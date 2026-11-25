Raskin: Yeah. The truth is that Donald Trump has dozens of times praised President Xi. He calls him an outstanding, amazing leader, right out of central casting: He’s got the brains, he’s got the looks, he controls 1.4 billion people with an iron fist. Trump marvels at the powers and the authoritarian levers that Xi has and that Vladimir Putin has. He emulates those people. He wants to be those people.

Never does Trump have a word for the Uyghurs. Never does he have a word for the Tibetans, people in Taiwan, people in Hong Kong, not at all. He never says a word for Russian dissidents or human rights activists. These are really his people.

So to the extent that the Republicans want to join us in a campaign for human rights and democracy around the world, great. But right now, it’s very clear that Trump and the Republican Party have been on the firm side of the autocrats.

Sargent: Final question. Could you just talk a little more about what it means that DOJ, the Department of Justice, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation appear to be now part of this?

It seems pretty critical, because what you’d need for all this stuff to unfold kind of under cover of darkness is for people like Todd Blanche and Kash Patel to be pliably agreeing to Trump’s command that they step back from all this stuff and just—speaking constitutionally, that seems bad, Congressman.

Raskin: Well, we’ve been here before. The Department of Justice has been in the lead of the cover-up of the Epstein files. They’ve done everything in their power to sweep it under the rug, to deny that there is sufficient evidence even to have an investigation.

We’re talking about a billion-dollar multinational global sex-trafficking conspiracy, and they say there’s nothing in any of those documents that would lead them to have an investigation. And so they’ve tried to bury the whole thing, because obviously Donald Trump wants the whole thing to go away.

But it’s the same thing with the corruption of the government contracting system. It’s the same thing with Donald Trump Jr.’s manipulation of his insider knowledge in order to make 2,000 percent returns on his private investment firm, 1789. The Department of Justice is nowhere to be found on any of those things.

He really is acting just like Donald Trump’s attorney. We basically have this huge private law firm just to work for Donald Trump, in the interests of him and his family. And you see it with the pardons, everywhere you turn.

And so for many Americans who are just tuning in to this side of it, yes, they will be scandalized to see that the attorney general is acting in this way, but he’s very forthright about it.

Sargent: Right. And it couldn’t be happening, is what I want to try to get at—you couldn’t have this scandal unfolding if you had a DOJ and FBI actually investigating what happened with the Huang affair.

Raskin: Right. Congress has to fill in, because we don’t have a Department of Justice with any concept of the rule of law and constitutional government. They believe that we live in some kind of monarchical fiefdom, where everybody in their branch just serves the interests of Donald Trump and his family.

It’s just an outrageous turn of events in the 21st century. But they want America to become like the autocratic governments that they’re in league with, like in Russia and China, and, hey, North Korea. I mean, Kim Jong Un—Donald Trump loves him too. He marvels at his form of government.

So our job is to reassert the powers of Congress now, the lawmaking branch, which Madison called the preeminent branch of government in the Federalist Papers, in order to pursue popular objectives, democratic goals, and to restore constitutional government to our people.

Sargent: Congressman Jamie Raskin, you’re certainly going to have your work cut out for you. Thanks for coming on with us, as always.

Raskin: You bet, Greg.