Changing the locks to the august Senate chambers. This didn't work. Instead of sending new keys to all the Senators except Senator Craig, we accidentally sent all of the keys to Senator Craig. We would like to take this opportunity to apologize for the inconvenience. Our bad.

Implementing a Grandfather Clause. The Grandfather Clause, a Jim Crow law used to keep citizens whose ancestors couldn't vote prior to the Civil War away from the polls, is a time-tested way of keeping unwanted citizens out of government. We figured if it worked with African Americans, it could also work with homosexual Americans. So we tried to amend the Constitution to require that all Senate members have a grandfather who was also a Senator. It turns out this would have shut down the government. Is a government with members who allegedly solicited gay sex in a bathroom a government worth having? According to an overwhelming majority of Americans, yes. Again, our bad. We're still learning.

Began Each Senate Session with a 30-Minute Anti-Judy Garland Diatribe. According to our Chief Gay Culture Expert (an informal title given to the strategist who has seen the most episodes of "Will & Grace") this tactic should have worked incredibly well. Unfortunately Senator Craig continued to attend Senate sessions. It appears that the homosexuals have evolved a resistance to our methods. Very alarming.

Narrowed Senate Bathroom Stalls So That They No Longer Comfortably Accommodate Senator Craig's "Wide Stance." This didn't work, as the Senator just started using the handicap restroom. We tried to eliminate the handicap restroom, but apparently that's illegal--yet another case of laws getting in the way of justice.

Admittedly our track record thus far has not been great. We haven't proven ourselves to be replacements for "The Architect." Mr. Rove would have handled this fiasco with an understated elegance that only gay men could properly appreciate. And if that's not a good tradeoff, we don't know what is. Anyways, we're taking one more swing and suggesting you guys open an ethics inquiry into Senator Craig's behavior. Yes, use the United States Senate to determine if soliciting anonymous sex in an airport is morally wrong. Then America will win.

Sincerely,

Your New Republican Strategists

VALI CHANDRASEKARAN is a writer on "My Name Is Earl."

By Vali Chandrasekaran