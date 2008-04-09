Full Faith

As for the leadership of the old religious right, it failed to deliver in this year's Republican primaries. John McCain won the GOP nomination in the face of their opposition. They didn't like Mike Huckabee, either. But, with one foot in the old religious right and one in a new evangelical populism, Huckabee won a large share of the evangelical vote. Thoroughly orthodox on abortion and gay marriage, he spoke of those losing out in the economy and addressed health care and education. In discussing abortion, he often turned to a broader definition of "life" by calling for respect for human rights around the globe.

The current fluidity in the evangelical world gives Obama his chance of supplying an alternative that would appeal to some of these Warren-style Christians. Obama has gone out of his way to speak respectfully of abortion's foes. His oft-repeated argument that social improvement requires not only "changes in government policy" but also "changes in hearts and a change in minds" appeals to the conversion impulse so integral to the evangelical spirit.

The purpose-driven pastor himself seemed eager to break old molds when he invited Obama in 2006 to join Senator Sam Brownback at Saddleback to discuss the global aids problem, an issue on which both politicians had worked. Rightwingers said Obama's support for abortion rights obligated the pastor to withdraw the invitation. Warren wouldn't budge. "People ask me, 'Rick, are you right-wing or are you left-wing?'" Warren told ABC News. "I'm for the whole bird."

Obama has been preparing many years for Whole Bird Christianity.

Of course, to bring his Christian faith to Rick Warren's church, Obama-- raised with no religion at all--first had to become a Christian. He had to "walk down the aisle of Trinity United Church of Christ one day [in 1987] and be baptized." And that's why it's so hard for Obama to cut himself off from Wright altogether: The pastor is central to Obama's Christian narrative. Indeed, the above quotation comes from his book The Audacity of Hope, whose title was inspired by a Wright sermon. Obama has backed away as far as he could without completely disowning the man who he has referred to as "family." Obama told me "the essential failure" of Wright's words "is that they lacked the sense of redemption which is the essence of the Christian faith." Yet Obama, as he put it in a statement on the Huffington Post, was also careful to note what he had learned from Wright: "[T]he sermons I heard him preach always related to our obligation to love God and one another, to work on behalf of the poor, and to seek justice at every turn."

In truth, Wright's statements highlighted by the press ran directly counter to the gospel Obama has been preaching: the message of Civil Rights Christianity, a decidedly multiracial and hopeful creed. Obama's emphasis on hope; his talk of struggle, organizing, and movement-building; his repeated references to "the fierce urgency of now"--all openly echo the vocabulary of a civil rights cause steeped in the Scriptures. In particular, he invokes not the side of Martin Luther King Jr. capable of great anger over injustice, but, rather, King's most conciliatory themes.

If Obama's approach is a sincere move (he is plain in his book that he became a Christian in part because he was "drawn to the power of the African- American religious tradition to spur social change"), it is also a shrewd one. In trying to move the religious dialogue forward, Obama is drawing it back to a time when so many pastors were successfully allied with liberalism on the civil rights question that none other than Falwell scolded, "Preachers are not called upon to be politicians, but to be soul-winners."

Civil Rights Christian language has many political advantages; most notably, it is resolutely centered not on the defeat of adversaries, but on their conversion. The conversion theme, and Civil Rights Christianity's notion of building a cross-racial "beloved community," fit almost perfectly with Obama's core message of political and racial reconciliation. "We need to take faith seriously," Obama writes in his book, "not simply to block the religious right but to engage all persons of faith in the larger project of American renewal."

Obama's approach made its national debut in a June 2006 speech to Call to Renewal, a group organized by Jim Wallis. It was the address of a politician who knows that Democrats need a significant share of the religious vote--and also knows that Democrats depend on substantial support from secular voters. According to John Green of the Pew Forum on Religion and Public Life and the University of Akron, 20 percent of John Kerry's 2004 voters were secular, atheist, agnostic, or unaffiliated with a church or religious group; only 7 percent of Bush's voters fell into one of those categories. And Kerry's religious vote was, typically for the Democrats, thoroughly polyglot: Fourteen percent of Kerry's voters were white evangelical Protestants, 13 percent were black Protestants, 22 percent were Catholics, and 4 percent were Jews.

The question facing post-2004 Democrats is how to hold all these votes--and add a few more to create a majority. Obama's recipe has two main ingredients: In the Call to Renewal speech, he asserted that "secularists are wrong when they ask believers to leave their religion at the door before entering into the public square." You could almost hear the cheers at Rick Warren's church and others like it. At the same time, he argued that religious Americans needed to remember "the critical role that the separation of church and state has played in preserving not only our democracy, but the robustness of our religious practice." There could be no talk of ours as "a Christian nation" since "we are also a Jewish nation, a Muslim nation, a Buddhist nation, a Hindu nation, and a nation of nonbelievers. ... Democracy demands that the religiously motivated translate their concerns into universal, rather than religion-specific, values."

The Grand Obama Compromise comes down to a call for mutual respect, of believers by unbelievers and vice versa. What else would you expect from a candidate who promises, in speech after speech, to "turn the page" on our recent history of disagreeable political (and moral) conflict?

In fairness, Hillary Clinton also understands the world of faith far better than most Democrats. Her lifelong Methodism is of the classic sort: a combination of the genuinely spiritual--she speaks of friends who pray for her as "prayer warriors"--and the social and political. "Our faith calls us to do what is hard, to give voice to the voiceless, to lift up the poorest of the poor and the sickest of the sick," Clinton said to a Baptist meeting in January. "We are called, not asked, not urged, not requested, nor ordered, but called to love one another as Jesus has loved us."

The Clinton campaign's top religious adviser, Burns Strider, is a shrewd and cheerful Southern Baptist who has been trying to get Democrats to take religion seriously since the Great Flood. He performed similar chores for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and played a major role in encouraging Clinton to appear on a CNN broadcast last year in which Clinton, Obama, and John Edwards all spoke about their religious lives. Clinton outshined Obama, who was relentlessly intellectual that night.

Given her personal interests and passions, there is no reason why Clinton could not offer her own religious synthesis. But, for now, it is Obama who has worked out a comprehensive approach to faith. Perhaps he has done so because he came to faith as an adult and feels called upon to explain his choice, to give testimony. Perhaps he wants to rebuke those who say falsely that he is a Muslim. Perhaps the constitutional law professor in him finds the church-state issue intellectually engaging. Or perhaps this very shrewd politician simply understands how important it is to Democratic and liberal prospects that we return to the promised land of King and Niebuhr.

Could Obama make it work? To have a chance, his Jeremiah Wright problem will have to fade. Then much will depend on whether the men and women in the pews of congregations such as Saddleback really do yearn for a different and more moderate public role for faith. If Obama can end the culture wars by building a center-left majority that includes the religious and nonreligious, then conservative resistance to his "larger project of American renewal" would become irrelevant. He would have the whole bird.

E.J. Dionne, Jr. is the author of the recently published Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics After the Religious Right. He is a Washington Post columnist, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.



By E. J. Dionne Jr.