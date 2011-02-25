The New Republic Online is looking for college students and recent graduates for its summer 2011 Web internship program. Internships are unpaid but offer substantial experience in the production of a daily online publication. Interns must be able to work in our Washington, D.C. office. Responsibilities include:

Preparing and updating TNR's homepage

Helping to maintain TNR's blogs and other aspects of the site

Some research projects and assisting TNR's senior writers

Writing articles and blog posts, and helping to create multimedia content

Participating in TNR staff meetings

Political journalism experience is preferred, but not imperative; some familiarity with HTML is helpful, but not crucial; and fluency in search techniques like LexisNexis is mandatory. A full-time commitment is preferred.

Applications for our summer internship (May/June through August/Septemeber) are currently being accepted on a rolling basis and will be until some time in April. To apply for the Web internship program, please e-mail a cover letter and résumé to Seyward Darby and Barron YoungSmith.