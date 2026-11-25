The following is a lightly edited transcript of the November 25 episode of The Daily Blast podcast. Listen to it here.
Greg Sargent: This is The Daily Blast from The New Republic, produced and presented by the DSR Network. I’m your host, Greg Sargent.
Donald Trump’s Nvidia scandal just took another ugly turn. Now that Trump got Nvidia to rehire its leader, Jensen Huang, claiming his affair with a potential Chinese honeypot isn’t that big a deal, reporters sharply questioned Attorney General Todd Blanche about this whole fiasco. It didn’t go well. Blanche refused to say whether Huang has been investigated at all, and refused to clarify why Trump is claiming he’s been exonerated. This means the whole scandal now involves how federal law enforcement is handling the situation as well.
So we’re talking to Jamie Raskin, the next chair of the Judiciary Committee, about how Democrats will scrutinize this part of the story in the new Congress, and what that should ideally look like. Congressman, thanks so much for joining us.
Jamie Raskin: I’m psyched to be with you, Greg.
Sargent: So Trump pressured Nvidia’s board to reinstate its leader, Jensen Huang, even though U.S. intelligence suspected he had an affair with Alice Huang, no relation, who was allegedly passing advanced AI technology to China.
Trump claimed a very thorough investigation found nothing amiss and relayed this to Nvidia’s board. Congressman, before we get to whether there was an investigation, what’s your 30,000-foot view of this whole scandal? How bad is it?
Raskin: It’s terrible. We have to determine what Secretary of Commerce Lutnick was doing and who he was representing. Was it the interests of his family firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, and his sons and himself financially? Or was it the interests of these other companies around the world who are trafficking the AI chips and computers to China? Was it the interest of the Chinese government?
It certainly was not the American people. So we really have to identify precisely who he was acting for. And I assume that he’s in alignment with Donald Trump on it. Both of them, personally, were making a lot of money on Nvidia and had a lot of Nvidia stock.
Sargent: Right. So Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was someone who just really kind of let us all down by not getting on top of the situation, even as he appears to have been making money off of it, right?
Raskin: That’s right. Look, we have laws for a reason. So we had export restrictions on people moving AI chips and computers to China, on the theory that we are in this rivalry, or AI arms race, with China. So he circumvented it, and he moved to weaken the export laws.
That apparently is not in the interests of America, at least as they’re telling it, because they’re keeping the American people and Congress and the states away from doing any regulation of artificial intelligence, whether we’re talking about data centers or labor and environmental questions, or just national security and human security.
So they’ve kept the people away, but then Donald Trump goes over and he’s yucking it up with the prime minister of China, with Xi, the head of the Chinese Communist Party, and Vladimir Putin. It looks like a triumvirate of autocrats from around the world making their own decisions, making money off of the rest of us, and reducing American national security to an afterthought.
Donald Trump has already said, No, he doesn’t think about inflation and the cost to the American people. And evidently they don’t think about national security either.
Sargent: It’s in this context that Attorney General Todd Blanche talked to reporters on Tuesday. One of these reporters pointed out that Trump had said Jensen Huang had been exonerated. The reporter then asked Blanche, well, did Trump’s conclusion come after any kind of investigation into Huang’s conduct? First you hear the reporter, then you hear Blanche. Listen.
Reporter (voiceover): Did the Justice Department investigate Jensen, or was that conclusion reached without an investigation?
Todd Blanche (voiceover): Well, so, no, what the president said is that he talked to a lot of people going into the decision that he made to encourage the board to reinstate him. And so I’m not going to get into communications I had with the president about it, but you shouldn’t—what he was saying was true, right? So what he was saying is exactly right, which is that to the extent that the Department of Justice had information that he was committing crimes or something like this, that’s something that I would have certainly told the president had it been true.
Sargent: Congressman, Blanche doesn’t say one way or the other if Huang faced any kind of investigation. Is that good enough? And what’s your response?
Raskin: Well, that was extremely evasive and slippery, even by Todd Blanche standards. He seems to acknowledge at the end that there was no investigation. But Donald Trump sees exoneration wherever he wants to see exoneration. He declared himself exonerated by the Epstein files, when they haven’t released millions of documents.
And still, it’s very clear he’s indicted by the Epstein files. We did a complete report on how there was clearly enough evidence to pursue a real investigation just based on the mentions of Donald Trump that they allowed us to see.
So this strikes me as exactly parallel to that. They think that Mr. Huang has been exonerated by an investigation that never took place.
Sargent: Right. It may or may not have. Anyway, Trump did say DOJ exonerated Huang, and that this was a reason he pressured Nvidia’s board to rehire him. Now, Blanche himself had previously said the FBI was looking into the allegations about Huang and his affair.
Blanche was pressed on this, too, on Tuesday, and he refused to say what it meant. FBI Director Kash Patel refused to say whether the FBI had interviewed Huang. Congressman, where are we? What do we know about whether law enforcement looked at the situation or not?
Raskin: Todd Blanche has been perfectly clear that he’s the lawyer only to Donald Trump. He was his personal attorney. He became his personal attorney general. I can’t imagine that they would have engaged in a real, meaningful investigation of Huang.
I tend to doubt that they would have even done a perfunctory and formalistic one. But if there is one, they should tell us exactly why the president is running around saying that Huang has been somehow exonerated.
He’s exonerated only because their finances are implicated by Nvidia and by all of the AI money. They’re not thinking about the economic security of America, and they’re not thinking about the national security of Americans.
They’re thinking about their cabal of the president and his family and the Cabinet officers and their family and whatever tiny group of people they think they represent.
Sargent: Well, is one of the outstanding questions here whether Trump ordered an end to an investigation into Huang? Because, again, Blanche seemed to suggest at some point that something was being looked at, in his words. So don’t we need to know whether Trump essentially said, Hey, Todd, put an end to this?
Raskin: We need to know whether there was an investigation or there was not. And if there was, what were the actual results of it? What were the conclusions? What was the evidence it’s based on? And if it was terminated, why was it terminated? And why did the president say that Huang was exonerated by it?
But until we have some actual facts there, all that we can conclude is that Trump declared him exonerated because Trump wanted him exonerated, in the same way that Trump wanted to be exonerated by the Epstein files. But he was anything but that.
Sargent: Well, at this point, this whole scandal now clearly encapsulates federal law enforcement as well. And obviously the House Judiciary Committee, which you’ll be chairing, has a big oversight role over DOJ.
In the context of everything we heard from Blanche and Patel there, what will the Judiciary Committee seek to determine about law enforcement’s conduct on all this? What will you look into?
Raskin: Well, we want those basic facts. We would like to know whether there was an investigation or not. But more profoundly, we need to know who exactly Howard Lutnick was acting on behalf of in this whole sequence of events. He was supposed to be enforcing the export laws of the United States, not circumnavigating them, not undermining them, and not weakening them.
The sugar-high bounce in the stock market has already come back down. So even the only people that they care about, which is people who own stock in Nvidia, even they are really going to be taking a second look at this whole thing.
Should we have the president of the United States dictating to a private corporation who their CEO is, based on recent meetings with the prime minister of China? And should we have a private corporation dictating the foreign policy and the trade policy of the United States?
This feels a lot more like a MAGA corporate state than it does either a representative constitutional democracy or a free market. It’s beginning to operate a lot more like a Russian corporate autocracy, with Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs, or like the Stalinist state apparatus of China. But it doesn’t resemble the way that the American government should be working, or even the way that it has worked in the past.
Sargent: For this to all be unfolding, you’d need DOJ and FBI to essentially be taking a step back and taking a hands-off approach, simply because Trump has declared that Jensen Huang is his guy. So I just want to confirm that the Judiciary Committee will look at, will probe, will investigate what DOJ and FBI are doing here. Can you confirm that for us?
Raskin: Well, if I’ve got anything to do with it, Greg. I should say, though, that, you know, this crisis and this scandal is popping out, like, on a daily basis now. We’ve not been together since these recent events.
And so, we have a number of committees that have an interest in it, and so we’re going to have to sort out all of those territorial issues. But like I always say, there’s enough corruption in Trumpland to go around. So I can guarantee that there will be a bunch of committees seeking to look into this.
Sargent: Right. So whoever it is, House Democrats in one committee or another will examine how DOJ is handling this piece of the whole scandal.
Raskin: Well, it is both a central crisis in the real world and an emblematic crisis of the way things have come to work. We have corporate interests dictating national security, economic, and trade policy, and then we’ve got the president of the United States acting like Mussolini, trying to determine the actions of private corporations and dictating to them who their leader is going to be. It’s an extraordinary situation.
Sargent: And possibly telling DOJ and FBI not to investigate something with very clear national security implications, right?
Raskin: Absolutely, because they’ve destroyed even the traditional and normative division between the political interests or financial interests of the president and the independence of the law enforcement function. That’s gone.
So it goes without saying that if Donald Trump wants something done, this Department of Injustice, as we call it, will follow in his wake and do whatever he wants him to do.
That’s why we saw so much hemming and hawing and evasiveness by the attorney general when he was questioned by a reporter about this. He basically didn’t want to contradict the president, but I think he knew that there was not a real, authentic investigation. Or if there was, or if it started out that way, it was terminated for political reasons.
Sargent: Right. So if that could have happened, then, whichever committee we’re talking about here, it would presumably entail bringing in Blanche and Patel, or trying to, and subpoenaing them if necessary, to get them under oath to talk about what happened here.
And it would presumably entail a demand for communications between Trump, the White House, and these DOJ officials about the whole Huang scandal, right?
Raskin: That would be the logical implication, yes.
Sargent: Well, so assuming that when you investigate this, Trump and Blanche claim executive privilege to shield communications about this from Congress, what happens then? I think you and I talked about this in another context.
Should Democrats be ready to use the power of the purse to compel DOJ and other agencies beyond this one to comply with legitimate oversight demands? What’s that going to look like? You and I talked about it, but I’d like to hear it again.
Raskin: The power of the purse is central here, because the Constitution is designed in such a way that it is only Congress that controls the purse strings for government. And, you know, certain kinds of bills have to originate in the House of Representatives, but it’s the House and the Senate together that decide on monetary matters.
And so we’re not going to allow a situation to proceed in which the money of the people is being used for purposes that are unlawful and contrary to the Constitution. That’s just not going to happen. So we’re going to be very serious about the appropriations power.
And we’re not limited to the appropriations power. Obviously we have the very comprehensive investigative oversight powers when it comes to the execution of our policymaking functions. And where there are legislative purposes that we have, the Supreme Court has been perfectly clear that we have a right to get all of the information that we need.
Sargent: Well, Republicans and MAGA figures are also turning on the administration. Congressman Pat Harrigan said Huang’s reinstatement means, “one man’s financial impact on our economy outweighs the importance of adherence to the rule of law.” That was a Republican talking.
Republican Senator Rick Scott, who’s also MAGA, said this whole mess, “looks terrible on its face,” adding, “The federal government owes the American people answers about what actually happened.” Senator Tom Cotton said, “I think we need to catalog the damage that’s been done.”
Congressman, is there any basis for a real bipartisan investigation, and possibly policy response, to this whole situation once Dems take over? Is that at all plausible?
Raskin: Well, I certainly hope so. Republicans in the past have made certain noises about public integrity when it comes to Trump, and they end up chickening out in the end and prove themselves to be servile and invertebrate agents of Trump.
But if they want to participate with us, we would love to have them do it. We have something approaching a two-to-one majority in the House of Representatives, and a big majority in the Senate too.
So we’re not going to wait on them. But if they want to come forward and, at this point, begin to extricate themselves from the avalanche of corruption and pay-to-play government that Trump has given us, that’s all to the good. Maybe they’ll be able to rescue their party. But in any event, we’re not waiting around for them.
Sargent: Right. There are just parts of the MAGA coalition which seem to be somewhat genuinely hawkish about China. You’d think that you’d be able to get those types of people involved in something like this, wouldn’t you?
Raskin: Yeah. The truth is that Donald Trump has dozens of times praised President Xi. He calls him an outstanding, amazing leader, right out of central casting: He’s got the brains, he’s got the looks, he controls 1.4 billion people with an iron fist. Trump marvels at the powers and the authoritarian levers that Xi has and that Vladimir Putin has. He emulates those people. He wants to be those people.
Never does Trump have a word for the Uyghurs. Never does he have a word for the Tibetans, people in Taiwan, people in Hong Kong, not at all. He never says a word for Russian dissidents or human rights activists. These are really his people.
So to the extent that the Republicans want to join us in a campaign for human rights and democracy around the world, great. But right now, it’s very clear that Trump and the Republican Party have been on the firm side of the autocrats.
Sargent: Final question. Could you just talk a little more about what it means that DOJ, the Department of Justice, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation appear to be now part of this?
It seems pretty critical, because what you’d need for all this stuff to unfold kind of under cover of darkness is for people like Todd Blanche and Kash Patel to be pliably agreeing to Trump’s command that they step back from all this stuff and just—speaking constitutionally, that seems bad, Congressman.
Raskin: Well, we’ve been here before. The Department of Justice has been in the lead of the cover-up of the Epstein files. They’ve done everything in their power to sweep it under the rug, to deny that there is sufficient evidence even to have an investigation.
We’re talking about a billion-dollar multinational global sex-trafficking conspiracy, and they say there’s nothing in any of those documents that would lead them to have an investigation. And so they’ve tried to bury the whole thing, because obviously Donald Trump wants the whole thing to go away.
But it’s the same thing with the corruption of the government contracting system. It’s the same thing with Donald Trump Jr.’s manipulation of his insider knowledge in order to make 2,000 percent returns on his private investment firm, 1789. The Department of Justice is nowhere to be found on any of those things.
He really is acting just like Donald Trump’s attorney. We basically have this huge private law firm just to work for Donald Trump, in the interests of him and his family. And you see it with the pardons, everywhere you turn.
And so for many Americans who are just tuning in to this side of it, yes, they will be scandalized to see that the attorney general is acting in this way, but he’s very forthright about it.
Sargent: Right. And it couldn’t be happening, is what I want to try to get at—you couldn’t have this scandal unfolding if you had a DOJ and FBI actually investigating what happened with the Huang affair.
Raskin: Right. Congress has to fill in, because we don’t have a Department of Justice with any concept of the rule of law and constitutional government. They believe that we live in some kind of monarchical fiefdom, where everybody in their branch just serves the interests of Donald Trump and his family.
It’s just an outrageous turn of events in the 21st century. But they want America to become like the autocratic governments that they’re in league with, like in Russia and China, and, hey, North Korea. I mean, Kim Jong Un—Donald Trump loves him too. He marvels at his form of government.
So our job is to reassert the powers of Congress now, the lawmaking branch, which Madison called the preeminent branch of government in the Federalist Papers, in order to pursue popular objectives, democratic goals, and to restore constitutional government to our people.
Sargent: Congressman Jamie Raskin, you’re certainly going to have your work cut out for you. Thanks for coming on with us, as always.
Raskin: You bet, Greg.