When Romney was asked what he would accomplish during his first year as president—as direct an invitation for a laundry list as you'll ever hear--I half expected him to throw back his head and cackle with delight. “I want to establish a strategy to help us overwhelm global jihad and keep the world safe,” he said. “I want to end illegal immigration … the expanded growth of entitlements--rein 'em in … reduce our tax burden on middle-income families … get us on a track to become energy independent, get our schools on track to become competitive globally.” (That all, governor?) He delivered these lines with something I’d never heard from him before--an optimistic, Clinton-esque rasp. Whether this was conscious or just some mild campaign-trail hoarseness, I couldn’t tell. But it somehow made me more inclined to believe him.

And yet… Each time Romney went on one of his goal-mongering rampages, it seemed like Huckabee was there to one-up him--to see Romney’s technocratic optimism and raise him to some new thematic height. Never was this more apparent than after Romney’s romp through his first year in office. “Well, I like the laundry list that everybody's had,” Huckabee said. “The reality is none of that's going to happen until we bring the country back together.” At this point he reached for an Obama-like flourish: “I think the first priority is to be a president of all the United States. … We've got to quit fighting amongst ourselves and start putting the better interests of this nation [first]. If that doesn't happen, we'll get none of these things done.” I later heard some cynics in the press corps sneer at this sentiment. But a Huckabee aide told me the staff collectively swooned when he uttered the line (which, she said, was completely spontaneous), and I suspect Iowans will follow suit.

Huckabee had another nice pivot after a perfectly solid Romney response on education, in which Romney bragged about his students’ best-in-the-nation performance on standardized English and math exams. “We have 6,000 kids every day drop out in this country. They drop out because they're bored to death. They're in a 19th century education system in a 21st century world,” Huckabee said, going big-bore all over again. “If we really are serious, first of all, we make sure we build the curriculum around their interests rather than push them into something they don't care about.” Then he closed with a vintage Huckabee-ism: A call to “unleash weapons of mass instruction.” The press section groaned all over again. But I guarantee Iowans will be seeing this line over and over in their local news accounts. And, more often than not, they’ll probably chuckle.

Huckabee did finally stumble a bit when pressed for details. Asked to provide two specific examples of how faith might influence policy, Huckabee never quite descended from his 50,000-foot perch. Instead he laid out two principles (treat everyone as you’d like to be treated, assume you’ll be judged by how you treat the worst off—which actually sounded more like one principle stated two ways) and said they’d guide him on health care and education. He demurred when the moderator suggested these weren’t exactly ten-point plans, at which point you could practically see Romney fight the urge to dip into his mental binder of white papers.

But by that point Huckabee had long since done what he’d set out to do. Any debate that doesn’t hit foreign policy or immigration, the two subjects more or less ruled off limits yesterday, is probably going to yield a Huckabee win. But this wasn’t a victory by default. Romney brought his A-game. Huckabee was just a little better.