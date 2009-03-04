Small Change

On torture, Obama began his administration by saying that the United States would only use interrogation techniques found in the Army Field Manual, a document that is in line with the Geneva conventions. But this week, in announcing his plans to vote to confirm Panetta, Republican Senator Kit Bond said that he was supporting the nominee in part because he had "committed to ... exploring the use of enhanced interrogation techniques on high-value detainees that may warrant going beyond the Army Field Manual in certain situations."

As for rendition, the controversial practice of kidnapping terrorist suspects on foreign soil and frequently sending them to other countries, Obama shut down permanent CIA secret prisons known as black sites, where Al Qaeda leaders were often held after being captured. But he is leaving open what one of his executive orders called "facilities used only to hold people on a short-term, transitory basis." The option for temporary detention strongly suggests that Obama's CIA will still practice some form of rendition. When asked about this at his confirmation hearing, Panetta said that terrorist suspects would not be picked up off the streets at random and sent to foreign dungeons for the purpose of being tortured. But he also said, "Renditions where we return an individual to the jurisdiction of another country, and then they exercise their right to try that individual and to prosecute him under their laws--I think that is an appropriate use of rendition."

Indeed, a senior White House legal adviser tells me, "There have been no changes to rendition policy, except to the extent that renditions would render people to places where they would be treated humanely." Jeffrey Smith, a former CIA general counsel who has been consulted by the new administration on these issues, says the change on rendition "is not a seismic shift in policy." He adds, "Rather, it is that the United States will send individuals to other states, and, if those states have a questionable record on human rights, then we will not only seek assurances as we have in the past, but that we will be more rigorous on following up on those assurances." In all likelihood, this means that we will still send prisoners to jails in Egypt and Jordan. Of course, doing more to ensure that rendered suspects are not tortured in those countries would represent a small measure of progress as far as human rights advocates are concerned. But it's hardly the sweeping change many were hoping for.

Finally, Obama's Justice Department appears to be continuing the Bush administration's practice of urging domestic courts to throw out civilian cases involving rendition and torture allegations. That, at least, is what happened on February 9, when the department told the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that a lawsuit on behalf of Guantanamo detainee Binyam Mohammed would disclose state secrets and should therefore be dismissed. Mohammed, a British resident, was captured after September 11, then allegedly sent to a Moroccan jail. He ended up in Gitmo, where charges against him were eventually dropped.

Caroline Fredrickson, the ACLU's Washington legislative director, said the decision to invoke state secrets in the Mohammed case was "deeply disappointing." The organization this week pressed allies in the House and Senate to introduce bills to limit the use of the state-secrets privilege in court. It signals in some ways the end of Obama's civilliberties honeymoon.