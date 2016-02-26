Does Rubio have a plant in the audience, or did an Edvard Munch painting just come to life in Texas?

Whenever Marco Rubio makes a halfway decent point, people start screaming like they’re seeing The Beatles in 1964. And even when he doesn’t meet that low bar, at least one person is still shrieking at the top of her lungs.
Democracy is exciting.
Speaking to law enforcement officers on Thursday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions claimed divine sanction for the Trump administration’s immigration policies. “Persons who violate the law of our nation are subject to prosecution,” Sessions said. “I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13 to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order.”
Later that day during the White House briefing, press secretary Sarah Sanders fended a question from CNN’s Jim Acosta asking where in the Bible it says it is moral to take children away from their mothers. “I can say that it is very biblical to enforce the law,” Sanders responded. “That is actually repeated a number of times throughout the Bible.”
Everything Sessions and Sanders said was troubling on multiple levels. The United States is constitutionally a secular republic, so it is unclear why the Bible is relevant except, perhaps, with reference to the conscience of individuals executing policy.
In any case, the policy of separating border crossing children and parents isn’t mandated by law but is an discretionary option the Trump administration chose, with a view towards discouraging asylum seekers.
As Yoni Appelbaum of The Atlantic pointed out, the very verses Sessions cited (Romans 13) were frequently cited by antebellum slave-owners to justify obedience for the horrific policy of separating out the families of enslaved peoples:
And of course Romans 13, with its dubious exegetical history, doesn’t exhaust the Bible:
Perhaps the best lesson is that the White House should avoid becoming a seminary.
Donald Trump’s presidency has a Rorschach test quality, a series of splotches that could form a pattern if the viewer really wants to see one. One of the unresolved questions of the Trump era is whether there is a method to Trump’s madness. Do his often incoherent and contradictory words and actions add up to a strategy, or is the president just winging it?
Trump’s Korean gambit has re-opened the debate, provoking two politically opposed pundits (the progressive Adele M. Stan and the conservative Ross Douthat) to making intelligent arguments for Trump having a coherent policy. Writing in The American Prospect, Stan argues that underlying both Trump’s alienation of the G-7 allies and his aggressive pursuit of a deal with North Korea is an admiration for authoritarianism. “We’re in the grips of a shift in national identity, one in which democracy and adherence to human rights as stated national values (however flawed in their actual execution) are giving way to an acceptance of authoritarian rule,” Stan contends.
In his New York Times column, Douthat suggests a very different underlying strategy. Trump, Douthat claims, is “seeking to extricate the United States from some of its multiplying commitments, to shift our post-Cold War position away from a Pax Americana model of peace-through-hegemony and toward an ‘offshore balancing’ approach that makes deals with erstwhile enemies and makes more demands of longtime friends.” (Offshore balancing referring to the idea that America could pursue its goals not by direct intervention but by playing different nations off each other.)
Although coming from very different angles, it’s possible to reconcile these two viewpoints. Trump’s alleged retreat from Pax Americana could easily be motivated not by just by a desire for offshore balancing but by an admiration, rooted in instinctive authoritarianism, for traditional hostile powers like North Korea, Russia or China.
But perhaps Stan and Douthat are giving Trump too much credit. After all, much of the president’s behavior looks more like a flying-by-the-seat-of-his-pants con-man trying to keep hustle going than a Metternich-like grand strategist. His decision to pull out of the G-7 communique, for example, seems to have been a spur-of-the-moment decision fueled by personal pique which took his staff by surprise.
It is not necessary to credit Trump with any deep strategy (whether authoritarianism or offshore balancing) to find meaningful patterns in his actions. After all, if he’s working on impulse, his instinctive actions will never be random: they’ll still follow recurring patterns based on his character. Among those instincts could be warm feelings about strongmen and an inbred hunch that allies are actually taking advantage of America. These feelings are all the more powerful if they are inchoate, existing at the level of inarticulate assumptions rather than coherent doctrine. Whether we want to dignify these patterns with the label of a strategy is largely a semantic question.
That’s how New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood described the Donald J. Trump Foundation in a lawsuit filed on Thursday. The lawsuit seeks to dissolve the foundation, bar Trump from serving on another charity’s board for ten years, and force him to pay at least $2.8 million in penalties. In a series of tweets, Trump vowed not to settle the state’s lawsuit.
The alleged grift is extensive: New York’s 41-page lawsuit accuses Trump and his eldest children—Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric—of violating state and federal laws for more than a decade by using the foundation’s tax-exempt coffers as a personal expense account of sorts. In perhaps the most egregious breach, Trump sought donations from the public at a 2016 Iowa fundraiser for veterans’ groups and then funneled roughly half of the proceeds to the foundation. The Trump campaign then drew upon those funds to make high-profile donations during the Iowa caucuses in the foundation’s name, effectively giving him a political boost for charitable giving made with other people’s money.
One can’t help but be reminded of another one of the president’s Potemkin enterprises: Trump University, which marketed real-estate learning courses using its namesake’s reputation for business acumen in the 2000s. Class-action lawsuits brought by former customers depicted Trump University as a predatory scheme that sought to inflame those customers’ financial insecurities, then offered to soothe them if they paid tens of thousands of dollars for real-estate seminars that yielded few insights into long-term success. (Trump settled the lawsuits for $25 million last year.)
The two schemes differ in targets and tactics, but share a common goal: shameless self-enrichment, obscured by the thinnest veneer of legitimacy, facilitated by Trump’s public image of wealth and success and conducted without regard for ethical or legal boundaries.
The Republican Party is having a remarkable internal conversation about whether it is turning into a personality cult that has abandoned all principles in order to follow President Donald Trump’s every whim.
Tennessee Senator Bob Corker kicked off the debate on Wednesday in a press scrum. “We’re in a strange place. It’s becoming a cultish thing, isn’t it?” Corker told reporters. “It’s not a good place for any party to have a cult-like situation as it relates to a President that happens to be purportedly of the same party.” Corker has been specifically critical of his party for abandoning the cause of free trade because of Trump’s protectionism, but many more instances can be cited.
Under Trump, Republicans have learned to turn against the FBI, the National Football League, and Canada. Conversely, Republicans are starting to develop a more favorable view of Vladimir Putin and Kanye West. Marco Rubio was recently attacked on Fox News for being critical of Kim Jong Un. If this isn’t cult-like behavior, what is?
As conservative pundits Erick Erickson, David French, and Guy Benson note, Republicans regularly stood up against President George W. Bush in a way they don’t with Trump:
Speaking on Fox & Friends on Thursday morning, Donald Trump Jr. offered an original analysis of the debate. “If it’s a cult, it’s because they like what my father is doing,” the president’s son said. In other words, the cult is working just fine.
The central debate, thus, is not whether the GOP is a cult. The real question is whether being a cult is a good thing or not.
Several news organizations, including MSNBC, CNN, and The Washington Post, have been given access to Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for boys ages ten to 17 in Brownsville, Texas, where recent changes in immigration policy have led to a flood of incoming children. Boys arriving at the center, most as unaccompanied minors, are first greeted by a mural of President Trump accompanied by a quote from his book, The Art of the Deal. It reads: “Sometimes by losing a battle you find a new way to win the war.”
Life at Casa Padre is grim: the boys get two hours outside per day (one structured, one free), and sleep five in four-person rooms, according to MSNBC and the Post. The center serves as a refuge for boys crossing the Mexico/U.S. border alone—a number that’s spiked since the Trump administration implemented a “zero-tolerance” policy on undocumented border crossings in May.
The policy separates children from their families at the American border, prosecuting adults and passing children off to detention centers like Casa Padre. The Post reports that an estimated 5 percent of the almost 1,500 boys at Casa Padre were forcibly separated from their families.
Family separation and centers like Casa Padre are part of the Trump administration’s strategy of weaponizing children to deter illegal immigration, as Rikha Sharma Rani has reported for The New Republic.
As MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff reported after a tour of the Casa Padre facility, Spanish-dubbed screenings of Moana didn’t ameliorate the impression that the center is basically a giant jail for children.
Musk’s Boring Company announced they will be building the Chicago Express Loop which will connect O’Hare International Airport with the city’s downtown. The planned system, CNN reports, “will carry passengers in battery-powered vehicles through tunnels at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour.” The Boring Company is currently working on a similar system for Los Angeles.
Musk’s success in this field is ironic since he hates the very concept of public transportation. “I think public transport is painful,” Musk told a conference in Long Beach, California last year. “It sucks. Why do you want to get on something with a lot of other people, that doesn’t leave where you want it to leave, doesn’t start where you want it to start, doesn’t end where you want it to end? And it doesn’t go all the time.”
He went on to say, that public transportation was “a pain in the ass” which is “why everyone doesn’t like it. And there’s like a bunch of random strangers, one of who might be a serial killer, OK, great. And so that’s why people like individualized transport, that goes where you want, when you want.”
When an audience member raised the success of public transportation in Japan, Musk snorted, “What, where they cram people in the subway? That doesn’t sound great.”
Musk greatly prefers the private car to any form of mass transportation. So, while he might build high-speed transportation for America’s largest cities, don’t expect him to use his own creation. He’ll be too busy staying safe from the serial killers.
The justices on Thursday struck down Minnesota’s ban on wearing political apparel when casting a ballot, ruling that the state’s law violated the First Amendment. The 7-2 decision in Minnesota Voters Alliance v. Mansky will likely affect similar laws in at least a half-dozen other states.
Past Supreme Court rulings have upheld restrictions on distributing campaign materials in and around polling places and placing signs that pressure voters to act a certain way. But Chief Justice John Roberts said that Minnesota’s ban on “political badges, political buttons, or other political insignia” gave state election officials too much discretion when barring political speech. “That discretion must be guided by objective, workable standards,” he wrote in his majority opinion.
The court suggested that not every law barring political apparel in voting places will run afoul of the First Amendment: Roberts noted that similar statutes in California and Texas describe what is and isn’t allowed “in more lucid terms.” Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer dissented, arguing that the majority should have first given the Minnesota Supreme Court an opportunity to interpret the state’s law before weighing in.
Thursday’s decision in Mansky is the second election-related case decided by the court this week. The justices began on Monday by making it easier for states to strike eligible voters from the voter rolls for inactivity, a move that will likely spur aggressive voter purges in Republican-led states. Voters who are still permitted to cast a ballot get an added bonus: They may be able to wear whatever they want along the way.
That’s according to the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal campaign, after Wednesday’s announcement that Michigan-based electric utility Consumers Energy will phase out coal-fired power by the year 2040. Their phase-out will begin with the retirement of the Karn Generating Complex, a 516-megawatt facility, by the year 2031. To replace it, Consumers Energy said it plans to add 5,000 megawatts of solar energy by 2030.
The announcement is the latest victory for the Beyond Coal campaign, which encourages and mobilizes local communities to oppose surrounding coal plants. Karn’s projected retirement is “the 270th coal plant to announce its retirement since the Beyond Coal campaign started in 2010 and the 32nd coal plant to announce it’s retirement since Donald Trump was elected President,” the group said in a statement. In addition to the 32 retirement announcements, 39 coal plants have actually retired since Trump took office, according to the Sierra Club.
Karn’s projected closure is also a win for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has injected $110 million into the Beyond Coal campaign since 2011. That includes the $64 million his charity gave the day after President Donald Trump announced he’d repeal President Barack Obama’s climate change regulations for coal plants. Trump had said the repeal would end the war on coal—but according to the Sierra Club, 2018 “will be the second-highest year for projected retirements since the Beyond Coal campaign was started.”
Interviewed by Bret Baier of Fox News on Friday, the president brushed aside criticism of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s human rights record. ““Hey, he’s a tough guy,” Trump said. “When you take over a country — a tough country, tough people — and you take it over from your father, I don’t care who you are, what you are, how much of an advantage you have. If you can do that at 27 years old, I mean, that’s one in 10,000 that could do that. So he’s a very smart guy. He’s a great negotiator.”
Pressed on the crimes Kim has committed, Trump took a stance of moral relativism. “Yeah, but so have a lot of other people have done some really bad things,” he argued. “I mean, I could go through a lot of nations where a lot of bad things were done.”
Trump’s words, of course, follow a familiar pattern of the president openly praising authoritarian leaders for their strength and toughness. They echo his earlier comments on autocrats like Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping.
But there is something more personal going on with Trump’s comments. Like Trump himself, Kim was handed his position in society. Kim’s grandfather was the first Supreme Leader of North Korea and his father the second Supreme Leader. Trump also, despite the self-made man mythology he sometimes alludes to, belongs to a family that has been prosperous for three generations.
Senator Marco Rubio slyly alluded to these similarities in a tweet:
The words Trump used to describe Kim are similar to Trump’s own account of himself: “You take it over from your father, I don’t care who you are, what you are, how much of an advantage you have.” In defending Kim from the accusation of having benefited from his family, Trump is also defending his own claim to have merit aside from inheritance. Trump and Kim are both examples of dynastic politics, which might explain why they can get along so well.
As a Never Trump conservative, The New York Times columnist has been politically homeless in recent years and as it turns out he is also a theological vagabond. As reported by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Brooks in a recent event at George Mason University described himself as “religiously bisexual.”
Asked by economist Tyler Cowen what he meant by that, Brooks responded, “I need my own bathrooms”—an attempt at humor suggesting confusion on Brooks’s part as to what, exactly, bisexuality is. Then he offered a more sober and elaborate answer:
I grew up in a Jewish household. And when you grow up in a Jewish household and Jewish family, kept kosher all those years, you read the Passover seder, and you feel deeply how stories enter you and the story of Judaism. And I feel so Jewish. A lot of my friends are Jewish. My jokes are Jewish. My style is Jewish. And so you feel that you’re just deeply and irrevocably embedded in that story.
At the same time, I went to the school that probably had the biggest influence on me was called Grace Church School. I was in the choir, and so I sat in chapel every day. Then I went to an Episcopal camp for 15 years, and then I read Reinhold Niebuhr, and then I fell in love with St. Augustine, and somehow you find that story settling into you. And so I feel more Jewish and more attached to the Christian story than ever. Both. So that’s why I’m bisexual.
Leaving aside the dubious use of the word “bisexual,” Brooks does speak to a genuine experience that many who have grown up in a pluralistic society share, of feeling the pull of different traditions and communities.
But the new syncretic fusion of Judaism and Christianity makes no sense. After all, there’s already a name for Jews who accept the tenets of Christianity: Christians. Most of the earliest Christians were Jewish converts. Whatever blurry line might have once existed, these are two different religious traditions. There are, to be sure, people who call themselves “Messianic Jews” but that designation is regarded with suspicion by mainstream Jewish groups, who see this position as covert proselytizers.
As with his neo-conservative politics, Brooks’s religious musings spring from a nostalgia for the consensus America of the 1950s. This was the era of civil religion, when the idea of faith as a pillar of patriotism was widely affirmed. As Eisenhower declared in 1952, “Our form of government makes no sense unless it is founded in a deeply felt religious belief, and I don’t care what it is.” The leading theologians of this consensus-supporting civil religion were Will Herberg and Reinhold Niebuhr.
For Brooks no less than Eisenhower, the actual theology or spiritual content of religion is immaterial. What matters is that religion upholds the social order. Sacred books, in this understanding, have the same edifying role as great philosophical and literary works (this parallels Brooks advocacy for “the Western canon”).
But if Brooks is inventing a new religion he’ll need a name for it. Perhaps he could call it Western Canonism? Or if he wanted to rope James Comey into the faith, it could be labelled Niebuhrism.