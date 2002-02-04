It was against this backdrop that Melody Twilley tried to join a white sorority. She was a most unlikely revolutionary. The daughter of upper-middle-class parents—her mother is a librarian; her father is the largest black landowner in the state—Twilley grew up in Alabama’s black belt. At 15 she was plucked out of her local high school and sent to the Alabama School of Mathematics and Science, a prestigious public boarding school in Mobile. There she was one of only a few black students, but her minority status never occurred to her. “Race isn’t really an issue down there,” she says. When Twilley arrived in Tuscaloosa in August 2000, it seemed perfectly logical to her that she would join a sorority. After all, her friends from Math and Science—who were white—were joining them. She had the money. (When I once asked Twilley whether sororities offered need-based assistance to students who couldn’t afford to pay the hefty dues, she said that they didn’t. “If you have a need,” she explained, “you probably won’t get in.”) She even considered herself a Republican. “I just always thought being in a sorority was part of the college experience,” she says.

On her first day of rush as a freshman, Twilley visited 15 sororities and loved every one. “I thought it was the greatest,” she recalls. “I met all these girls, and they were so cute and they were so sweet and they were doing their little door songs, beating on their windows and everything. I thought it was adorable.” When invitations went out for the second round, Twilley was invited back to seven. “It kind of surprised me,” Twilley says. “I thought they liked me a little more than that.” But she wasn’t concerned: “I went to those seven houses, and I just had a blast, and we made little arts and crafts, and I painted flower pots—that was cool.” When it came time for the third round, however, Twilley didn’t receive any invitations. “The [rush official] said, `Melody, I’m sorry, but I have to tell you that you’ve been dropped.’ And I was like, `Really, are you serious? Why?’ And she was like, `I don’t know, I’m really sorry. I hope you didn’t have a bad rush experience, I hope you had fun anyway.’ And I was like, `Yeah, it was cool. I thought I was going to get into a sorority. But that’s OK.’”

Although Twilley was one of only a handful of women not to get a bid that year, she didn’t think much of her rejection at first. “I guess it occurred to me a couple of weeks later that I hadn’t seen many black people wandering around [sorority row],” Twilley says, “[but] I wasn’t that upset... It wasn’t like I wanted to drop out of school and move to San Francisco and play a guitar on the street or something.” It wasn’t until March, when Twilley attended a demonstration at the student union—protesting the Machine’s all-white makeup and its control of the SGA—that she went public with her story, telling it to those assembled. Her speech caught the attention of Pat Hermann, an English professor who has been fighting to end the segregated Greek system for more than 15 years. In Twilley he saw the perfect symbol for his cause. “She’s bright, she’s attractive, she’s a member of the upper class,” Hermann says. In other words, someone whose exclusion could only be explained by race.

A scholar of medieval literature, Hermann arrived in Alabama in 1974 and, over time, has become something of an anthropologist of the school’s Greek system. He also has become a bit of a zealot. Taking me around Tuscaloosa one day in his beat-up Honda Accord, he held forth on the Greeks. “The location of the houses, the nature of the houses, these things matter,” he explained, as we drove down University Boulevard, past the stately mansions that make up Old Fraternity Row. Old Row, Hermann said, was where the most powerful—white—fraternities had their houses. New Fraternity Row, on a side street, was largely for the less powerful white houses and the black ones. “Anyone who thinks the Greek system is silly or a foolish thing that can be satirized is seriously underestimating the success of a racist structure that allows not particularly bright young men and young women access to worthy mates,” he said.

With Hermann leading the charge, Twilley became a cause celebre among some faculty and administrators, and the movement to end the segregated Greek system—a movement that had more or less dwindled down to only Hermann—got a shot in the arm. Some began pushing for a “unified rush” instead of the current system, under which white Greeks hold their rush in the fall and black Greeks hold theirs in the spring. Others argued that the white Greeks should be forced to accept black students or forfeit the $100-per-year leases on their university-owned houses, which sit on some of the choicest real estate in Tuscaloosa. In August the faculty senate unanimously passed a resolution calling on the white Greeks to desegregate or risk penalties. And a few weeks later, when rush began and Melody Twilley tried for the second time to join a sorority, she brought along written recommendations from Greek alumni that faculty and administrators had solicited for her. “I’ve fallen in love with her,” Kathleen Cramer, the university’s associate vice president for student affairs, told me last September. “I think she’s incredibly brave to do it twice. I’m so hopeful it’ll work this time.”

But as popular as it is with some faculty, desegregation has not struck a chord with many black students. Indeed, just as Twilley was about to rush again last September, the president of the university’s NAACP chapter, Dave Washington Jr., called a press conference to denounce efforts to desegregate the system. “We feel the faculty senate should tend to more important racial concerns on campus than the Greek system,” Washington said. Washington’s views were admittedly controversial and were criticized by other black students. But even those black students who supported Twilley’s attempt to join a white sorority had no desire to follow in her footsteps. As one black student—a self-described “Melody Twilley fan”—said, “Why would anyone ever want to join one of those?”

The main reason black students have such little interest in joining white fraternities and sororities, of course, is that they have fraternities and sororities of their own. In the early ‘70s black University of Alabama undergraduates began establishing chapters of the Greek organizations commonly found at historically black colleges and universities. And the black fraternities and sororities do have unique qualities that differentiate them—sometimes for the better—from the white ones. The black Greeks tend to tap new members when they’re sophomores, and even have some graduate and professional students as members; they often require members to perform community service and maintain certain GPAs. And their parties are focused more on step-dancing shows than on kegs.

But Alabama’s black Greek organizations also differ from the white Greeks in another way. Once upon a time, the black Greeks aimed at producing elites. Indeed, at the historically black colleges and universities that thrived before desegregation, fraternities and sororities—particularly a group of them called the “Divine Nine”—were home to each school’s best and brightest. Black Greek organizations played a vital role in nurturing members of a new black professional class. But with desegregation, the role of the black Greeks began to change. First, many top-flight black students began shunning black schools like Howard and Morehouse—and their Greek systems—in favor of non-black schools that had once been off-limits. And at those schools, the black fraternities and sororities that did spring up were less about elite creation than about a social safety net. They were places where black students negotiating predominately white campuses could go to feel comfortable.

This is certainly the case at Alabama. “People often ... say that the whites have theirs and we have ours. But I think it’s something quite different,” says Amilcar Shabazz, director of Alabama’s African-American studies program. Black fraternities and sororities at Alabama “allow for some psychic social release,” he says. “[Black students] go to the black Greek system and they’re able to find some social outlets, some humor, some people to bond with.... [But] when it comes to the post-college network, there’s no parallel to what the white Greeks here have.”

One afternoon I went to the Kappa Alpha Psi house to visit Robert Turner. A handsome 19-year-old sophomore with a shaved head and a thin moustache, Turner had been one of Twilley’s most outspoken supporters and was considered a leader by a number of his fellow black students. It was a view of himself that he shared: “You’re probably going to hear a lot more about me in the future,” he’d told me in our first conversation over the phone. Turner met me at the door of his fraternity house, a slightly shabby brick building at the far end of New Row, and led me upstairs to his room. Sitting underneath a poster of Kobe Bryant, he talked about why he came to the University of Alabama and why he was a Kappa.

Turner had gone to what he called a “99.8 percent black” high school with an all-black faculty in Tuskeegee. When it came time to choose a college, his initial inclination was to go to Morehouse. But Turner decided that wouldn’t help him achieve his larger ambitions. “You have to interact with white people,” he explained. “That’s one of the reasons I wanted to come to Alabama. It teaches you how to interact and cooperate with them on a professional level. And that’s what you need for the real world.” A school like Alabama, he said, “breeds leaders of the state, like governors and senators.” But once Turner got to Tuscaloosa, he found that his desire to be around white people had its limits. The thought of trying to join a white fraternity, he said, never crossed his mind. “I don’t feel like I can relate to them that much,” he explained. “The stuff I went through in life, I don’t think they’ve ever gone through.” Kappa Alpha Psi, on the other hand, seemed like home. “It was a no-brainer,” Turner said of his decision to join a black fraternity. “It was where I felt comfortable, where I was able to relate.”

After a while, I asked Turner whether he worried that by being in a black fraternity rather than a Machine-driven white one, he was jeopardizing his ambitions—that he was not making the connections and friendships critical to an aspiring Alabama politician like himself. It was clear from his expression that the thought had not occurred to him before. He paused, staring at the floor and playing with the Kappa Alpha Psi ring on his finger. Then, he raised his head and looked me in the eye. “I feel like I have the best connection in the world,” he said. “That’s with Jesus Christ.”

Bryan Oliver’s connections are more earthly. A member of Kappa Alpha—one of Alabama’s oldest and most powerful fraternities—Oliver hopes to go into finance when he graduates this spring. And he’s counting on getting some help. “There are old KA’s who work in Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Mobile, everywhere,” he says. “If you need a job, talk to one of your fraternity brothers. Maybe his dad can help you out.”

With thin brown hair and a soft round face, Oliver doesn’t have Turner’s charisma. But that doesn’t seem to matter. Until this month he was president of the Interfraternity Council (IFC), the traditionally white fraternities’ governing body. Some said Oliver was also president of the Machine, a rumor he laughingly dismissed. “It might exist on some level or another,” he said, “but I’ve never been in contact with anybody.” As IFC president, it was Oliver’s job to present the white Greeks’ position on segregation. He took me on a tour of the Kappa Alpha house—an antebellum-style mansion on Old Row filled with portraits of Confederate veterans—and tried to explain why the white Greeks had no black members. “The applicant pool is very small,” he said in a thick Southern accent that reflected his Montgomery upbringing. “There are very few African American students who are willing to, or who want to, participate in Pan-Hellenic and IFC rush.” I asked him why he thought that was. “I don’t know,” he said, a pained expression on his face, “maybe we don’t do a very good job of reaching out to enough people.... We know we’ve got to do something about segregation.”

But when I asked Oliver about some of the proposed reforms, he stiffened. Unified rush wasn’t financially feasible, he said, and terminating leases would violate contractual agreements. He hinted at the possibility of lawsuits by the white Greeks. “I don’t think sanctions are the way to go,” Oliver insisted. “It’s one of those things where if your mom and dad tell you not to play in the street, what’s the first thing you’re going to do? You’re going to run out in the street.” As for when the white Greeks might integrate of their own accord, Oliver didn’t know. “There’s really no timetable,” he said. “I hope in the next couple years.”

Pat Hermann has been hearing that for a long time. “They always say, `Not on my watch,’” he fumes. “The only thing they care about is that it doesn’t happen this year. It’s a brilliant, self-perpetuating system.” Hermann continues to push, but carefully. “I don’t present myself as a proponent for integration,” he says. “I only present myself as an antisegregationist, as someone who’s fighting a struggle against taxpayer-supported segregation.... I’ve never spoken out in favor of integration in the Greek system.” That, apparently, would be far too radical for the University of Alabama.

On the last day of sorority rush 2001, hundreds of women in sundresses and sandals lined up outside Alabama’s massive football stadium. It was bid day, also known as “squeal day”—the fifth and final stage of rush when sororities announce their new members—and the women were a sea of makeup, perfume, and nervous energy. The sorority houses nearby were festooned with banners: “Alpha Chi Omega, Only The Best Will Do”; “To Know The Difference, Delta Delta Delta”; “Alpha Omicron Pi, From One Generation To Another, Welcome New Members.” And a large crowd, filled with friends and family bearing cameras and bouquets, had gathered. At three o’clock the rushees, some of them pausing to hug their parents one last time, filed into the stadium to learn their fates.

Melody Twilley was not among them. After the first day of rush, nine sororities had invited her back. But only one of those nine, Alpha Delta Pi, had asked her to return for the third day. Still, Twilley had been hopeful. At the third day’s event, an Alpha Delta Pi sister finally brought up the elephant in the room. “Tracy took me aside and she said that she was sure a lot of people were avoiding the big issue with me, and that they were treating me like any other rushee,” Twilley recalled. “Which is great and everything, but she actually wanted to talk candidly about it, which I really appreciated.... She said she had heard rumors that I was trying to prove a point with the whole thing. I cleared that up for her really fast, because nobody wants to go through rush just to prove a point and then drop out. That is so dumb.” Twilley thought the conversation had reassured Alpha Delta Pi. But the next morning, at 7:21, her phone rang and she got the bad news: Alpha Delta Pi hadn’t invited her back for the fourth and penultimate round of rush. “I cried for about four hours,” Twilley said. “And then I got dressed and went shopping at University Mall. I got one hundred thirty dollars worth of makeup.” The trip lifted her spirits, and her mother encouraged her to try again next year, “just to let them know that you won’t just lay down and die about it, just to keep coming back,” Twilley said. But, she added, “I don’t think I’m going to do that.”

As it turned out, Twilley would not have been the first black student to join a traditionally white Greek organization. In the middle of rush, a sophomore named Christina Houston—whose mother is white and whose father is black—had come forward to reveal that she had joined Gamma Phi Beta the previous year. But Houston, who looks like a white woman with a dark tan, did not mention her parents’ races when she rushed, and the sorority had apparently been unaware of her racial heritage when it admitted her. Last November a small, year-old Christian fraternity that had been all white, Lamda Sigma Phi, added a black student, Calvin Johnson, to its ranks. Lamda Sigma Phi has applied for membership to the IFC; if it is admitted next January, as expected, then the traditionally white fraternities will have integrated as well. But these are less real advances than flukes. Twilley was the challenge to the system, and she was rejected.

As the young women filed into the stadium, they were handed envelopes and led to a section of bleachers. Once they were all there, a dean stood in front of them and said the magic words: “Open them up!” With that, the squeals began. The women jumped up and down, clutching the envelopes to their chests, and they began to run—down the bleachers, out of the stadium, and on to sorority row. They ran past their parents and friends and toward their new houses, where their new sisters were waiting for them. As they went, they dropped sunglasses and cell phones and purses. They yelled and screamed. Some were crying. It was, more than one of them would later say, the happiest day of their lives.

Jason Zengerle is a senior editor at The New Republic.