Nvidia is clearly still afraid of what the Trump administration could do for the next two years, which is, they can definitely do a lot. Or unafraid of what Democrats will do, because Democrats haven’t credibly shown that they’re willing to punch back.
Biden’s whole approach was mostly just, let’s move on. You know, they sort of grudgingly started investigating and prosecuting Trump for some very obvious crimes, too slowly. They were very quick to move on, like, low-level January 6 guys, showing that they could move quickly if they were motivated. But mostly they were reticent, too, for understandable reasons.
But we’re just so far beyond that. We’re so far beyond that. And because they’ve shown that reticence, you know, I don’t think Elon Musk actually thinks that anything bad is going to happen as a result of this election. He’s still just talking like that was so silly of me to spend all that money in Texas. And certainly I think the Nvidia board is much more afraid of Donald Trump than they are of Democrats.
Sargent: When you put it that way, it really bodes very badly, and I think raises the stakes for the Democratic congressional takeover. I really hope Democrats internalize this basic set of messages that you’re delivering here, which is that people just don’t think that they need to fear Democrats. They don’t need to fear Democratic accountability, might be the way to put it.
They need to fear Trump’s corrupt pressure more. And we talk constantly about the need for a rebalancing, and that’s an area where we really need a rebalancing. Corporations need to see the Democratic Congress as a formidable force for accountability in a way that I think maybe they just do not right now. Don’t you think?
Gurri: Yes, I agree. And that’s why I think some pressure should be put on state governments as well, because they have executive branches that can do things akin to what Trump could do. When California let the merger go through with Skydance and WB Discovery, that was terrible. They should not have done that.
That was, like, a clear case where they had the power to make an impact, and they did not. So we need to be applying pressure to state Democrats. We need to be applying pressure to congressional Democrats to do their jobs.
Sargent: Just to go back to a point you raised earlier, this election was a major cultural statement, of the sort that people kept mistakenly reading into the 2024 election. This was a huge outpouring of energy in the direction of accountability, and really a very strong repudiation of corporate elite impunity, it seems to me, with the data centers factoring so heavily, and Elon Musk being portrayed kind of as the guy who wants to buy a senator in Texas, and so forth. I mean, if we’re going to talk about cultural shifts in the country, there’s a big one, right? Isn’t there?
Gurri: Right. No, and I mean, just think about it. The Democrats have just expanded their coalition. The Democrats were already a very complicated coalition before this election, and they’ve just radically expanded it to include, like, a seat in Mississippi, you know, and Texas, right?
So it’s just gotten broader than it has been in decades. And so an issue like trans rights and immigration, and even, like, foreign policy with Israel and things like that—these are issues that there are genuine divides in the party about. But accountability for the crimes of the Trump administration is not something that codes left or right, or pro-Israel or anti-Israel.
That is something that can very easily unify this very broad coalition, which could be very powerful if they’re willing to go the distance. So hopefully they will, because they have every reason to. Voters have sent a very clear signal.
Sargent: Yes. And in fact, Democrats in all corners of the country, in every different type of district and state, won with a message about elite impunity and the need to put an end to that with the force of the federal government, with the force of the U.S. Congress. And so it would be unthinkable for them to punt on this.
I don’t think they will. Where do you see it going? I do think that most Democrats really understand that this was the nature of their victory, and I do think that they will act on that in some sense. There’s going to be a lot of headwinds that they’ll face that are structural and so forth.
But as long as they really push on every front and use every lever that’s at their disposal, I think that things could move in a positive direction. What’s your overall prognosis?
Gurri: So right now, the committee chairs in Congress, the ones that will be the heads of them next year, are very fiery in the rhetoric about what they intend to do. And most important of all, the one who will be the chair of the Oversight Committee in the House, Robert Garcia, a representative from California, has been very vocal about wanting to go after everything that has been going on.
I think it’s going to be hard, and it’s going to be a multiyear effort, because this is not something that is going to be fixed even if somehow—which they won’t be able to—but even if somehow they were able to send Jensen Huang to jail or something.
It’s not going to fix what is a general culture-of-impunity problem among tech CEOs and billionaires specifically, but sort of this class in general. It’s going to take real work. It’s going to take more than one congressional term—you know, session—to do it. So I would say it can be done. It will at least partly be done, probably, by this Congress.
But it’s going to be a long project that’s going to take a lot of pain, because these people do stand to control a lot of the economic power in the country, and hurting them does actually mean accepting stock markets going down sometimes as a result, which is very politically difficult to do.
Sargent: It is. And I think that if Democrats handle this correctly, which I expect that they mostly will, they’ll be able to frame the stakes for the 2028 election in really a useful way.
I’m very optimistic that 2028 could look very good coming out of these two years. Folks, if you want to follow more of Adam Gurri, check out LiberalCurrents.com. I’m a regular reader. It does outstanding work. Adam, thanks so much for coming on, man.
Gurri: Thanks for having me on.