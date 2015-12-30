Slash and Axl Rose will reunite at Coachella, where they will presumably go on three hours late.

In what may go down as Generation X’s version of The Eagles’ Hell Freezes Over Tour—i.e. something the world would be just as well off without—Guns N’ Roses will headline the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in April. It’s being billed as a reunion of the “classic lineup,” meaning Axl and Slash, which is part right.
While the singer and lead guitarist are the two band members with the highest profiles—by virtue of top hats/snakes/bandanas/tardiness—the “classic lineup,” the Appetite for Destruction lineup, was Axl, Slash, guitarist Izzy Stradlin, bassist Duff McKagan, and drummer Steven Adler. Of those three, McKagan is the likeliest to join in—he tweeted a cryptic photo suggesting as much earlier in the week—but don’t count on Stradlin, who left the band in 1991, or Adler, who was fired and replaced by Matt Sorum in 1990, to play the entire set. (A Stradlin cameo seems like a safe bet, though.) Slash and Axl Rose haven’t played together since 1993.
Guns N’ Roses previous tours have been marred by Rose’s erratic behavior, tardiness, and riots. You can watch the video for “November Rain,” which is one of the most absurd documents of the 1990s, below.