Ted Cruz’s favorite cheese is “all of them.”

Cruz is sounding pretty confident ahead of today’s Wisconsin’s primary, where he’s expected to pull off a victory against Donald Trump and slow his momentum. But he’s not so confident that he can actually name a specific cheese that he likes more than other cheeses. According to The New York Times, which trailed him through the Mars Cheese Castle in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Cruz told reporters that he likes all cheeses just the same. “I usually go to the store and pick out five or six, and I like to mix it up and try all sorts of different kinds,” he said. Cruz didn’t even single out a category of cheeses—e.g., hard or runny, stinky or mild—that he prefers, which means he either has no taste buds or the race is much closer than it appears. So close that the wrong answer to the favorite cheese question could swing the primary Trump’s way.