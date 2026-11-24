Gurri: So right now, the committee chairs in Congress, the ones that will be the heads of them next year, are very fiery in the rhetoric about what they intend to do. And most important of all, the one who will be the chair of the Oversight Committee in the House, Robert Garcia, a representative from California, has been very vocal about wanting to go after everything that has been going on.

I think it’s going to be hard, and it’s going to be a multiyear effort, because this is not something that is going to be fixed even if somehow—which they won’t be able to—but even if somehow they were able to send Jensen Huang to jail or something.

It’s not going to fix what is a general culture-of-impunity problem among tech CEOs and billionaires specifically, but sort of this class in general. It’s going to take real work. It’s going to take more than one congressional term—you know, session—to do it. So I would say it can be done. It will at least partly be done, probably, by this Congress.