Bernie Sanders should definitely ignore all the calls for him to “ease up” on Hillary Clinton.

There’s a lot of pearl-clutching going on in this Times article about the divisiveness and rancorous tenor of the Democratic race and how it could hurt the eventual nominee—i.e., Clinton—in the fall. It’s hard to tell whether the anxiety is feigned or real, but it certainly is all coming from the Clintonistas. This passage was particularly rich:

[H]er allies pleaded with Mr. Sanders to stop doing anything that could be used by Mr. Trump or Mr. Cruz in the fall, and cease running advertisements, like one now in Pennsylvania, that question Mrs. Clinton’s toughness against big banks like Goldman Sachs.

So to retain Democratic unity and ensure a victory in the fall, everyone has to ... shut up about Clinton’s ties to Wall Street. Not the most compelling argument!

I’ve argued in the past that the tenor of the Democratic primary, comparatively speaking, has been pretty respectful. Despite any impressions you may have formed on Twitter, Democrats are already quite unified: In exit polls on Tuesday, 85 percent of New York Democrats said they would “definitely” or “probably” support the eventual nominee. The Republicans are in total disarray. Sanders is heading into some very tough contests on Tuesday, his path to the nomination is all but sealed off, and there’s no reason to think that he would—or even could—sabotage the Democrats in the fall.