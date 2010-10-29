Apply to Be a TNR Web Intern!

The New Republic Online is looking for college students and recent graduates for its winter 2010 Web internship program. Internships are unpaid but offer substantial experience in the production of a daily online publication. Interns must be able to work in our Washington, D.C. office. Responsibilities include:
- Research projects and assisting TNR's senior writers
- Writing articles and blog posts, and helping to create multimedia content
- Participating in TNR staff meetings
- Preparing and updating TNR's homepage
- Helping to maintain TNR's blogs and other aspects of the site
Political journalism experience is preferred, but not imperative; some familiarity with HTML is helpful, but not crucial; and fluency in search techniques like LexisNexis is mandatory. A full-time commitment is preferred.
Applications for our winter internship (December/January through May/June) are currently being accepted on a rolling basis. Apply by December 10! Please e-mail a cover letter and résumé to Seyward Darby and Barron YoungSmith.