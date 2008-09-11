Acquainted With The Night

by Robert Frost





I have been one acquainted with the night.

I have walked out in rain--and back in rain.

I have outwalked the furthest city light.



I have looked down the saddest city lane.

I have passed by the watchman on his beat

And dropped my eyes, unwilling to explain.



I have stood still and stopped the sound of feet

When far away an interrupted cry

Came over houses from another street,



But not to call me back or say good-by;

And further still at an unearthly height

One luminary clock against the sky



Proclaimed the time was neither wrong not right.

I have been one acquainted with the night.