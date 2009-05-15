-
Let's Make A Deal: Why Obama Should Appoint A Politician To The Supreme Court, by Gordon Silverstein
-
Cannibalization Watch: The Sad Fate Of A Conservative Heretic, by Christopher Orr
-
To Prosecute Or Not To Prosecute? Obama Wimps Out On Torture, by Jeffrey Rosen
-
In ‘Angels & Demons,' Rome Finds Itself In Mortal Peril, And Tom Hanks Finds Himself Without A Mullet. Run! by Christopher Orr
-
TNRtv: How Republicans Should Deal With ‘Cranky Uncle Dick,' by Michelle Cottle
-
Too Much To Handle? Why I Expect Obama's Poll Numbers To Plummet Soon, by John B. Judis
-
Why Obama And Netanyahu Want You To Think They're On A Collision Course--Even Though They're Not, by Shmuel Rosner
