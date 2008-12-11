At the Chicago press conference, Obama just gave the clearest signal yet that he intends to make health care reform a top priority.

After running through the litany of familiar problems--rising costs, faltering coverage, poor quality--he vowed to tackle the problem "this year and in this administration." Afterwards, he confronted head-on the argument that the rough economy makes this a poor time to try health care reform. He noted that economic insecurity and our health care crisis our inextricably linked. "If we want to overcome our economic challenges, we must deal with our health care challenges."

Once Obama was done speaking, Tom Daschle--now the official appointee to be Secretary of Health and Human Services--took his turn. And his remarks were equally impressive. Calling health care "our largest domestic policy challnege," he said that "Our growing costs are unsustainble and the plight of the uninsured is unconsionable." That may sound like boilerplate, but many health care experts think it's more important to tackle costs before coverage. Daschle's comments are a clear signal he takes both challenges seriously (and, undoubtedly, understands the way they are related.)

One more note: I mentioned briefly, below, the significance of Jeanne Lambrew's appointment. But it goes beyond the fact that she happens to know a heck of a lot about health care. She, too, has a strong commitment to what you might call the "social justice" side of the debate: Making sure everyobdy has insurance and, more important, good insurance. She also focuses heavily on issues like prevention and public health--which get less attention than simply extending insurance to everybody but may, in the long run, be more important when it comes to actually making all Americans healthy.